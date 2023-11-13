Logitech G Fits Review: True Wireless, Custom Fit Earbuds

As the shopping editor here at Heavy, I’ve definitely had extensive experience testing earbuds, headphones, and gaming headsets, and the Logitech G Fits True Wireless earbuds have definitely been one of the most interesting set to test, giving their unique nature (they use a unique molding technology to mold the earbuds do your ears while you’re wearing them). Dope, right? Are they worth the price of entry — or are they just a novelty?

(A Logitech G Fits review unit was provided for an honest review).

Available on Amazon for $180

The fit of these earbuds is where they really shine, thanks to their innovative LIGHTFORM molding technology. It feels almost futuristic: the earbuds use a unique tech to mold to your ears’ shape, resulting in a fit that’s both snug and comfortable. In practice, the molding technology works rather well, albeit with a few quirks. I’ve put them through their paces – from household chores to biking at 28 mph – and they’ve stayed securely in place without any discomfort, which is a major step up from my previous daily-use earbuds, the Jaybird Vistas.

But the quirk here is that you can only go through the setup process once; and then you’re essentially ‘stuck’ with your results. In other words, you can’t get a better custom fit by trying again. I will note that I got a great fit on my first and only attempt, so it isn’t a deal breaker. But, I imagine the ability to only do it once will prove problematic down the line.

When it comes to sound quality, the G Fits are also impressive. They feature custom-tuned drivers that deliver rich, detailed sound. The audio clarity is remarkable, making in-game environments feel incredibly immersive and songs bump nicely. The G Fits also boast a frequency response range that’s well-suited for gaming, ensuring that every footstep and environmental sound is heard clearly. The bass is deep, clear, and punchy, adding a satisfying depth to both game sounds and music. It’s this combination of clear highs, detailed mids, and robust bass that elevates the overall audio experience, whether I’m gaming, listening to music, or watching movies.

The battery life of the G Fits is another strong point. These earbuds offer around 7-8 hours of playback on a single charge, and the charging case provides additional juice for extended use. This is especially useful during long gaming sessions or busy days when constant charging isn’t an option.

Their versatility is noteworthy too. These aren’t just gaming earbuds; I’ve found them excellent for various activities. The dual connectivity options, LIGHTSPEED for ultra-low latency gaming audio and Bluetooth for everyday use, make them super versatile. This means I can effortlessly switch from playing games on my PC to taking a call on my phone, all without any connection hassles.

But there are a couple of areas where the G Fits could improve. First, the mic quality is a bit of a letdown. The microphone really isn’t the best. It’s fine for casual use, but in situations where clear voice communication is key, like gaming lobbies or important calls, it falls short. People often told me I needed to speak up, which can be a bit frustrating. For casual chats, it’s fine, but in situations where clear communication is crucial, especially while playing noisier games, it struggles.

And then there’s the price. At around $230, they’re definitely on the pricier side. You’re paying for advanced technology and sound quality, but it’s something to think about in terms of your budget.

Final Thoughts

The Logitech G Fits True Wireless earbuds are a strong contender in the market, especially if you’re after high-quality sound and a custom fit. They’re versatile enough to handle a range of activities and devices seamlessly. Just keep in mind the mic performance and the investment you’re making. If top-notch audio and a perfect fit are your priorities and you’re okay with dropping $230 on gaming earbuds, the Logitech G Fits are a great option for you.

Pros

Sound Quality, Deep, Clear Bass

Custom Fit Works Well

Work with Bluetooth or LIGHTSPEED

Cons

Mic Quality

Price

Our Review: 3.5 out of 5 Stars

Available on Amazon for $180