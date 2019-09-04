Overwatch Nintendo Switch Reveal Leaked Online (Report)

In a new report from Kotaku, it appears that Blizzard’s hit multiplayer title, Overwatch is coming to Nintendo’s Switch. Set to be announced later today during the Nintendo Direct, some image leaked onto ResetEra showcasing the game’s European release date. Set to launch on October 18 in Europe, this is the first confirmation we have of Overwatch on the Switch.

Keep in mind, we cannot directly verify if this document is correct but there is a bit of evidence to support Overwatch’s imminent arrival. However, we still recommend taking this info with a grain of salt since anyone could easily fake the picture on ResetEra.

Overwatch-themed Nintendo Switch case (PowerA) listed on Amazon https://t.co/5pceXbSUrZ "Officially Licensed by Nintendo and blizzard entertainment" pic.twitter.com/yfK0YzmLuN — Wario64 (@Wario64) August 26, 2019

Late last month it was revealed on social media that there would be an Overwatch-themed case for the Nintendo Switch. This product was officially licensed by both Nintendo and Blizzard Entertainment, lending credibility to the item. This was the first major hint that Overwatch could make its way onto the portable platform. Given Blizzard’s successful release of Diablo 3 for Switch, this new isn’t entirely shocking.

We do have a few concerns, however, as Overwatch is a game that demands communication. Given how lackluster the voice chat options are for Nintendo Switch, we expect a lot of Discord and Skype channels to form. Currently, there’s no word on what framerate the game will run at and if there is any exclusive content coming for Switch owners.

Make sure to tune into the Nintendo Direct tonight at 3:00 p.m. PT/6:00 p.m. ET.

