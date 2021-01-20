9 Best Memory Cards for Nintendo Switch (Updated!)

You’ve just picked up a Nintendo Switch game console that only features 32GB worth of onboard memory space. Gasp! Since wicked games like The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild are going to take up at least half of that 32GB, that means you’re going to want to pick up a Micro SD memory card. Or two.

The Nintendo Switch can handle Micro SD cards up to 2TB in size which is really nice…even if 2TB Micro SD cards don’t exist just yet. Still, it’s good to know that the Switch will be ready when that inevitably happens.

What kind of Micro SD memory card should you pick up for your Switch? Nintendo recommends UHS-1 (that stands for Ultra High Speed) cards and there’s really no reason to purchase anything strong than that format. The minor difference in write speed when looking at UHS-3 cards translates to virtually nothing when booting games.

The performance of most of these cards when paired with a Switch console is going to be virtually the same despite how much or little you spend on the card itself. As long as the Micro SD card that you’re planning to get is a UHS-I card, your main focus here should be price and storage size. And sometimes even style.