101 Best Christmas Gifts for Him: The Ultimate List

Guys aren’t that hard to shop for. All it takes to figure out the best Christmas gifts for him is usually to ask. Most guys will just tell you what they want. When they don’t, that’s where we come in. We rounded up some of the best Christmas gifts for men of all ages and interests.
The Nebula Capsule II is a powerful 720p projector that it is only the size of a soda can. This portable pocket projector has a 2.5-hour battery and an 8W speaker built right in so all you have to do is turn it on and plug in some media. If you are using it on Wi-Fi, you can also directly access thousands of apps including YouTube, Hulu, and Twitch. Who knew that the coolest TV you’d ever own could fit in your pocket?
You are never too old to enjoy splaying out on a giant bean bag chair, which is exactly why the Big Joe XXL beanbag chair is a great gift for all ages. This cozy piece of furniture can seat multiple people or you can just take up the whole thing for a king-sized nap.
Bonfires are the absolute best but smelling like smoke and irritating your eyes is not a part of the perfect bonfire formula. The Solo Stove Bonfire Pit is the solution to these problems, as it has a double-walled design that channels air over the fire rather than through it. This keeps smoke from forming without the use of fans or batteries.
These Carhartt Duck Bib Overalls are a handy and durable outer layer for a working man, providing heavyweight cotton protection from snags and tears. These overalls have multiple tool pockets and extra material around the knees so they can withstand the daily abuse that comes from doing guy stuff.
The Bose QuietComfort 35 II Wireless Bluetooth Headphones should be any man’s go-to device for some peace and relaxation. These headphones have powerful active noise cancelation that helps the user focus more on the music and less on environmental distractions. Even when you take the noise canceling out of the equation, these headphones still offer 20 hours of clear and balanced audio playback off one charge. They might be pricey but they’re worth every penny.
The Ray-Ban Aviators are among the most iconic sunglass frames ever to be made because they look great on most face shapes. The slim wireframe design has survived all the way since 1936 and will continue to be a fashion touchstone for many years to come.
The Bose SoundLink Revolve Bluetooth Speaker is a great way to enjoy high-fidelity music anywhere, anytime. This mid-sized portable speaker delivers 360-degree audio for up to 12 hours off one charge and is IPX4-rated for water resistance. It also pairs with Google Assistant and Siri, so you can issue voice commands through it as well.
Anyone who thinks that candles are too effeminate for men to enjoy clearly haven’t smelled the Vanilla Porter Brew Candle from Swag Brewery. This manly candle is made from a repurposed beer bottle and has subtly sweet hints of cocoa and vanilla. Its aromatic ambiance will have his drinking buddies jealous.
The Nintendo Switch is one of the most universally-loved video game consoles in years because of its emphasis on portable play and local multiplayer. Nothing sparks joy like being able to pass a controller over to your friend and play a quick game of Mario Kart 8 or Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. This set comes with two Joy-Con controllers, the HDMI dock, and the console itself.
The Leatherman Wingman gets its name from the fact that this handy device can go with you wherever you need it (except the airport, ironically). This multitool has 14 different tools built-in, including a knife. pliers, screwdrivers, wire cutters, a wire stripper, scissors, a package opener, bottle and can openers, a file, and a ruler.
The best part is that it easily fits in your pocket so that you always have the tool you need in a pinch.
If it weren’t for baseball, cornhole would be the de facto American pastime. It’s easy to pick up, great to play outside, and fun for all ages. This premium cornhole set from GoSports includes two regulation-size cornhole boards plus eight all-weather bean bags. The boards come blank so you can easily customize them with a painted design to spice them up.
Now that Game of Thrones, the biggest television series of all time, has come to a finish, it has become a must-have collection for any cinephile. This Collector’s Edition Blu-Ray box set contains all eight seasons of the show plus 15 hours of bonus content. The collection itself is beautiful and the box can be turned into a beautiful 3D art piece with the disc cases removed.
