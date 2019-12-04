Destiny 2 Season of Dawn Live Stream Full Recap

Destiny 2’s Season of Dawn is almost upon us and developer Bungie is hosting a live stream showcasing all the new, upcoming content. However, we won’t be going into this stream completely blind, as Bungie released a trailer showcasing Season of Dawn yesterday. Following the destruction of the Undying Mind, Mercury’s once again fallen into temporal chaos. With the Cabal attempting to re-write the history, we join Osiris to stop these angry space turtles.

Of course, the big reveal was that Saint-14 appears to be resurrected. Considered to be the best Titan to ever exist, it appears that we will need to save him. Additionally, there is a new 6-player activity called The Sundial and another Season Pass filled with new rewards. There’s been a lot of mystery surrounding this live stream, with many members of the Destiny 2 community worried about the amount of content coming down the road. With a lot of pressure on Bungie to deliver, it will be intriguing to see what they have installed for Destiny 2’s future.

Below is our live recap of the Season of Dawn reveal stream. We will be updating it as new information is revealed, so make sure to check back with us if you’re unable to watch!

Season of Dawn Live Stream Recap

The Basics/Story Details

Saint-14 is described as the most “Lawful Good” character in Destiny

We’ll have to solve how to bring back Saint-14

The Dawning Returns December 17

New Season of Dawn roadmap revealed

The community killing the Undying Mind ignited the events of Season of Dawn

New Artifact/Sandbox Changes

The Lantern of Osiris – New Artifact

Champion mods not longer require energy and are the first tier

Bows, Auto Rifles, Pulse Rifles, and Scout Rifles are tied to the Champion Mods

Void and Solar are the main elements of the artifact

Guardian Angel mod – You have a chance to gain a healing orb after a precision kill.

Charge with Light mods (Situational mods that trigger upon performing a specific action)

Some mods give Charges of Light, others consume them

Playlist for Finishers – will rotate through selected Finishing Moves

Sparrows on Mercury (Yay!)

Knife spinning emote

The Sundial