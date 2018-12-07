15 Best Scottish Gifts for Christmas 2018

Our Review

Give the gift of nobility. Upon receiving this gift box, your lucky gift recipient can become a Laird or Lady of Dunans Castle, located in Glendaruel, Scotland.

Each gift box entitles you to not only a Proof of Title and a land ownership certificate, but also tangible privileges should you ever visit the castle itself. Lairds and Ladies of Dunans are entitled to a free tour of the grounds, as well actually owning a small patch of land on the castle grounds. You'll even earn the right to fish at the Castle, use the Dunans insignia, and even enjoy the use of exclusive Laird and Lady stationery.

This is a particularly good gift for anyone with the name Fletcher, as the Fletcher clan lived in the castle during the 1700s. The proceeds from these gift boxes go to help restore the castle ruins and castle grounds, making this a great gift idea for those who support the restoration of historic places.