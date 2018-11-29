25 Best Japanese Gifts for Christmas 2018

Our Review

One of the all-time great books about an American eating his way through Japan, this fun read by Matthew Amster-Burton is the perfect gift for anyone who loves Japanese cuisine.

The book follows Matt's culinary adventures in Japan, with his eight-year-old daughter by his side. The duo explores Japanese home cooking, the Japanese restaurant scene, and the surprisingly high quality of Japanese convenience store foods.

One of the funniest books you'll read all year, this excellent book is perfect gift for parents, chefs, or anyone who loves Mister Donut.