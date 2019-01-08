15 Best Valentine’s Day Candy Gifts of 2019

When you think Valentine’s Day, you think candy. Sure, romance too–but candy first. Every late January and early February we are bombarded with pink and red candies lining store aisles. The thing is, it’s all pretty much the same five or six things in all of the stores. Don’t get me wrong, those things are delicious, but when you’re giving a gift you want something a little different.
Plus, with these gifts, you don’t have to get out of your comfy clothes and drive to the store. Getting candy delivery is about as good as it gets.
Woodford Reserve Bourbon Chocolates
If you’re looking for a gift for adults, definitely give this a once over. Woodford Reserve is considered one of the top bourbons on the market so this is a perfect gift for the bourbon drinker in your life. This stylish packaging steps outside the ornate red and pink Valentine’s box and comes with 36 bourbon infused chocolate balls. The Woodford Reserve bourbon center is covered in rich dark chocolate and topped with a pecan. These bourbon balls are available in a smaller box of nine chocolates. You can also get Woodford Reserve Dark Chocolate Sea Salt Caramels, Woodford Reserve Mint Julep Chocolates, and Woodford Reserve Bourbon Butter Crunch.
Personalized Valentine’s Day Hershey’s Candy Bars
Want to make sure no one else brings the same candy as you? Make your gifts unique in the world with these personalized candy bars. These are Hershey’s milk chocolate bars that are wrapped in a rustic-chic kraft paper label. The front of the candy bar will have the happy “heart” day message and then you have four lines of text on the back that you can fill with whatever you want.
And they give you a lot of space back there. I was able to type out “the quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog” over six times in the customization screen–which makes for a strange looking candy bar, and I know this because they automatically show you a preview of what your text will look like on your candy bars. This package comes with 12 bars, but they also have an offer of 36 customized chocolate bars.
Long Stem Milk Chocolate Roses
Should you get them chocolate or flowers? Why choose? Chocolate flowers to the rescue. This bouquet comes with six artificial red roses with realistic silk leaves and long 19 inch stems. The roses are milk chocolate molded into a rose shape and wrapped in bright red foil. I like that the chocolates are semi-solid because they’re more likely to hold up in travel compared to hollow chocolates–plus you get more chocolate. They also offer a set of a dozen of these chocolate roses delivered in a floral gift box.
Valentine’s Day Gift Basket
Make an impact with this huge gift basket from Gourmet Gift Baskets. This is perfect for any chocolate lover on Valentine’s Day or any other day of the year. It comes shrink-wrapped for freshness and topped with a big red bow. A basket like this would be great as a family gift or as a care package for a long distance love. It comes with a variety of treats ranging from the classic to the intriguingly unique including Ghirardelli dark chocolate, chocolate and peanut butter dipped peanuts, tiramisu water cookies, milk chocolate sea salt caramels, s’mores brittle, cookies and cream wafer bites, caramel chocolate chunk cookies, and white chocolate cranberry cookies.
Les Anis de Flavigny Rose Flavored Candies
If you’re looking for something unique and unexpected, try these Rose Flavored Candies by Les Anis de Flavigny. This French company has been making hard candies since 1591. Let that sink in for a second. In the 1590’s Europe was dealing with the Black Death and signing the Treaty of Constantinople. That alone makes them worth trying.
Made with natural extract of rose petals, these candies have a delicate floral scent and fruity flavor that is infused with romance. It takes giving roses to a whole other level. These candies are made in a way that is similar to how pearls develop. A single, tiny anise seed is swirled in sugar syrup and slowly coated in layers of sugar until it’s the right size.
This process takes 15 days for each candy. The rose flavor is distinct with a slight change to anise at the end when you find the anise seed. These aren’t candies for chewing, but for slowly letting them melt and then finding that tiny seed at the center.
12 Pack of Lindt Lindor Valentine Strawberries & Cream Chocolate Truffle Gift Bags
Lindt truffles make another great office gift. Few people can resist the indulgent silky texture of these truffles. This comes with 12 full-size gift bags of Lindt’s limited edition Strawberries and Cream flavor. Each bag contains around 21 truffles and it’s a limited flavor that you can only get during Valentine’s Day. If you’re only buying for one, check out this set of Limited Edition Lindt Valentine’s Flavors of Strawberries and Cream and Red Velvet.
Valentine’s Day Care Package
Friend or college-age child dealing with a break up? Here’s a Valentine’s care package to keep them well-stocked during the Valentine’s holiday. It’s packed with 40 items of comfort food and Valentine’s fun to keep your loved one smiling. Receiving a care package like this will show them just how much you’re thinking of them. It even includes items that they can keep forever, like a plush puppy, so they can think of this lovely gift whenever they see it. The package contains too much to list here but includes puppy and bear shaped chocolate bars, Sweethearts conversation hearts, Famous Amos cookies, Swiss Miss hot cocoa mix, a maze puzzle made of chocolate, Cheez-Its, Pringles, and several kinds of Hershey chocolate bars.