If he is truly passionate about photography, he is only going to get so far snapping pictures on a cellphone or a point and shoot. The Sony Alpha a6000 Digital Camera is phenomenal entry point into high-end photography because its mirrorless design allows it to take DSLR-quality shots without the added bulk of a DSLR. Do some precursory research and you will see right away why Sony’s Alpha series is downright changing the game.
The Echo Dot is Amazon’s most popular smart speaker because its ultra-compact size makes it a great way to have access to Amazon’s Alexa service in the bedroom or office. Amazon’s cloud-based AI is always learning new skills. Currently, you can have it play music, control other Wi-Fi devices, answer trivia questions, order a pizza, and much more.
Whether you are a handyman, a mechanic, or even a gardener, it is important to for any guy to keep their hands safe. That is why any mechanic or craftsman would benefit from a pair of Ironclad Utility Work Gloves. The comfortable and grippy gloves are reinforced to protect from rips and impact. The padded inner palm and secure wrist closure make them fit for the toughest jobs.
The GrowlerWerks uKeg is the holy grail for any homebrewer or growler enthusiast. This gorgeous piece of art uses mini CO2 cartridges to force-carbonate beverages, which keeps them the right amount of fizzy as if they had never been poured into a growler. It is great for cranking out quick batches of homebrew or saving a rare brew on tap.
Whiskey enthusiasts and world travelers alike will appreciate this classy BarMe Whiskey Globe Decanter, which holds an entire bottle of liquor or a standard bottle of wine. This glass is a great way to display your favorite drink because the liquid gradually reveals a sailing ship as you empty the decanter. It comes with a beautiful wooden stand and a small funnel to easily fill it.
A proper water bottle is a must-have, and water bottles don’t get much cooler than the Hydro Flask. This wide-mouth bottle is double-walled to insulate its contents for up to 24 hours cold and 6 hours hot. Its stainless steel is durable and has a grippy coating that helps you keep this water bottle handy in the most slippery of situations.
The Yeti Hopper Backflip is half cooler, half backpack, and 100% awesome. This 24L bag is insulated with closed-cell rubber foam to keep a whole day’s worth of food and drinks cold on the trail. Its comfy padded shoulder straps make it way easier to carry than a regular cooler so you can eat and drink well while you trek hands-free.
Nike slides are cool, comfortable, and easy to slip on and off, making them the 21st-century answer to house slippers. The iconic jersey-lined sandals are durable enough to wear on the basketball court yet comfortable enough on a walk to the store.
Everyone needs a solid blanket in their life, which is why the Pendleton Twin Camp Blanket is a great gift idea for pretty much anybody. This 66 x 84-inch blanket is made with a luxuriously warm wool blend and comes with a leather strap carrier so you can take it along for your next picnic or campout.
The compact Sage Owl Brass BBQ Grill Cleaner is definitive proof that small tools can do big work. This simple device is the only one that your favorite grillmaster will ever need again for cleanup. Its simple design easily scrapes off a grill grate without risk of losing pieces along the way like a wire brush does.
A leather jacket is a stylish addition that matches any wardrobe style. There is just something about this timeless look that oozes cool. This racer-style leather jacket from Chouyatou is made from vegan PU leather, which has the same iconic style without the hefty price or amoral materials. It isn’t as durable as genuine leather either but this stylish jacket is still well worth its price.
Got any sheep? Catan (formerly known as Settlers of Catan) is the premier board game of the resource trading genre and is world renown for jeopardizing relationships of all kinds. In this game, 3-4 players exchange goods with one another while trying to outrace one another for real estate on the island of Catan. I consider this an essential part of any board game collection.
There are few home-cooked meals that I enjoy more than fresh pasta. The Marcato Atlas Pasta Machine is a godsend to carb addicts the world over because it makes it both fun and easy to make pasta noodles of all styles in your own kitchen.
Hey, reader. Stop using your phone in the bathroom. Our phones are glued to our hands all day so it only makes sense that they should be as clean as possible. That’s where Phonesoap comes in.
This desktop device bathes your phone in UV light, killing 99.99% of bacteria in just a few minutes. It also has a built-in wireless charger so you can give some extra juice to your Qi-compatible devices. Despite its name, Phonesoap also works on car keys, wallets, or anything else that fits inside of its chamber. However, something tells me your phone is what really needs cleaning, you sicko.
The Oakley Kitchen Sink Backpack is a man’s backpack. It has a downright absurd 34L capacity split up between several specialized compartments. It also has a plethora of cargo straps and loops, so you can pretty much carry everything but the literal kitchen sink.
The Qwerkywriter is a Bluetooth typewriter that is designed for those who miss the nostalgic feel of manual switched engaging beneath their fingers but still want the modern conveniences of digital word processing. This keyboard feels just like an old-school typewriter yet it can be paired to a tablet, which it also has a built-in stand for.
Some men don’t truly feel alive unless they are playing with big toys. The Dewalt DCCS620P1 Cordless Chainsaw is an ultra-portable cutting tool that will help him take his yardwork skills beyond the backyard. This low-kickback 12-inch chainsaw is great for taking up trees or taking out to a job. It is lightweight, maneuverable, and powerful.
You can be dressed to the nines from head to toe and still feel like a slob if you’re in between holes in your belt. This ratchet-style belt from Lavemi is such a smart fix to this problem that it makes you wonder why strap and buckle belts ever made it this far. This belt is not only durable but stylish too thanks to its genuine leather construction.
“What’s the matter? Did someone steal your sweetroll?” If you’ve heard this line even a couple times, that probably represents dozens if not hundreds of hours playing The Elder Scrolls: Skyrim. In all this time, did you ever stop to wonder if you could make your own sweetroll? Well, you can with The Elder Scrolls: The Official Cookbook by Chelsea Monroe-Cassel.
This book contains succulent recipes from the world of Skyrim, Morrowind, and Tamriel. My personal favorite is the Apple Cabbage Stew (it is way better than it sounds).
Forget about AirPods. Creative’s Outlier Air wireless headphones outclass Apple’s latest cash grab in every way imaginable, from sound quality to features. These totally wireless earbuds offer clear aptX-compatible audio over Bluetooth 5.0 and offer a total 30 hours of battery life when you factor in their handy charging case. They are also IPX5 sweatproof so you can take them to the gym or along on a beach run without worry.
A hammock is the pièce de résistance for his next campout or day trip. Nothing elevates a relaxing afternoon under a tree quite like swinging in the breeze on your own personal hammock. This sturdy portable hammock from Honest Outfitters comes in a variety of colors and ships with tree straps to make for an easy setup every time.
What was that? A screw on your bike needs tightening? Suddenly, in a flash, the deed is taken care of. You have just been visited by the Wallet Ninja. This compact multitool is only the size of a credit card yet it has 18 different functions. It is TSA-approved and lifetime guaranteed to never rust, bend, or dull.
RC drones might get a bad rap from overly enthusiastic photographers but they are also a surprisingly fun toy if you use them for FPV racing. Drones like the Holy Stone HS160 can connect to your mobile phone and then be controlled in first-person using an included controller. Its 720p video camera can be used for aerial photography or as your viewfinder for navigating technical routes. This drone only gets 7-9 minutes of flight time from one charge but it comes with a replaceable battery to keep the fun going.
Everyone loves putting together a Lego set but this Lego Creator Volkswagen Beetle is a particularly smart gift for the car enthusiast in your life. It is from their expert series, and so it has over 1,000 pieces, posing an appropriate challenge fitting for Lego fans over 16 years old. The car has a removable rooftop and its trunk and hood open, so it is just as fun to play with as it is to put on display.
The Rocketbook Wave Smart Notebook is a device that brings modern convenience to the time-honored traditions of note-taking, journaling, and doodling. It can be reused over and over thanks to state of the art scanning and filing technology and microwave-to-erase pages.
Once you’ve filled a few pages with notes, you can open up the free Rocketbook app and scan the QR codes at the bottom of a page to preserve and upload all of the writing on the page. Once the notebook is filled up, you literally pop it in the microwave for a few minutes to magically make the pages blank again.
If this isn’t the coolest notebook ever, I don’t know what is.
