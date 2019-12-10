Resident Evil 3 Remake: Release Date, Trailers, & More

Buckle-up everyone because a remake of Resident Evil 3 has been officially revealed! Revealed during PlayStations State of Play video, Resident Evil 3 is getting as full top to bottom redesign, similar to Resident Evil 2’s. Considered by many to be one of the best horror games ever created, this title is set right after the events of the second game. Players assume control of either Jill Valentine or Carlos Olivera, as they desperately try to escape Racoon City before it’s obliterated by a nuclear missile.

Included with Resident Evil 3, is the new multiplayer mode – Resident Evil: Resistance. Originally believed to be a standalone title, this mode has players assuming the role of either one of four survivors or an evil mastermind trying to stop them.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Resident Evil 3 remake before it comes out:

(Author’s Note: We will update this article when new information is released.)

Resident Evil 3 Remake Release Date

Surprisingly, you won’t have to wait very long to play this upcoming remake. Along with the debut trailer, Resident Evil 3 is set to release on April 3, 2020, for PS4, PC (Steam), and Xbox One. There’s no word if this title will be coming to the controversial Epic Games Store or the Nintendo Switch. Resident Evil 3 will release on all three of those platforms at the same time, so don’t worry about the PC version coming later.

Resident Evil 3 Remake Gameplay

While no gameplay was shown during the reveal trailer, some footage was released following the announcement. Thankfully, Resident Evil 3 will once again follow the same gameplay style as Resident Evil 2. Static cameras have been completely removed, with the camera now situated behind the shoulder of whichever protagonist you’re playing.

This makes combat much more harrowing, but also a little easier since you have much better control over who you’re aiming at. We also see in the brief clip shown that Jill can dodge when a zombie is attempting to grab her.

Resident Evil 3 Remake Announcement Trailer

Resident Evil 3 Remake – Official Announcement TrailerCheck out the first look of the Resident Evil 3 Remake, coming along with Resident Evil Resistance on April 3rd 2020. 2019-12-10T14:43:37.000Z

Resident Evil 3 – Resident Evil: Resistance

Resident Evil's Project Resistance Official Trailer – TGS 2019TGS 2019 reveal trailer for Project Resistance, Capcom's new 4v1 PvP shooter set in a mysterious Umbrella Corp lab. Four survivors must work together to outwit the "Mastermind," a mysterious enemy who can summon zombies and traps to stop the survivors in their tracks. A closed beta for Project Resistance is scheduled for early October. Subscribe to IGN for more! http://www.youtube.com/user/IGNentertainment?sub_confirmation=1 ——————————— Watch more on IGN here! ——————————— DAILY FIX: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-_e1aXYckPE&list=PLraFbwCoisJCYFqFP7e7UQnHHZL05LooZ&index=2&t=0s GAME REVIEWS: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pCJmeQyJk1E&list=PLraFbwCoisJBTl0oXn8UoUam5HXWUZ7ES&t=0s&index=2 MOVIE REVIEWS: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pCJmeQyJk1E&list=PLraFbwCoisJBTl0oXn8UoUam5HXWUZ7ES&t=0s&index=2 TRAILERS: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hr1dfwy4n90&list=PLraFbwCoisJA6xInpo8WhMSrR3Y7CjatL&index=2 NEWS: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ctgzg7MZiZ8&list=PLyN6dWP9XPgpzD7LJttHSs_peWliw7QSW #ign 2019-09-12T01:00:07.000Z

Perhaps the most intriguing addition to the Resident Evil 3 Remake is the Resistance multiplayer mode. This asymmetrical 4v1 multiplayer mode tasks players with either escaping the facility or stopping the survivors from leaving. If you pick the side of the survivors, you will need to fight off hordes of undead horrors with a variety of different weapons, traps, and perks. Each of the four characters has their own unique perks and archetypes, allowing users to act as a tank, support, damage dealer, or hacker.

Inversely, if you play as the Mastermind you’ll gain the ability to set traps or place various monsters throughout the complex. This can be anything from a single zombie to a Licker to angry, undead dogs. The Mastermind can even take control of the fearsome Mr. X and manually hunt down the survivors with this intimidating Tyrant.

Resident Evil 3 Remake Collector’s Edition

Unsurprisingly, developer Capcom announced a Collector’s Edition for the Resident Evil 3 Remake. Priced at $179.99 USD, this Collector’s Edition includes a variety of items along with a copy of the game.

Here’s everything included with Resident Evil 3 Remake Collector’s Edition: