How to Get the Shotgun in Resident Evil 3 Remake

If you want to survive the mean, zombie-infested streets of Raccoon City then you’re going to need some serious firepower. One of the earliest (and best) weapons you can get in Resident Evil 3 is the shotgun. Locked away in the Redstone Street Station, you’ll need to progress a little bit through the game to get this weapon. Keep in mind, ammo is limited so it might not be worth taking up a bunch of inventory slots for the gun and its ammo.

To get the shotgun, you’ll need to acquire the bolt cutters which are found in the Safe Room by the garage. Once you reach the Redstone Street Station, pick up the fire hose on the floor and head back towards the alleyway that’s on fire. Use the hose to spray water all over the fire, clearing the path. Follow the alley until you reach the Safe Room and pick up the bolt cutters inside.

Now turn around and run back towards the Redstone Street Station. Go inside, run down the hall, and enter the Subway Office on the right. You’ll see the shotgun mounted on the wall, blocked by some chains. Use the bolt cutters to open the display case and pick up the shotgun. The gun will be immediately added to your inventory with four rounds in the chamber. This is an incredibly potent weapon and it’s definitely worth backtracking for. Just try to conserve your ammo and only use it when absolutely necessary.