Bulky billfolds are falling out of style fast. If you want to upgrade him to something a little easier on the pockets, then the MaxGear RFID Credit Card Holder is a great pick. This stainless steel card case has an interior accordion fold that houses 7 credit cards or IDs. It is ultra-durable and lined with RFID-blocking material that prevents skimming attempts.
If the guy you’re shopping for has facial hair they can brag about, then the Viking Revolution Beard Care Kit is a great way for them to nurture it into something greater. This kit comes with everything a man needs to manicure their beard for a better shape and healthier follicles.
This kit has a bottle of beard oil, a tin of beard balm, a boar bristle brush, a wooden pocket comb, and a pair of trimming scissors. And it all comes in a giftable tin that makes for the perfect place to store it all.
If you know someone who needs to read The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up by Marie Kondō but isn’t inclined to turn the pages, then this illustrated manga version may be the compromise you both needed. This version of the book provides a charming visual aid to complement Kondō’s philosophy of sparking joy with each item in your home. After reading through this book, it’s hard not to want to clean up your room immediately after.
The AleHorn is an essential drinking vessel for the modern Viking. This 6-inch cup holds about 14-16 ounces and is made from lacquered oxen horn. It is perfect for giving epic Viking toasts or having a mead at the Renaissance Faire.
Men like to be prepared for anything, especially when their survival gear is as cool as Holtzman’s Survival Paracord Grenade. This hand-assembled survival kit has 48 different tools wrapped up in 45 feet of military-grade paracord. It is a practical gift for any survivalist or outdoorsman.
Everyone loves pizza and everyone needs more fun printed socks. This 4-pack of pizza-inspired socks meets both criteria and it comes in this cute mini pizza box. Haters beware: this set does include a pair with pineapple on it.
The Fitbit Versa Lite is equal parts smartwatch and fitness tracker, making it a great gift for athletes who are addicted to checking their phone notifications. The Versa Lite can track and record 15 different kinds of exercise plus heart rate and sleep stages.
It also syncs to your phone to receives text, calendar, and app notifications on its touchscreen. It is waterproof and durable enough to handle anything, plus its battery life exceeds 4 days so you can take it anywhere.
If your guy is a burgeoning artist then a portable French Hardwood Easel might be just what they need to take their work to the next step. This easel provides a dedicated space for works in progress to sit and has a handy drawer to store his most-used paints and brushes. This easel also has three fold-out legs so it can be taken on the go to do for painting en plein air.
Pandemic helped spark the explosion of interest in board games over the last decade because of it provides jus the right challenge for strategic cooperative gameplay. Pandemic: Legacy is an epic twist on the series that creates added replay value by making every session played have a lasting impact on the universe of the game. Cities may perish, characters may write history, and new diseases may spawn. It’s always something new with this fascinating board game.
A curved shower rod might not be the most exciting gift at first glance but this is a gift that keeps on giving. Curved shower rods go a long way towards providing more elbow room in the shower, which creates a more relaxing and luxurious experience.
I’m going to begin with some free word association, so pay close attention to what comes to mind as you read these words. BBQ brisket. Smoked mac n cheese. Smoked salmon. Are you hungry yet?
If so, then you can get your fix with the Cuisinart COS-330 Electric Smoker, which can make all of these delicious recipes with the push of a button. All you need to do to use this simple device is to place your food on the racks, set the temperature between 100°F and 400°F, then wait while the 1500W heating element gives your food that delicious smokey finish.
When you reach a certain point of enthusiasm for drinking beer, it only makes sense to experiment with the process of making it yourself. The Mr. Beer Brewing Kit has everything a beginner needs to make two gallons of beer. It takes about 30 minutes to brew a batch and then it is ready to drink in 3-4 weeks. It even comes with bottles to show off the finished product.
If your guy is caught up in the hype that is rentable electric scooters then maybe it’s time you help him reach the next level with a scooter of his own. The Xiaomi Mi M365 is the exact same model used by rental brands like Bird and Spin, so it is proven to withstand loads of abuse.
