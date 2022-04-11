4 Best Gaming Desktops Under $1000: Your Easy Buyer’s Guide

It used to be the case that building your own gaming PC was more sensible than buying a pre-built gaming desktop. But in 2021, the market landscape started to change, thanks to the cryptocurrency boom causing graphic card prices to skyrocket to unprecedented levels. Now, in 2022, it’s nearly impossible to actually find a quality graphics card that won’t break the bank, and that’s why we recommend buying a pre-built gaming desktop instead of building your own right now.

But we understand that not everyone has the cash to drop on a top-of-the-line computer to run their fancy games. Luckily, you don’t need to spend more than $1,000 to get a surprisingly formidable gaming desktop.

So, here we are — these are the best gaming desktops under 1000 dollars available right now: