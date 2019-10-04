Game: Ghost Recon Breakpoint Consoles: Xbox One (reviewed), PS4, PC, Google Stadia Publisher: Ubisoft Developer: Ubisoft Paris

A Ghost Recon Breakpoint review code was provided by the publisher.

Things have gone to hell in a handbasket in Ghost Recon Breakpoint. After being sent in to investigate a series of alarming activities on a private island, your fellow soldiers have been KIA and the mission at hand has hit mayday status. As one of the few surviving members of the famed “Ghosts” military unit, you set out to discover the origins of the private island’s latest disturbances while also trying to fend off a combat unit led by a former soldier in arms. Ghost Recon Breakpoint’s premise instills plenty of curiosity and interest at the early stages of its huge open-world adventure. But the depressing litany of issues surrounding the latest Ghost Recon installment keeps it from attaining the high military honors.

Like I mentioned before, Ghost Recon Breakpoint’s plot seems interesting enough. You set out on a fictional location named Aurora, an island located in the South Pacific. A billionaire scientist/philanthropist named Jace Skell utilizes drone technology for commercial and militaristic means. Skell turns Aurora into a safe haven of sorts for the island’s denizens, but suspicions arise about the island’s activities once a private military contractor named “Sentinal” assumes control. Former Ghost Cole D. Walker (played by Jon Bernthal) and his “Wolves” team are an integral part of Sentinal, which puts him at odds with his former allies. While the general story details are intriguing, the execution of the plot itself evokes feelings of watching the very worst type of B-movie. A bevy of boring cutscenes, corny dialogue, and wooden voice acting won’t give you much reason to care about the mission at hand. Jon Bernthal sticks out as the only decent portion of the game’s charismatic-less cast.

Since the plot won’t suck you in, the gameplay has the tough task of keeping you entertained for hours on end. Ghost Recon Breakpoint works to a certain degree in that regard. Running around the beautifully crafted island and coming across all types of climate changes stays exciting throughout. Putting your drone in the sky to mark enemies, picking each one off silently, and getting your hands on rare pieces of gear never grows tiresome either. The best part about these gameplay moments is getting to do with it three other players nearby – working like a well-oiled machine against overwhelming odds is the main pull of this new entry. It’s easy to get sucked in as the game regularly unveils new locales to discover, plus more powerful loot and a nice variety of vehicles to play around with.

Unfortunately, a collection of problems arise that put a damper on an otherwise fun experience. The island’s drone population puts you into boring firefights against machines that are practically bullet-sponges. It’s clear that the game’s overwhelming amount of pay-to-win microtransactions were put in place for players who are too frustrated with the game’s far too overpowered drones. Taking down human targets can be a good time, but players looking for a bigger challenge will be saddened by the game’s laughable AI. Bugs and glitches pop up on a frequent basis – some of them are apparent as you encounter seemingly blind enemies you’re crouching right in front of. It’s pretty clear that Ghost Recon Breakpoint needed some more time in the oven – watching NPCs’ limbs get stuck in the environment and witnessing your soldier wield an invisible gun in the customization menu are evidence of that sobering fact.

Dragging much of the fun out of Ghost Recon Breakpoint is done through the online options. Running with a full four-man squad can be a blast, even with all the aforementioned problems present. The PvP mode can also be a joy since you’ll feel more fulfilled as you take on much smarter human opponents. Returning to the game’s main open-world structure eventually grows old, though – Ghost Recon Breakpoint sticks close to Ubisoft’s tired formula for most of its recent releases, which gets in the way of giving it the distinct flavor it sorely needs. The overwhelming list of missions and icons sported all over the massive island map can be overwhelming, especially when a lot of those missions don’t really offer up more refreshing objectives.

Ghost Recon Breakpoint Takeways

Ghost Recon Breakpoint gets in its own way far too often. The intriguing plot becomes an afterthought thanks to lame cutscenes, exploring the gorgeous island of Aurora loses its luster due to the tired Ubisoft open-world formula and the pay-to-win mechanics blatantly cater to anyone who’s sick of taking on destructive drones. You’ll experience moments within this military shooter that inspire a little bit of confidence. But those fleeting moments of fun quickly dissipate as the game’s unfinished feel and lack of polish spring up far too often.

Our Ghost Recon Breakpoint Review Score: 5.75 out of 10

