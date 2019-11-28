Best Xbox One X Black Friday Deal: 1TB for $349 + Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

Buy it Here

IF you’re one of those who have yet to experience the power of the Xbox One X – the current most-powerful home console available – and you’re looking to score the best Xbox One X Black Friday deal possible, look no further than this deal: buy the Xbox One X 1TB Bundled with the incredible Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order for just $349 on Amazon right now.

That drops the price from $499 by $150, which is an impressive savings of 30%. You won’t find a better Xbox One X Black Friday deal than this available this year.

For those not in the know, the Xbox One X is, basically, the beefed up version of the original Xbox One, coming with much better performance than the Xbox One, Xbox One S, and even beating out the PS4.

Even if you already have an Xbox One or One S, I’d recommend upgrading, especially since it comes with Fallen Order – one of the hottest games for Christmas this year.

And as far as Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is concerned, well, we absolutely loved it. In fact, I’d personally venture that it’s one of the best Star Wars games we’ve gotten in years. The general reviews are overwhelmingly positive, which just goes to show that people really do want more single player experiences.

Even with the new Xbox in queue for holiday 2020, now is still a great time to pick up the Xbox One X. Microsoft isn’t slowing down, acquiring many new studios in 2019.

