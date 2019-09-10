27 Best Billie Eilish Gifts for Christmas (2019)

When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? Deluxe Clamshell (EU Import)

You may already have When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, but you don’t have this EU Import Deluxe version.

This imported edition comes with the CD album, three lithos, a poster, tattoos and stickers sheets, and a deluxe clamshell case.

This isn’t for everyone, but if you’re a collector and want something special as a keepsake, this is well worth considering.

(Also, fun fact: NME called this album a memorable and game-changing debut, hence why she’s so popular!)

