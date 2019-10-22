New NBA Game Arrives on Mobile Ahead of New Season

To capitalize on the hype for the new NBA season, publisher and developer GAMEVIL is launching NBA Now, a new mobile game for both iOS and Android.

Of course, there is already competition in the mobile landscape with MyNBA2K20, but there’s always room for more, especially for basketball fans.

Unlike most mobile games on the market, players will have to hold their device vertically to watch the action unfold here and all of it can be played with just one-touch controls.

The game is fully partnered with the NBA so players will be able to expect the complete roster from their favorite team, along with updates throughout the season in regards to signings and trades.

With that said, if you’re looking for a full-blown mobile basketball simulator, this will not be what you’re looking for. Instead, NBA Now will be a game that targets casual players who just want a quick basketball game to play.

Yes, you’ll be able to build a roster and compete for a championship, but the gameplay is pretty basic so pretty much anybody will be able to pick it up and play.

Mobile gaming is still growing so adding in an extra NBA game is only going to create more excitement.

Of course, there’s no telling how popular the game will end up being, but if it’s anything like GAMEVIL’s other sports game on the market, MLB Perfect Innings, then things are going to turn out just fine.

To download NBA Now, all you’ll have to do is head to the App Store or Google Play Store and search it up.

How NBA Now will compete with the other sports titles on the market remains to be seen. There’s always an audience for new mobile games, especially if they are able to climb to the top of the “Most Downloaded” charts so we’ll see how it plays out here.