The scooter goes as fast as 15.5 MPH and lasts for a little more than 30 minutes, making it a solid way to zip around town for some errands or to cruise the neighborhood in style.
This weighted full-size blanket from Quility is a dream come true for the sleeper who loves to be ultra-cozy in bed. Weighted blankets provide deep touch pressure therapy, which basically means they just feel like you’re getting a constant hug. A blanket of this weight is suitable for individuals between 190 and 240 pounds so be mindful to shop for a blanket appropriately weighted for the recipient’s age.
Spikeball is a fast-faced lawn sport that plays sort of like volleyball except you have to bounce a palm-sized ball across a mini trampoline in all directions. This game is a blast for all ages and the set is light enough to be carried in an included backpack. Spikeball is great at the beach, in the park, or even on the streets.
If you are shopping for someone with an interest in art then it is your duty to foster that by providing her the tools she needs. This 143-piece art kit from Lucky Crown has everything a burgeoning artist needs to explore the different mediums available to a new artist. It included colored pencils, sketch pencils, oil pastels, watercolor cakes, and a bunch of crayons. The best part is it all stores in this convenient box.
There is just something special about the golden age of video games that has gamers across generations coming back for more. The PlayStation Classic is an official emulator console of the O.G. PlayStation that comes preloaded with 20 classic games and two controllers. This console has a virtual memory card built-in and modern HDMI hookups, so all you have to do is plug and play.
If your guy has to plug his phone into an outlet at every stop you visit, then its time to introduce him to portable power banks. The Anker Powercore is a 10,000 mAh portable battery that delivers quick-charging power out of its PowerIQ USB port. Its capacity is high enough to charge most phones three times over and it easily fits in a pocket on the go.
Kayaking is a blast but renting a kayak every time you want to get out on the water is not. The inflatable Challenger K1 Kayak from Intex is a great compromise, offering a comfortable kayaking experience on the cheap. It comes with an 84-inch aluminum oar, a cargo net, a removable skeg, and a hand pump to get everything started.
I’m not sure why but alcohol and literature just seem to flow so nicely together. Hemmingway might have something to say about that, but I couldn’t be bothered to look it up after I made myself a couple of Moby-Drinks. That’s just one of many literature-themed cocktails you’ll learn from Tequila Mockingbird by Tim Federle. Other favorites include The Last of the Mojitos and One Hundred Beers of Solitude.
Throwing darts is a time-honored activity that is no longer confined to the dive bar backroom. You can install a Winmau Blade 5 Dartboard in any garage or rec room to make it the go-to place to hang out. This board is made with real boar bristle and is endorsed by the British Darts Organization (BDO), so the skills he develops playing on this board will translate into any professional setting.
The latest version of Amazon’s Fire TV Stick brings all of the most popular video content together onto one platform, making it a great purchase for the chronic binge-watcher. This streaming media stick comes with a voice-compatible Alexa remote that you can issue commands into when you push the microphone button. You can use voice commands to access your favorite titles from Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, Starz, Showtime, and more.
Whiskey stones are an essential part of any bartender’s arsenal because they can chill whiskeys and other fine liquors without diluting them. These whiskey stones, in particular, add some extra flair because of their bullet shape and stainless steel construction.
Dungeons & Dragons is alive and well today thanks to an outburst of high-quality content like The Adventure Zone and The Critical Role. If you know someone who has shown interest in playing, be the instigator and help them along the first step with the official Player’s Handbook for Dungeons & Dragons 5th edition. Learning the modern edition of this game sets you up for endless fun and imagination. Who knows, maybe you’ll eventually have spawned another Dungeon Master.
Vinyl is making a comeback in a serious way and music lovers once again want to celebrate physical media in a meaningful way. The Audio-Technica AT-LP60 is a fantastic introductory turntable to introduce someone to the hobby as it delivers clear automatic playback at a great value price. It has a preamp built-in so all you have to do is plug it into a pair of speakers, power it on, and start playing some records.
Making a terrarium is a fun and meditative act of gardening that doesn’t require you to have a green thumb to be successful. It has everything you need to start your own terrarium, minus a glass container to put it all in. However, I recommend you buy the glass elements locally as they are a pain to have safely shipped.
