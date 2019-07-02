How to Level Up Your Season 2 Battle Pass in Apex Legends

Apex Legends’ second season is nearly here and it’s bringing a brand new battle pass with it. Unlike the previous season, there are new ways to increase your rank outside of simply earning experience from matches. This should reduce the grind and stress of having to perform well in every game. Drastically similar to the way you gain progress in Fortnite, developer Respawn Entertainment have introduced challenges to Apex Legends.

The first method for ranking up your battle pass is to just complete matches and play the game. After finishing a match you’ll earn experience towards your next level based on a variety of factors such as kills, placement, etc. This is slower and clearly designed to supplement your main method of unlocking levels, challenges.

Separated into Daily and Weekly categories, these will award STARS which are used to obtain ranks in your battle pass. The more STARS earned from a challenge, the more progress is made. Daily Challenges appear in groups of three at a time and are chosen randomly from 200 different options. These reset every day and will award a total of 3,000 STARS each.

There are also seven Weekly Challenges, which will typically take longer to complete. These range from looting specific rarity items to getting a lot of kills with a certain legend. Four of these Weekly Challenges will award 6,000 STARS while the other 3 give an entire tier by themselves. You will obtain new Weekly Challenges every seven days, so make sure to complete them before the next reset days arrives.

Finally, every week players will have three Weekly Resetting Challenges to finish. These are unique challenges that do not alter every week. Instead of completing certain tasks, they revolve around finishing the Weekly and Daily Challenges. Here are the three Resetting challenges you can finish:

Complete five Daily Challenges – Rewards one Battle Pass level

Complete 10 Daily Challenges – Rewards one Battle Pass level

Earn 9,000 STARS and/or match XP – Rewards one Battle Pass level This quest may be repeated an unlimited number of times each week. Each completion increases the STARS and/or match XP required for the next by 9,000, up to a maximum of 54,000. You need 9,000 for the first level, 18,000 for the second level, etc. This challenge resets to 9,000 each week.

If you are serious about leveling up your battle pass, we strongly recommend you try to at least finish the Weekly Challenges each week. These will offer a lot of progress, especially as the season goes on. Try to complete multiple challenges at the same time to maximize your level increase. There are a lot of awesome rewards this time around, including special skins such as Caustic’s Prince of Darkness.