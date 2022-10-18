The Best Steam Deck Cases in 2022

Finally get your Steam Deck? Good for you! Now, it’s time to put a sweet, sweet case on it. Here are the best Steam Deck cases you can buy online right now:

Pros:

Strong outer shell helps protect from fall damage

Extra storage for wiring and accessories

Velcro strap helps keep Steam Deck secure during transport

Cons:

Bulky

Provides no protection when outside the case

The Spigen Rugged Armor Pro provides not just protection from everyday drops but also protection from scratches and other bumps and bruises your Steam Deck might encounter while traveling. The case also comes with plenty of additional room inside, allowing for the storage of wires, games, and other accessories within.

Extra foam padding is situated in the corners of this case, which helps protect the Steam Deck from any drops that may occur during transportation. An attached carabiner ring lets users attach an external strap, making it easy to keep up with this Steam Deck case at all times. And, because it includes a velcro strap inside, users never have to worry about the Steam Deck bouncing around while traveling.

Buy it Here

Pros:

Waterproof design

Room for extra components

Secure storage for Steam Deck

Cons:

Very bulky

Weight

The DEVASO Steam Deck Travel Carrying Case is one of the largest on this list, and for good reason. This hefty carry case may be large and bulky, but it has everything needed to protect the Steam Deck when placed inside. Not only that, but it’s also waterproof, which makes it perfect for carrying the Steam Deck anywhere in the rain.

Additionally, The DEVASO Steam Deck Travel Carrying Case comes with a 14 by 7.6 by 4-inch design meant to hold onto the console and any other accessories that may need to travel with it. The outer shell is hard and sturdy, protecting it from drops and bumps. A comfortable carry handle means the weighty design won’t cause any discomfort when carrying, too. Users looking for the ultimate protection, who don’t mind a bulky design, will find this carry case the perfect fit.

Buy it Here

Pros:

Easy to carry design

Non-slip outer body

Shockproof

Cons:

Very little drop protection

No additional storage for items

This Benazcap Silicone Case does away with the bulky design seen in others on this list. Instead, it offers a sleek, slim protective design that keeps the Steam Deck safe while not taking up a lot of room or adding more weight to the handheld. This is one of the best on the list for protecting the Steam Deck while in use, as it wraps around the entire handheld console.

The outside of the case is also lined with a non-slip design, which helps ensure the Steam Deck is always tightly gripped in the user’s hands. Its console-formed design also means easy access to all the ports and access points on the Steam Deck. The Benazcap Silicone Case is designed to provide full-body protection without hindering the console’s use at all.

Buy it Here

Pros:

Transparent design shows off Steam Deck

Shockproof protection

Front and back coverage

Cons:

Transparent design may show scuffs and scratches

Users that like showing off their technology will find a lot of usefulness in the Nanohertz Crystal Hard Case. This transparent Steam Deck case not only offers full-body protection for the console, but it comes with a transparent design that lets the user show off the beauty of the Steam Deck without giving up the benefits of protection.

Made with precise cutouts to fit the Steam Deck, the Nanohertz Crystal Hard Case gives users access to every port and speaker on the device. The protective case will help ward off any bumps, scratches, or scuffs, though its clear design may show dust and other dirt after some time. It’s easy to install and provides all the protective needs this handheld console needs.

Buy it Here

Pros:

Kickstand

Back and side protection

Non-slip, anti-scratch design

Cons:

No front protection

No room for extra accessories

This unique JSAUX Protective Kickstand Steam Deck case brings something that no other offering on this list has: a sturdy and reliable kickstand. The kickstand can easily be popped out, allowing users to set their Steam Deck on a table to show off games, trailers, or anything else they have stored on the handheld gaming console. The protective case it’s built into also provides a nominal amount of shock protection and comes with an anti-slip and scratch design.

Like most console cases, there is no extra room for other accessories or wires, but the sleek design means users can fit it into any standard bag without worrying about it becoming too bulky. Additionally, because the case is tightly fitted around the Steam Deck, it can be fitted into other carry cases that allow room for a case.

Buy it Here

Pros:

Protective covers for thumbsticks

Shock absorption protection

Tempered glass protector included

Cons:

Minor front protection

The DLseego TPU Protective Shell Case not only protects the main console, but it also offers protection for the screen and the thumbsticks. Complete with several types of thumb grips, as well as a tempered glass screen protector, this carry case allows users to protect their Steam Deck using a sleek design that fits directly onto the console itself.

The result is a case that is both shock-absorbent and anti-slip. Plus, the inclusion of the tempered glass screen protector means that any scratches made to the screen area will not affect the console’s display. This case provides complete protection and is built specifically to fit the Steam Deck’s dimensions without adding much bulk to the console.

Buy it Here

Pros:

Easy to install

Shock absorption design

Anti-slip and scratch design

Cons:

Very little drop protection

Transparent design may show scuffs and scratches

Users who don’t like hard cases will be happy to hear that the HEYSTOP Steam Deck Protective Case is a softer option that still offers great protection. This case fits onto the Steam Deck thanks to the precision design, and provides a transparent, diamond pattern design that protects from scratches, drops, and other scuffs.

The soft-layered protective case allows users to protect their Steam Deck from drops while also keeping it sleek and slim, allowing them to pair it with other carrying cases. The material is flexible yet strong and allows for an easy installation.

Buy it Here

Do You Really Need a Steam Deck Case?

As with most expensive pieces of technology, the longer you can keep your Steam Deck pristine, the better. Given that you’ll have spent $399 or more on your new investment, you don’t want to drop it by accident and shatter your screen. It’s also prone to fingerprints, scuffs, and scratches, just like a smartphone.

So while you don’t necessarily have to have a case for your Steam Deck, it’s prudent to go ahead and add one to your cart when you finally purchase one. Whether that means encasing it in a plastic shell that can help protect the Deck from taking shock damage or keeping it free of nicks and dings, that’s up to you. But if you hope to keep it in good condition, it can’t hurt to spring for an additional $15 and up to keep your new Steam Deck playable and presentable as long as possible.