Jimi Hendrix once said, “Music doesn’t lie. If there is something to be changed in this world, then it can only happen through music.” In a way, this acoustic guitar starter pack from Fender is the first step down the path of truth-seeking through music. Its Fender FA-115 guitar provides an avenue of potent self-expression for the artistic soul. It also comes with necessities like a guitar strap, a tuner, some strings, and some picks to further foster his new dedication to the craft.
The Indo Board is meant to be a simple balance trainer but it has far more uses than you may think at first glance. By using the Indo Board for several different exercises, you can get functional training for virtually every sport out there. You can stand up on it to practice surfing, use it for pushups to improve core strength, or try many other exercises you’ll find on the 2-hour included DVD.
Sure, our smartphones can take 4K videos and edit them to look absolutely perfect, but they just aren’t as fun to take pictures on. The Fujifilm Instax Mini 70 harkens back to a simpler time when instant photos created a fun way to immediately share physical prints with our friends without having to ask for the WiFi password.
This camera uses modern Instax film (not included) to bring the instant photo back, creating tangible, collage-able memories that can be passed on to friends. It has multiple different lighting modes and a built-in selfie mirror for easier group pictures.
A proper flashlight is an essential part of any guy’s arsenal of tools, especially if they go camping often. The Coleman Twin LED Lantern is a great choice for the avid camper as it maxes out at 390 lumens to light up the area in a 30-foot radius around it. It runs for 85 hours on max settings and takes 8 D-batteries to power.
If you are shopping for a guy who regularly snowboards or lives in a snowy area, a boot dryer is an absolute game-changer. Not only can you dry off your boots after a long day of shredding but you can heat them up before you put them on so you can have toasty toes all morning.
At one point or another, everyone gets that itch to try digital music production. If you are shopping for a guy who is getting into producing with Ableton Live, then he probably needs to step his game up with a decent MIDI controller. The Novation Launchpad MK2 is designed to work easily with Ableton, creating a simple and powerful tool for exploring new sound combinations. This controller does work with other music software but it is recommended to be used with Ableton only.
If that special guy in your life has a big trip coming up then they could probably use an updated roller bag for their travels. The Samsonite Freeform is a hardshell suitcase that has double spinner wheels and a sturdy telescopic handle that make it perfect for international travel. It comes in three different sizes and a number of colors to match any style.
This i-Star Qi Wireless Charging Smart Table is a great piece of furniture to keep near the couch or bedside, as its top surface has a built-in wireless charger that makes charging Qi-compatible phones a breeze. Cooler yet, this table also has a built-in Bluetooth speaker, so you’ll always have a speaker handy to jam some tunes on.
If you’ve been seeing tall poles with chains and baskets on them around, then you probably live next to a free disc golf course that you aren’t even taking advantage of. This low-stress hobby is a great way to get outside and hone your disc-throwing skills and the Innova Disc Golf Starter Set is all you need to get going. If you live near Portland’s Pier Park course, come say hello. I play every Sunday.
Lighting has strong control over our moods, which is why you should put that control right back into your hands with the LIFX A19 Wi-Fi Smart Bulb. This versatile LED light bulb works with your choice of Smart Home hub software, which allows it to be programmed or voice-controlled as you see fit. You can set the color, brightness, and temperature then program it to a specific time of day or whenever your device reconnects to your home network. How’s that for setting the mood?
When the weather is cold, it can be hard to wear your favorite pair of on-ear headphones out of the house. Their size cuts into your ability to insulate, which is why the SoundBot SB210 HD is such a smart idea. This beanie has a pair of Bluetooth earphones built right in, so you can enjoy your favorite tunes for up to 7 hours without sacrificing your precious thermal energy.
Skateboarding has remained a cool and convenient hobby for longer than anyone thought possible. With the innovation of ultra-durable Penny Boards, it is now a viable commuter option for getting around town (as long as you have decent balance). This 27-inch cruiser is great for learning to get around on a skateboard. The more daring might even attempt a few tricks on it. But at the end of the day, the Penny Board is just a fun way to surf the sidewalks and have some fun outside.
