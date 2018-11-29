25 Best Japanese Gifts for Christmas 2018

If you’re looking for cool Japanese gift ideas, our Christmas gift guide is here to help. We’ve chosen to focus on cool and unexpected Japanese gifts that you wouldn’t have come up with on your own. Read on to get inspired.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
‘Pretty Good Number One: An American Family Eats Tokyo’
Our Review
One of the all-time great books about an American eating his way through Japan, this fun read by Matthew Amster-Burton is the perfect gift for anyone who loves Japanese cuisine.
The book follows Matt's culinary adventures in Japan, with his eight-year-old daughter by his side. The duo explores Japanese home cooking, the Japanese restaurant scene, and the surprisingly high quality of Japanese convenience store foods.
One of the funniest books you'll read all year, this excellent book is perfect gift for parents, chefs, or anyone who loves Mister Donut.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Matcha Tea Gift Box Set
Our Review
Shopping for someone who loves matcha tea? Get them this gift set and they can master the art of matcha at home. Each gift set comes with high-quality matcha tea powder, a bamboo whisk, whisk stand, bamboo spoon, and a traditional tea bowl.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
‘I’m Studying Japanese’ Shirt
Our Review
Need a gift for someone who is traveling to Japan for the first time, or a student of the Japanese language? This fun t-shirt ensures that every native speaker they run into will be encouraged to speak with them.
The romaji reading on this shirt is "Nihongo o benkyou shite imasu. Hanashi kakete kudasai," meaning "I am studying Japanese; please speak to me."
This shirt is made from a cotton-poly blend, which minimizes the risk of shrinking. Please note this is a slim fit style, so order a size up if you desire a loose fit.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Whiskey Barrel Aged Soy Sauce
Our Review
Once you've had real Japanese soy sauce, the stuff at your local grocery will never be good enough again. This extra-special shoyu is aged in Japanese whiskey barrels, giving an extra oomph to this artisanal soy sauce. Because of its delicate aroma and taste, we recommend using this soy sauce for dipping and finishing, rather than for adding to stewed or braised dishes.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Hario Technica 5-Cup Glass Syphon Coffee Maker
Our Review
The average American is more like to think of tea than coffee when guessing what caffeinated beverage is preferred in the land of the rising sun. But everywhere I went in Japan on my last trip, coffee culture was king...especially when it comes to precise, high-end brews.
If you are shopping for someone who loves coffee and Japanese culture in equal measure, a Japanese coffee brewing system makes the perfect gift.
This fun syphon brewer is designed by Japanese company Hario, and acts as both conversation piece and fancy coffee maker. While the brewing method takes a few attempts to perfect, the resulting coffee from this brewing method tends to be less "burned" tasting and more aromatic than traditional drip coffee. Plus, brewing a cup is more theatrical (and more precise) than other methods.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Nippon Girls: Japanese Pop, Beat & Bossa Nova 1967-69
Our Review
This compilation of vintage Japanese pop is really high energy. It's the perfect gift for anyone who loves Japanese music, music history, or anyone who collects unusual vinyl.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Kyoto Sweets Assortment
Our Review
This is a box of traditional Japanese sweets, also known as wagashi. Created by Kyo Wagashi Fukiya, this assortment includes a variety of flavors in a bunch of fun shapes. These make a great holiday gift or housewarming gift, or a "just because" for the fan of Japanese confections.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Sushi Socks
Our Review
If you're looking for a gift with visual appeal, these cute socks are perfect. Designed to look like a pack of take-out sushi, each container includes two pairs of fun, Japanese-inspired socks.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Japanese Yosegi Puzzle Box
Our Review
If your boyfriend loves puzzles, brainteasers, or Japanese culture, then he’ll be fascinated by this unique gift. This box will only open after you slide portions of the exterior design in a precise order. Yosegi refers to the unique style of mosaic woodwork on the exterior. The boxes themselves are called Himitsu-Bako in Japanese, and were famously used by samurai to send secret messages, or conceal precious items. Your boyfriend can use these tricky boxes to store anything that’s important to him. There are a couple of different designs to choose from. The one pictured above is the “five sun, 21 move” style, which is the largest, most ornate, and most complex option available. Other, less expensive puzzle box options are available via the link below.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Japanese KitKat Snack Pack
Our Review
Whether its a long night of studying before an exam, or a long day of working a shift in a teaching hospital, many nursing students reach for a candy bar to keep their energy up. These KitKats are imported from Japan. Savvy candy aficionados have long known that Japan is famous for their unique and unusual KitKat flavors. This snack pack includes a variety of flavors that can be hard to find outside Japan, including green tea, Yokohama strawberry cheesecake, Japanese Sake, and even wasabi. Fun fact: KitKats are a popular “good luck” gift for students taking an exam in Japan. This is because the product’s name sounds very similar to the Japanese phrase kitto katsu, which means “you will surely win”. This tradition makes KitKats a great gift for students, even those outside of Japan.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Men’s Kimono-Inspired Denim Cardigan
Our Review
Inspired by Japanese street fashion, this denim cardigan takes style cues from a traditional kimono. Marketed for men, this is also a cute unisex look that women can rock just as well. Wear it tied or open. Either way, it will definitely earn you compliments.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Zojirushi Induction Heating Pressure Rice Cooker
Our Review
A rice cooker is one of those kitchen appliances that, once you own one, you can't imagine how you ever lived without it. And this particular model is the Cadillac of rice cookers.
