11 Best Gaming Headset Cyber Monday Deals

To give you an idea of how excellent the HyperX Cloud Mix Headset is, I’m writing this gift guide while I’ve got mine pumping hi-res audio.

I really love this headset. Hi-res audio is unreal. You don’t realize how much of a song you miss until you’ve listened to it in hi-res. I know that sounds cliche, but hi-res is the HD of the music scene, and once you switch, you won’t go back.

Also, a bit of a life hack, if you don’t want to spend more on hi-res audio, you can grab a trial of Tidal and stream hi-res music for free for 30-days to test out your new favorite headset.

Another thing I love about the Cloud Mix, you can remove the mic and it works wirelessly, meaning you can wear this headset out in public without it looking like a gaming headset.

It connects via Bluetooth, too, so it’ll work with most Android and Windows devices.

Obviously, the dual chambers will provide crystal clear audio when you’re gaming, but what about the mic? Again, it’s excellent. The only slight issue is the built-in mic that’s used in wireless mode for answering phone calls. It’s fine, but the boom mic for gaming is vastly superior to the internal version.

The $70 saving is easily one of the best gaming headset Cyber Monday deals in terms of money saved, although because of how S-tier this headset is, any saving is a bonus. This is just icing.