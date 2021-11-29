11 Best Gaming Headset Cyber Monday Deals

Shop All Gaming Headset Cyber Monday Deals Here
Looking to pick up a gaming headset? We’ve scoured Amazon to bring you the best gaming headset Cyber Monday deals in town. After a quick answer? You can’t go wrong with Razer, SteelSeries, or HyperX. All three are the kings of gaming headsets, and with up to 50 percent off, there’s never been a better time to pick one of these bad boys up.
Our Review
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Previously on headphones: Bose makes some of the best in the industry, so it’s no surprise how well received the Bose QuietComfort 35 Series 2 is.
What makes this headset so powerful isn’t just the crystal clear sound, it’s also the active noise-canceling tech.
You won’t find anything that completely drowns out noise, but the Bose QC35 does a superb job of killing most unwanted sounds. There’s even tech in the mic section to combat surrounding sounds. It’s perfect for when someone walks in the room and starts talking to you before you can hit mute.
The boom mic is detachable as well should you wish to use the headset as a pair of headphones without looking silly. Handy!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
To give you an idea of how over-the-top the is Corsair Virtuoso Gaming Headset is, let’s look at some of the facts.
It offers up 7.1 surround sound on PC, boasts a frequency range of 20Hz-40,000Hz, RGB lighting, an Omni-directional mic, memory foam padding, and a 60-foot range. That is all kinds of ridiculous. If you’re after an audiophile-grade gaming headset, this is it.
The espresso look may not be for everyone, but as a collector of headphones, I’m a fan. They’re obscene, which kind of blends into just how high-end this headset really is.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
To give you an idea of how excellent the HyperX Cloud Mix Headset is, I’m writing this gift guide while I’ve got mine pumping hi-res audio.
I really love this headset. Hi-res audio is unreal. You don’t realize how much of a song you miss until you’ve listened to it in hi-res. I know that sounds cliche, but hi-res is the HD of the music scene, and once you switch, you won’t go back.
Also, a bit of a life hack, if you don’t want to spend more on hi-res audio, you can grab a trial of Tidal and stream hi-res music for free for 30-days to test out your new favorite headset.
Another thing I love about the Cloud Mix, you can remove the mic and it works wirelessly, meaning you can wear this headset out in public without it looking like a gaming headset.
It connects via Bluetooth, too, so it’ll work with most Android and Windows devices.
Obviously, the dual chambers will provide crystal clear audio when you’re gaming, but what about the mic? Again, it’s excellent. The only slight issue is the built-in mic that’s used in wireless mode for answering phone calls. It’s fine, but the boom mic for gaming is vastly superior to the internal version.
The $70 saving is easily one of the best gaming headset Cyber Monday deals in terms of money saved, although because of how S-tier this headset is, any saving is a bonus. This is just icing.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Razer Nari is a simply stunning gaming headset.
The lightweight and fully adjustable headband is stylish and comfortable.
And with THX Spatial Audio, which simulates sound at 360-degrees, your audio quality is going to be off the hook. The same can be said for the noise-canceling mic.
Throw in the 16-hour battery life and this is one headset you can’t live without.
And, let’s face it, that saving is meaty. I’d pay the asking price without questioning it (because I’m a huge audiophile), but with money off, this is a highly tempting prospect.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If there’s one thing you can say about Logitech headsets it’s that you can see them coming a mile off.
While the Logitech G733 headset isn’t the most stylish out there, but don’t let its futuristic design fool you. Inside are surround sound ready speakers designed with clarity in mind.
The detachable boom mic isn’t for everyone, but it does the job it’s intended for. This mic will pick up your voice without any issue.
Another feature I’m a fan of is the customizable lights. These are either a love it or hate it kind of deal. Kids and young adults are more likely to get a kick out of that feature compared with older adults who just want something that does the job without the bells and whistles.
In short, this is headset is comfortable, clear, and not massively over-priced. What’s not to love?
