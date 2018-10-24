15 Best Funny Christmas Ornaments (2018)

Our Review

This funny ornament from Neurons Not Included is ideal for families where chemistry is king…or for folks who just can’t get enough Breaking Bad. The ornament defines chemistry as “a natural science that can be broken down into two major categories — ‘blowing stuff up’ and ‘making drugs'”. Each ornament is handmade. The ornament measures 3 1/2 inches wide by 4 inches tall. The ornament is made from glass, and is about 1/8 inch thick. It comes with a black velvet gift bag, so you can use this on your own tree, or present it as a gift or stocking stuffer.

No chemists in your family? Neurons Not Included has loads of other funny ornaments for the STEM crowd, which you can browse here. Either way, you should click through to see the product listing for this ornament, if only for the hilariously overwrought description of the manufacturing process. These guys definitely have a wicked sense of humor.