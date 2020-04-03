Every Police Station Code in the Resident Evil 3 Remake

Just when you think you escaped the nightmares of the Raccoon City Police Department, Resident Evil 3 drags you back. In a short segment where you play as Carlos, you’ll get to explore part of the police station. During this, there are several safes and lockers you can open for some extra loot. With the exception of the S.T.A.R.S. Storage Boxes, every combination is exactly the same from Resident Evil 2.

These codes never change and gear inside ranges from ammunition to a help Hip Pouch that increases your inventory. Just make sure to eliminate all the zombies and Lickers around you are killed first. The last thing you want is to be attacked while you’re trying to open up a locker.

Here are the three codes for all the RCPD lockers and safes:

West Office Safe – 9 (Left), 15 (Right), 7 (Left)

Second Floor Shower Room Locker – CAP

Third Floor Hallway Locker – DCM

Additionally, you can snag some extra loot by opening the various Storage Boxes scattered throughout the RCPD. These can only be opened with an ID Badge, which is obtained by killing zombie Brad at the very beginning of Carlos’s first segment. Brad takes a lot of damage to bring down, so use the assault rifle to quickly eliminate him. Once he’s down, you can pick up the ID Badge from his body and use it on any of the Storage Boxes throughout the police station.