A proper pocket knife is an essential part of the prepared man’s everyday carry because of the sheer versatility they provide. The Kershaw Clash, in particular, is strong enough to use for prying or scraping in addition to normal cutting duties. It has a semi-serrated blade so you can use the smooth end for precise cuts or the serrated base for sawing.
If you are a sriracha lover, then you already know that there is nothing worse to showing up to a restaurant and finding out they don’t stock your favorite condiment. This Sriracha Keychain Combo Pack from Sriracha2Go is the definitive way to ensure you’re never left bland and dry, as it comes with both a 1.7-ounce and 1-ounce keychain sriracha bottle. Sadly, they come empty, but they are both TSA-friendly and ready to go with you anywhere.
When a man says he is going to barbeque that means he is going to conduct business. And nothing says “getting down to business” like this suitcase-style 20-piece BBQ Grill Tool Set. It includes everything from tongs, to spatulas, to skewers, to knives, to brushes, to corncob holders. The best part, however, is definitely the aluminum suitcase that brings the whole kit together.
The rain is wet and full of terrors. Game of Thrones fans will absolutely love this officially-licensed umbrella, which has a plastic hilt styled after Jon Snow’s sword, Longclaw. Just don’t bring it to a trial by combat.
If your guy is an avid golfer, then they would probably love receiving Shaun Webb’s Premium Golf Putting Green. This roll-out 9 x 3 foot mat has 3 holes to practice putting into any time, anywhere. Golf balls and a putter are not included.
Guys, listen up. Most of us have never faced discrimination for our gender, which can make us tone-deaf to the difficulties of discrimination in real life. Y: The Last Man is a graphic novel that seeks to imagine a different reality, where the earth has undergone a gendercide that wiped out every being on Earth with a Y chromosome. The Omnibus edition of this graphic novel is a little pricey but it is the definitive collection of what may be one of the best comic series of all time.
The Sony HDRAS300/W HD is an aggressively-priced competitor to the GoPro, which can record 1080p video at 60 fps. It is ideal for catching fast-paced action and it is fully waterproof so it can come along anywhere. With built-in features like 4K time-lapse videos, slow-motion, and Wi-Fi sharing, this action cam is sure to check all the boxes.
Though the Samsung Gear VR hasn’t seen a substantial upgrade in a few years, it is still one of the best mobile VR experiences on the market if you have a compatible Samsung phone. Those with the Galaxy S6 or newer can slot their phone into this headset and use it as the display and gyroscope for VR games or 360° video. The included touch remote works with plenty of VR games, so there is no shortage of content to explore with this awesome accessory.
A USB microphone is an essential tool for many different varieties of self-expression. Whether you are shopping for someone who is passionate about singing, voice acting, podcasting, or streaming videogames, a high-quality microphone is a crucial piece of the puzzle. The Blue Yeti microphone has a powerful tri-capsule array that allows it to work in a variety of configurations. It is one of the most powerful and versatile microphones in it the consumer price range. If they get famous this microphone will last them their whole career.
Laptops are in need of a major rebrand as they most certainly do not belong on your lap. Not only is this terrible for your posture but also might block air vents that are crucial for keeping your laptop running at stable temperatures. The Hankey Bamboo Laptop Stand is an elegant solution to both of these issues, as it provides an adjustable surface on which to put your laptop. It even has a built-in drawer to store charger cables and other accessories.
In this day and age, the picnic basket just doesn’t cut it. You’re much better off with this Picnic Backpack from Apollo Walker, which comes with enough plates and utensils for 4 people. This backpack also comes with a fleece blanket and has a detachable wine bottle holder. The reverse side has an insulated compartment with enough room to fit the feast itself. Its comfortable padded straps make it no trouble to carry along the heartiest of meals.
Infused water is a delicious and healthy alternative to sodas or fruit juices. The only issue is that you can’t make them without a Fruit Infusion Water Pitcher. These handy pitchers can be put to a variety of uses, but the best one is definitely flavored waters. This pitcher also comes with an eBook filled with 30 different recipes to try.