Starburst Valentine’s Day Candy Filled Hearts
I’m a huge sucker for Starburst, even now as an adult. Starburst take a while to eat and I like that they last longer as a result unlike chocolates that I could just decimate in one sitting. This box comes with 12 plastic hearts filled with assorted flavors of Starburst candy. These are another great a peanut-free classroom exchange option that kids will love.
Special Edition Tootsie Roll Valentine’s Cherry Pops
Another great idea for classroom Valentine’s Day friendship exchanges are these classic cherry Tootsie Pops with their chewy chocolate center. All the pops have fun messages on their Valentine’s pink wrappers. The box comes with 25 pops, but is also available as a two pack for a total of 50 lolly pops. They are nut-free and school-friendly.
Hershey’s XOXO Milk Chocolate Candy Bar
This is a huge chocolate bar has all the beauty of a quarter pound of solid milk chocolate. Skipping the expected heart molds, Hershey’s kept the chocolate bar shape and added x’s and o’s so you can send off your hugs and kisses to loved ones. Regular Hershey bars are 1.55 ounces which makes this Valentine’s chocolate bar around 2.5 regular chocolate bars. It comes ready for gifting in this cute Valentine’s pink box.
Ferrero Rocher Heart
A taste everyone loves, this Ferrero Rocher Heart holds 10 Ferrero Rocher Hazelnut Truffles. Not everyone loves the hearts of “gamble chocolate” (though I really do) and with this heart shaped box of chocolates you know exactly what you’re getting. Every piece is that perfectly textured, creamy hazelnut goodness you’re hoping for.
Hershey’s Giant Solid Milk Chocolate Kisses
Why is super-sized candy so fun? I don’t know, but it really is. This mega version of the tiny Hershey’s Kiss is seven ounces of solid milk chocolate. That’s almost half a pound. That’s a hefty kiss. It comes wrapped in the iconic Hershey Kiss foil, complete with paper strip, and in a red Valentine’s gift box. This is a gift that’s good for any age. You can get them in this single pack as well as in packs of two giant kisses and four giant kisses.
Sugar Free Cherry Cordial Heart
Looking for a gift for your diabetic Valentine can be tricky when the traditional choices are things they likely can’t have. Surprise them with a classic Valentine’s heart shaped chocolate box filled with sugar free goodies. This box with intricate red and white flower illustrations on the front delivers half a pound of milk chocolate cherry cordials. Just be aware that the candy portion of this is sugar free, but any fruit like cherries will contain some natural sugar, which may or may not be an issue. (If it is an issue, check out this sugar free chocolate truffle box.) It’s a thoughtful, considerate gift that shows you’re thinking of them.
Amore di Mona Vegan Valentine’s Day Gift Heart
This gift heart of vegan chocolates is made specifically for the person in your life who either has allergies or is dedicated to being eco-friendly (or both). These intensely dark chocolates are 75 percent cocoa so be ready for complex, layered flavors. The chocolate is ethically sourced with non-GMO, fair-trade ingredients. They’re sweetened with raw, organic agave nectar and don’t contain preservatives or artificial coloring. It’s made in a facility that is free of peanuts, tree nuts, wheat, gluten, soy, milk, eggs, and corn–making this perfect for someone with these food allergies.
So they’re great for the planet and practically allergen-free, but are they tasty? Well, listen to these chocolates: dark chocolate with dried currants, cherry truffle, cranberry caramel, currant ganache, and mocha truffle. I’m so ready to jump on the vegan chocolate train.
Swedish Fish Valentine Hearts 2 Pack
If you’ve got a Valentine’s Day party in the works, fill it with Swedish Fish. Well, Swedish Hearts since they’ve taken the tasty, chewy candy fish and shaped them into holiday hearts as a limited edition run. This package comes with 12 bags of Swedish Valentine’s Hearts, each bag weight 10 ounces. Be aware: this is a lot of candy. If you don’t need 7.5 pounds of Swedish Fish, then this isn’t for you. But if you’re going to have sugar-hungry kids (and adults) on your hands, this can come to the rescue.
Fun Dip Valentine Candy & Card Kit
For the sugar purist, there has always been Fun Dip. As a kid, Fun Dip was the candiest of candies. It’s an edible stick along with a packet of flavored powder candy. You lick the stick, dip it in the pouch to pick up the sweet powder which changes color. As an adult, I don’t think I could handle this amount of sweet because I’ve accidentally grown up, but for kids, this is gold. This box comes with 24 Fun Dip Valentine’s packets in the flavors Cherry and Razz Apple Blue with a space for to and from, so they’re designed for classroom friendship exchanges.