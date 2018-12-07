15 Best Scottish Gifts for Christmas 2018

On the hunt for Scottish gifts? These gift ideas are perfect for Christmas 2018. If you need a gift idea for someone of Scottish ancestry, or someone who just really loves Outlander, the gifts below are sure to please.
-
‘How the Scots Invented the Modern World’
Our Review
How the Scots Invented the Modern World: The True Story of How Western Europe's Poorest Nation Created Our World & Everything in It is a wonderful book for anyone who loves Scotland, or has Scottish blood.
Scottish inventors are behind some of the biggest scientific advancements in history, as well as the brains behind some interesting modern innovations. The book focuses on well-loved Scottish luminaries: James Watt, Adam Smith Andrew Carnegie and Arthur Conan Doyle, to name a few. Spanning centuries of global historuy, this book proves that some of the biggest social and technological innovations have their roots in Scottish heroes.
-
Corkcicle Cigar Glass (Double Old Fashioned Glass With Built-In Cigar Rest)
Our Review
Shopping for someone who likes to have a cigar while they sip their scotch? This cool glass has a built-in slot for resting a cigar. Pair this gift with a bottle of whisky or their favorite cigar, and you'll have made them very happy indeed.
-
Become a Laird or Lady Gift Box
Our Review
Give the gift of nobility. Upon receiving this gift box, your lucky gift recipient can become a Laird or Lady of Dunans Castle, located in Glendaruel, Scotland.
Each gift box entitles you to not only a Proof of Title and a land ownership certificate, but also tangible privileges should you ever visit the castle itself. Lairds and Ladies of Dunans are entitled to a free tour of the grounds, as well actually owning a small patch of land on the castle grounds. You'll even earn the right to fish at the Castle, use the Dunans insignia, and even enjoy the use of exclusive Laird and Lady stationery.
This is a particularly good gift for anyone with the name Fletcher, as the Fletcher clan lived in the castle during the 1700s. The proceeds from these gift boxes go to help restore the castle ruins and castle grounds, making this a great gift idea for those who support the restoration of historic places.
-
‘A History of Scotland’
Our Review
This Blu-ray features the epic 10-part history of Scotland, as presented by archaeologist Neil Oliver. This is a perfect gift for anyone who loves Scottish history, Scottish independence, or those of Scottish descent.
-
Glenfiddich Highland Whisky Cake
Our Review
Fruitcakes are a traditional holiday gift, but this one is extra Scottish thanks to the addition of Glenfiddich whisky.
-
Waverley Genuine Scottish Tartan Notebook
Our Review
These notebook are a great way to show family pride. And with over 175 pages, you'll have ample space to write down all of your most important thoughts. Each notebook also comes with a clan map of Scotland, as well as a bookmark with more info about the tartan.
The tartan cloth is supplied by and produced with the authority of Kinloch Anderson Scotland, holders of Royal Warrants of Appointment as Tailors and Kiltmakers to the royal family.
The version pictured above is the Macdonald tartan (what can I say, I'm a Macdonald through my mother's side, I have to show my colors). If you would prefer Black Watch or a different family tartan, there are other styles available, though not all are eligible for rush shipping.
You can browse all available styles of Scottish tartan notebooks here.
-
Caledonian Kitchen Haggis With Lamb
Our Review
Love it or hate it, Haggis is definitely the most iconic Scottish culinary creation. This version has lamb, for added flavor. If you're gifting haggis, don't forget the haggis sauce!
-
The Scottish Collection by Edinburgh Tea & Coffee Company
Our Review
This tea gift set is perfect for anyone who loves caffeine, or any ex-pat missing a taste of home. In addition to their classic Scottish Breakfast tea blend, you'll also find traditional tea blends made from heather and thistle. There's even a "whisky" tea, made from tea leaves treated with a malty whisky flavor.
-
I’m Not Yelling I’m Scottish Sweatshirt
Our Review
The perfect gift for your Scottish friends who were born without an "inside voice". Available in unisex sizes from small to 2XL.
-
Mens Highland Games T-Shirt Caber Toss Evolution Shirt
Our Review
If you're shopping for a fan of Scottish Highland games, this caber toss shirt is a great gift idea. Caber toss is a competition that is always great fun to watch, and it's even more fun when you're a spectator wearing this shirt.
Available in three colors, in men's sizes from small to 3XL.
-
Calzeat of Scotland Celtic Scarf
Our Review
Made from a cozy blend of chenille and worsted wool, this attractive scarf is a fashionable gift idea that's perfect for the coldest months of the year.
-
‘Outlander Kitchen: The Official Outlander Companion Cookbook’
Our Review
This epic recipe book features Scottish classics inspired by the Outlander TV series. In addition to Scottish Highlands fare, there are also recipes inspired by the French Revolution and Postwar Britain, as well as other locales Jamie and Claire visited throughout the series.
-
Scottish Thistle Glow Tealight Candle Holder
Our Review
The thistle is one of the emblems of Scotland, making this "glow light" the perfect gift for someone who appreciates all things Scottish. Use it to add a gentle glow to a bedroom, den, or bathroom.
-
Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stane (Scots Language Edition)
Our Review
Looking for a creative gift for a Harry Potter fan? This Scots language translation is a fun gift idea, and you don't need to be fluent in Scots to get the gist of the story. Hogwarts is, after all, located somewhere in Scotland, so a Scots language edition of this book is a realyl clever idea. This is a great gift for kids, or for adults who are learning Scots.
-
Harris Tweed Mens Brown Overcoat
Our Review
Handwoven using traditional methods in the Outer Hebrides, real Harris Tweed has a look and feel that can't be replicated. If you're looking for a lavish holiday gift, this fine overcoat is a wonderful idea for any true Scotsman.