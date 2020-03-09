Call of Duty: Warzone Map: Every Location at Launch

An important part of any battle royale title is its map, and that’s no different in Call of Duty: Warzone.

This free-to-play battle royale title can feature lobbies up to 150 players, meaning there’s a chance that each and every match can be quite chaotic.

For this reason, it’s important to have a good drop spot for you and your squad. Ahead of the official launch, Infinity Ward gave players a look at what to expect from the map, and there are actually a lot of different spots to hit.

Let’s dive right in and take a look at the map.

Call of Duty: Warzone Map

Our initial look at the map is actually showing it to be quite small considering 150 people are going to be jam-packed into it.

Of course, looks can be deceiving and it could end up being much larger than it looks at first glance.

The map does boast an impressive number of locations, meaning the action could be quite spread out in the early goings of Warzone as players figure out what’s best.

Here are all of the locations currently on the map:

Airport

Military Base

Quarry

Dam

TV Station

Storage Town

Superstore

Boneyard

Train Station

Hospital

Downtown

Stadium

Lumber

Farmland

Prison

Port

Park

Hills

Promenade East

Promenade West

With so many spots to drop to and explore, it will be a while before players find their desired spots.

This means there will be a lot of trial and error, and even more likely, a lot of dying early in the game.

What helps set Warzone apart from other battle royale games on the market, however, is players have the ability to come back to life in the Gulag. If you win a 1-on-1 duel with another player who was killed earlier in the match, you’ll actually rise from the dead.

If you find yourself being wiped out early in the game each round, you’ll come to know and love the Gulag.

Call of Duty: Warzone releases March 10.