Beyond the basic cooking and warming functions, this specialized rice cooker offers a bunch of additional features. Among them are a low-steam mode (perfect for keeping humidity to a minimum in your kitchen during the summer months) and a crisping feature that allows you to perfectly brown and crisp the edges of the rice, a la clay pot rice dishes.
If you're looking for a gift for someone who loves Japanese home cooking, a rice cooker is a great idea. However, if the price tag on this particular model is too high, we recommend a cheaper alternative: the Zojirushi NS-ZCC10. This is the model I have in my own home, and it's become something I use multiple times a week.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Japanese ‘Daruma’ Wishing Doll
Our Review
Daruma dolls are a traditional handcraft from Japan. They are sometimes called "wishing dolls" in the West. This is because it is traditional to make a wish or set a goal for yourself when you receive the doll.
You'll notice the doll has no eyes. This is because a person is supposed to paint in the eyes themselves. You paint in the first eye when you set the goal, and only paint in the second eye after you have achieved your goal.
If you father loves Japanese culture, or if he just has a hard time achieving the goals he sets for himself, this is a thoughtful gift. You can also buy a multi-pack of smaller daruma dolls here.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Kotobuki Donabe Japanese Hot Pot
Our Review
Need a gift for a foodie? If he loves Japanese food, a donabe pot is a great addition to his kitchen.
Donabe (pronounced do-NA-bey) pots are a traditional Japanese cooking vessel, used to make classic comfort food like ishikarinabe, oden, or sukiyaki. I picked one up on a trip to Japan earlier this year, and I use it all the time.
We suggest pairing this gourmet gift with a copy of the cookbook Donabe: Classic and Modern Japanese Clay Pot Cooking. If he loves Asian flavors, entertaining, and one-pot meals, this is pretty much the perfect gift for him.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Book Bento Box
Our Review
We love this clever bento box, which is designed to look just like a book. While it's a bit shinier than a real book, the size and intricate detail help to complete the illusion. This is a fun gift for anyone who enjoys Japanese bento box meals.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
‘Fighting Monks and Burning Mountains: Misadventures on a Buddhist Pilgrimage’
Our Review
This memoir by Paul Barach recounts his epic 750-mile religious pilgrimage to Japan, all of which was completed on foot during one of the hottest summers in Japanese history. Even if you're not a Buddhist yourself, you'll delight in Paul's hilarious stories about his missteps and misadventures as he attempts to complete the solo journey without having a breakdown.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
‘The Way of Whisky: A Journey Around Japanese Whisky’
Our Review
Shopping for a fan of Japanese whiskey, but can't find any bottles for sale near you? Get them this book instead, and further their knowledge of Japan's great whiskey distilleries.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Japanese Hot Spring Bath Powders
Our Review
Not everyone has the time or money to fly to Japan and experience hot springs firsthand. This set of bath powders is the next best thing to booking an onsen visit, and it's a fraction of the price of a plane ticket. This gift box contains 18 sachets of bath powders, each designed to help you relax and unwind at the end of a tough day.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The First Films of Akira Kurosawa Box Set
Our Review
Need a gift for a fan of Japanese cinema? Many Kurosawa fans only knows his later works, so this collection of early films from the master of Japanese movies is a super gift idea.
This box set includes Sanshiro Sugata, Kurosawa’s debut film, as well as as The Most Beautiful (Ichiban utsukushiku). Sanshiro Sugata, Part Two, and the samurai film The Men Who Tread on the Tiger’s Tail (Tora no o wo fumu otokotachi).
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Traditional Kendama Toy (2 Pack)
Our Review
Kendama is a traditional Japanese toy, not unlike the Western "ball in a cup" game. Kendama is so well respected in Japan that people will often include the Kendama skills on business resumes.
Note that this two-pack contains smaller-than-normal kendamas, which are actually a little bit trickier to master than their full-size counterparts. This is a great gift for both kids and adults.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
‘Killing Commendatore’
Our Review
Newly translated into English, this novel from legendary author Haruki Murakami is the perfect gift this holiday season. In typical Murakami style, this novel spans multiple themes and has an almost surrealistic feel in places. This is a tale of love, lonelinessl and art that has been favorably compared to The Great Gatsby.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
My Neighbor Totoro Tea Mug
Our Review
This cute mug is perfect for fans of the classic film My Neighbor Tortoro. The sides are decorated with characters and items from the movie, which are all labeled in both Japanese and English.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Battle Angel Alita Deluxe Complete Series Box Set
Our Review
Know someone who is super excited for the Alita film to hit theatres in February? Help them get caught up on the story that inspired the movie with the complete box set of the original Japanese comics.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
‘It’s an Anime Thing You Wouldn’t Understand’ Hoodie
Our Review
Shopping for an anime fan, but have no idea what show they're binging right now? This all-purpose hoodie will appeal to all anime fans. It's available in multiple colors and sizes for men and women.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Pusheen The Cat Fast Food Bento Lunch Box
Our Review
Love the cute kitty Pusheen? This adorable bento is perfect for fans of this kawaii neko.
There are multiple compartments, and all pieces are safe for use in the dishwasher, freezer, or microwave.