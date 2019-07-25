101 Best Christmas Gifts for Him: The Ultimate List

The Leatherman Wingman gets its name from the fact that this handy device can go with you wherever you need it (except the airport, ironically). This multitool has 14 different tools built-in, including a knife. pliers, screwdrivers, wire cutters, a wire stripper, scissors, a package opener, bottle and can openers, a file, and a ruler.

The best part is that it easily fits in your pocket so that you always have the tool you need in a pinch.