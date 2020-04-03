How to Open the STARS Storage Boxes in Resident Evil 3

There are a fair amount of secrets and missable items in the remake of Resident Evil 3. One of these is the S.T.A.R.S. ID Card that opens up the S.T.A.R.S. Storage Boxes scattered throughout the Raccoon City Police Department. These cases contain several useful items such as ammo, herbs, and even an upgrade for the Assault Rifle. This makes getting the ID Card critical, especially if you’re playing on a harder difficulty or trying to not expend a ton of ammo.

S.T.A.R.S. ID Badge Location

To get the S.T.A.R.S. ID Card you need to kill zombie Brad Vickers who is roaming around the front of the RCPD. When you arrive at the police station a Carlos, you’ll be asked to deal with the zombie while Tyrell breaks open the door. However, Brad takes a considerable amount of bullets to bring down. This means there’s a high chance you won’t kill him before Tyrell tells you to go inside. Thankfully, you can keep shooting him even if this does happen.

When he eventually dies, pick up the ID Card off his body to add it to your inventory. You can now open all the S.T.A.R.S Cases in the police department. If you don’t kill Brad, then you’ll be unable to open up any of the cases. Because of this, we suggest you expel the extra ammo to take down Brad. Make sure not to miss the Assault Rifle Optic in the West Office case, as this makes landing headshots so much easier. Once you complete the RCPD section, you can dispose of the card since it’s not useful anymore.