True caffeine addicts could never go anywhere without a reliable source of espresso nearby. But what about when you find yourself on the hiking trail or in a remote campsite? That’s where the Handpresso Outdoor Espresso Set comes in handy.
This lightweight hand-compressor is designed to easily make and serve espresso anywhere, anytime. It comes in a convenient carry case that also houses four portable cups, a thermal carafe, and a sleeve of coffee pods.
The Huzi Infinity Pillow is a unique headrest with a Mobius strip-inspired design that allows previously impossible napping configurations. You can wrap the pillow around your neck, roll it up to sleep against a window, or bunch it up on a desk. The nap game will never be the same.
Store-bought six packs are so boring. Instead of bringing six of the same beers next time you go to hang out, instead try loading a hand-selected assortment into this crafty Wooden Beer Caddy. It is made of sturdy pinewood with a clear varnish and it has a bottle opener built right in for added convenience.
Not all hammers are made equally. Some, like the Maxcraft Stubby Claw Hammer, are considerably smaller, which is both visually humorous and occasionally practical. Really though, shorter hammers are great for use in confined spaces and come in handy in way more ways than you would expect. They would make a great addition to any toolbox.
This USB-powered lighter from Tesla Coil Lighters is a whole new way to spark a flame for your favorite smoker or pyromaniac. Rather than ignite a flammable fuel, this lighter creates a small electric arc that can cause dry items to spark. Just don’t touch the arc, it hurts as much as you think it does.
You know you’re a true nap aficionado if you sleep better in a comfy hoodie than you do in a fully-made bed. The HoodiePillow offers the best of both worlds, providing a calming head cover that will more easily soothe you to sleep. The HoodiePillow also has a slot through which you can slide some earbuds so you can nod off to your favorite tunes without risk of pulling out an earbud.
The possibilities are nearly infinite with 3D printing, as you can make pretty much anything you can imagine. The FlashForge Finder is a pre-assembled 3D printer that is great for beginners to get their feet wet with designing and printing models up to 5.5 cubic inches in size. Its 3.5-inch touchscreen and WiFi-connectivity make it extra user-friendly and it even comes with a spool of PLA filament to get started with.
This dapper felt Messer hat from Brixton is a stylish accessory that takes any well-dressed guy’s outfit to the next level. This style of hat has been making a major comeback over the last few years and is now one of the most popular styles.
The Three Wolf Moon shirt is a timeless pattern that has captured the world’s imagination with its powerful imagery and gorgeous dyed cotton. This shirt might have some of the best Amazon reviews of all times but it is still an awesome shirt even without this fact.
The Teenage Engineering PO-20 is the most powerful pocket-sized synthesizer I’ve ever come across and this isn’t my first rodeo either. The PO-20 is the real deal, offering 16 different synth sounds, 16 punch-in effects, and a 16-step sequencer that can remember 128 patterns. It even has a speaker built into the circuit board so you can make fresh beats on the go.
As far as premium yoga accessories go, it doesn’t get more cushy than the Backslash Fit Yoga Mat. This mat is thick, cushioned, and grippy, but most important of all, it is designed to automatically roll up on its own once you flip it over.
Frank Herbert’s Dune is a literary classic that every sci-fi and fantasy fan has the duty of reading. For how large and expansive the narrative universe is, it is downright surprising how few people have actually cracked open the novel that started it all. Now is as good of a time as ever to embark on this classic ’90s hit.
If your guy would always rather be on his bike than lounging around at home, then this handy Sportneer Bike Trainer Stand is a great way to let him do both. This sturdy metal stand attached to your rear wheel so you can free spin with 6 different resistance settings. It’s a great way to get his cycling fix in when he otherwise can’t.
Bocce Ball is a personal favorite as far as lawn sports go. It requires very little to set up except for a flat space and it is easy to learn so everyone can have fun. This bocce ball set from Amazon includes 4 green balls, 4 red balls, a white pallino, and a soft carrying case.