Diablo 3 Season of the Triune Explained: Buffs Everywhere

Another season of Diablo 3 is fast approaching and Blizzard is mixing it up with a brand-new theme.

This is nothing new as that’s the main way Diablo is able to feel fresh all these years later. Interestingly enough, the themes have been improving with each season and Season 18’s Season of the Triune is no different.

For all the flack Diablo 3 gets, in some ways, it is aging like fine wine. At the very least, it’s always exciting at the beginning of a new season.

Let’s dive into what the new season is all about.

What Is The Season of the Triune?

That’s a good question and the answer is it’s quite possibly the most interesting season that has ever come to Diablo 3.

Players are buffed immediately starting at level one, making this the most enjoyable leveling experience of any recent season, and it means you might not need to get a power level immediately.

The cherry on top of all of this is there are three separate buffs that will periodically be summoned. One will give your character a damage boost, one gives a cooldown reduction and another brings a discount on resources.

All three of these are good things so having any of them will make your grinding experience that much fun and easier.

Here’s a more in-depth look at what is offered by these three buffs.

Triune of Love (Power): Players in the circle receive a 100% damage bonus while active

Players in the circle receive a 100% damage bonus while active Triune of Determination (Resource Reduction): Players in the circle receive a 50% discount on resources spent while active

Players in the circle receive a 50% discount on resources spent while active Triune of Creation (Cooldown Reduction): While standing in an active circle, any skills currently on cooldown come off of cooldown more quickly

Blizzard explains this move was done to make your leveling experience much more enjoyable. Instead of jumping straight into rifts, you can actually enjoy leveling and take your time if that’s what you want to do.

The problem a lot of players run into is they quickly bang out all the content a new season has to offer and then drop the game within a couple of days. While this doesn’t fix that issue completely, you can at least get an extra day to level up on your own without needing a power level.

Diablo 3 Season 18 begins August 23 for PS4, Xbox One, PC and Nintendo Switch.