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Razer Kraken is the best of the lower-priced gaming headsets, and with 50% off, this is one of the best gaming headset Cyber Monday deals around.
With custom-tuned 50mm drivers, this headset offers clear audio, and thanks to the retractable noise-canceling mic, your teammates will be able to hear you without background noise muffling your screams of anger.
This gaming headset also features in-line audio controls and boasts how lightweight it feels.
It’s also made from bauxite aluminum, meaning while this thing isn’t invincible, breaking it would require some series force.
Another thing worth considering, this headset is pure comfort, and the gel-infused ear pads will help keep your ears cool during long gaming sessions, or in my case, blasting through Fortnite’s weekly challenges at the weekend.
When you’re playing for hours at a time with a headset on, believe me, you want to factor in comfort. Your ears will thank you later.
Read our full Razer Kraken review if you want to know more.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you’re after something sleek and stylish, the Razer Barracuda X Wireless Gaming Headset is where it’s at.
The matte finish on this thing is absolutely gorgeous. It feels and looks premium.
In terms of sound quality, Razer has shown it knows what its doing with gaming headsets. Sound will always be spacious with enough room to breathe while still focusing on the small points.
A single charge will last gamers around 20 hours. That’s not the longest-lasting headset out there, but it’s more than enough for a full play session.
One thing to note, because of the way they’re set up, some consoles will require the use of the included Razer wireless dongle to connect. That’s not a deal-breaker by any means but it’s worth knowing ahead of time so you can plan out your USB ports in advance to see if you’ve got the space.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you’re after an affordable gaming headset for teens or younger kids, this Logitech Gaming Headset is the one to go with.
In terms of raw power, this headset won’t be winning awards any time soon. The sound quality is good, but at this price there’s no way it’s going to match the Razer Kraken or HyperX Cloud Mix.
That said, because of the price, neither should you expect it to top the heavy hitters. It’s affordable and perfect for kids who are going to end up needing a new headset in a few months because oh my god why do my kids always break headsets so easily?
If it’s good quality audio, a decent mic, and a massive 50 percent off you’re after, this is the headset for you.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The SteelSeries Arctis 1 Wired Gaming Headset is the perfect headset for kids. It’s durable, affordable, and offers up good quality for the price.
While the Arctis 1 isn’t going to rival the Arctis Pro + GameDAC any time soon, it’s still great value. Sound is clear, as is the mic. It won’t be as clear as the more high-end gaming headsets, but kids most likely won’t notice the difference. For chatting on Discord or in online games, this headset does the job and then some.
It’s also a wired headset, which means you don’t need to worry about dongles or the like. Just plug it into something a 3.5mm socket and it’ll work. It’s as easy as that.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The HyperX Cloud Flight is a killer headset with an even killer price.
The 2.4GHz wireless connection means this wireless headset shouldn’t have much in the way of competition when connecting. And with up to 30 hours of battery life, there’s no need to think about chargers for at least a few days.
In another design masterclass, the earpads swivel up to 90-degrees. The days of uncomfortable static ear cups stay in the past where they belong.
It’s worth noting, the PS4 isn’t wireless friendly, so most wireless headsets won’t automatically connect. Thankfully, HyperX is ahead of the curve, and packs in a wireless USB adaptor that’ll solve all your woes.
With a massive $60 off, this is a high-class headset that’s worth every penny.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
With a generous $40 off, the HyperX Cloud II may be one of the best gaming headset Cyber Monday deals there is.
If you’re not bothered about the hi-res audio or wireless capabilities seen in the HyperX Cloud Mix, the Cloud II is definitely worth considering.
Inside the box is a USB Audio Sound Card adaptor complete with 7.1vVirtual surround sound, so even if your device isn’t up to scratch, you’ve got a problem solver right there.
With a noise-and-echo-canceling mic, again thanks to the sound card, not only will your audio quality be crystal clear, your teammates will be able to hear you clearly.
The mic is detachable as well, so should you want to hook this headset up to a phone or iPod, there are options there to stop it looking like a gaming headset. Neat!