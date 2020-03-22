How to Get Animal Crossing Pocket Camp Items in New Horizons

While the new kid on the block might be Animal Crossing: New Horizons, there’s still reason to stay up to date on Pocket Camp.

As fans waited for New Horizons, they were able to alleviate some of the pain of waiting eight years between main entries by playing Pocket Camp, which is a mobile take on the beloved series.

To its credit, Pocket Camp was able to capture the essence of Animal Crossing and it remains popular even into 2020, being buoyed by frequent updates and events.

New Horizons has rewarded players who have played Pocket Camp with some exclusive gear. Even if you haven’t played Pocket Camp in months, the offer is available if you reinstall it.

Here’s what’s up for grabs and how you can claim your gifts in New Horizons.

How to Claim Animal Crossing Pocket Camp Items

Players will first have to log into Pocket Camp and navigate to the MyNintendo section in the game. This can be found in the settings.

From there, claim the “Animal Crossing: New Horizons Special Order Tickets + 50 Leaf Tickets” option, which will be completely free of charge.

Upon claiming it, players will be given a code that can then be entered into the Nintendo eShop. When that is done, New Horizons will undergo a quick update and the content will be live in the game.

To see what content has arrive from Pocket Camp, players will have to make their way to Tom Nook’s terminal, scroll to “Nook Shopping” and select that.

Hit “R” to move on over to the “Promotion” tab and once there, players will be able to see a variety of items including a Campsite sign, Camper tee, and much more.

All of these items are purchasable with Bells, so players won’t have to worry about spending their hard-earned Nook Miles here.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is out now exclusively for the Nintendo Switch.