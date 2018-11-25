10 Best Cheap Gifts for Guy Friends

Need a cheap gift for a man in your life? We’ve rounded up a bunch of great cheap gift ideas for men. These gifts are inexpensive, but they are also thoughtful, useful, and surprising. Whether he’s passionate about sports, outdoor living, or fashion, there’s something on this list that will appeal to him. Who said inexpensive gifts have to feel cheap? Read on to find a cheap gift for your dad, brother, partner, or best friend.

Need more cheap gift ideas? Check out our guides to the best gifts for men, and the best gifts for women. Both gift guides include some cheap gifts, as well as some more luxe options.

1. Nautica Voyage By Nautica For Men Eau De Toilette Spray

The classic, fresh scent will suit men of many different ages and backgrounds. It’s a perennial favorite, and sure to please a number of different men. This cheap gift makes a great stocking stuffer, birthday gift, or small gift for any holiday.

Price: $14.31 for 3.4 ounces

2. Elijah’s Xtreme Ghost Pepper Sauce

Need a cheap gift for a guy that loves spicy food? Hot sauce is always a smart idea. This intense blend contains both ghost peppers and habanero peppers, so the heat is intense. The sauce also contains tomatoes, garlic powder, roasted garlic, onion powder, carrots, lime juice, and passion fruit juice. All those additional flavors ensure that this sauce is spicy, but still has balanced flavor. If you want to spend a little more money, you could also consider

Price: $9.49

3. Etekcity Lasergrip 774 Digital Laser IR Infrared Thermometer

This IR thermometer gun is a great gift for guys who love to grill, but it can also be used to gauge the temperature of car parts, swimming pools, or wine cellars. The IR thermometer can detect temperatures from 58 degrees below Fahrenheit, all the way up to 716 degrees Fahrenheit. The margin of error is plus or minus two degrees.

Price: $17.88 (11 percent off MSRP)

4. Details Magazine

A magazine subscription is always a welcome gift, and Details can be his for just $8 a year. Details is a great men’s magazine that focuses on fashion, pop culture, food, and career-building tips. No matter what he’s interested in, he’ll find a few articles that really speak to him every month. Other men’s magazines to consider include Esquire, Men’s Health, or Maxim.

Price: $8 for 10 issues (auto-renew)

5. NITE IZE Carabiner Bottle Opener

It doesn’t get much cheaper than this. This carabiner/bottle opener is a nice gift for guys who love camping or spending time in the great outdoors. Made of high quality stainless steel, the carabiner/bottle opener is great for parties or hiking. However, this item is not intended to be used as a carabiner for rock climbing. It is not load bearing, so make that clear to your recipient when you present him with this gift.

Price: $2.55 and up, depending on options selected

6. ‘Humans of New York’

The perfect gift for fans of the “Humans of New York” blog, the Humans of New York is packed with beautiful, funny, and surprising photos of the people who call New York home. Men who live in New York will like this book. People who are passionate about photography will also enjoy flipping through the pages of this colorful book.

Price: $16.46 (45 percent off MSRP)

7. Tactical Crusader 2G Airsoft Strike Steel Half Mask

Shopping for a guy who plays paintball on the weekends? He’ll appreciate this paintball half mask, particularly if his current mask is caked with dry paint. The elastic strap ensures a comfortable, adjustable fit, and the design will definitely strike fear into the hearts of his opponents.

Price: $11 (45 percent off MSRP)

8. MLB ’47 Brand Clean Up Home Style Adjustable Cap

Every baseball fan needs a ball cap, and this adjustable hat from ’47 Brand is an affordable choice. Multiple team styles are available. These baseball caps are officially licensed, and made from breathable cotton.

Price: $15.16 and up, depending on team selected

9. ‘Mad Max: Fury Road’ (Blu-ray 3D + Blu-ray + DVD +UltraViolet)

Mad Max: Fury Road is an awesome gift for guys who love action flicks. Whether he saw it in theaters and loved it, or is watching it for the first time, this movie is definitely one he’ll be excited to own.

Price: $19.99

10. 3M TEKK WorkTunes Hearing Protector

While this gift might be slightly more expensive than other gift suggestions on our list, it’s still fairly inexpensive. And for the man who loves working outdoors, these hearing protectors are a really thoughtful gift. Now he can enjoy his favorite music, or listen to a radio broadcast of the game, all while he’s mowing the lawn or trimming the hedges.

Price: $38.97

