27 Best Billie Eilish Gifts for Christmas (2019)

After the best Billie Eilish gifts for Christmas? We’ve searched Amazon to bring you the very best Billie Eilish merch around. Whether you’re an adult with a love for good music, or a parent with younger Eilish fans on your hands, we’ve got everything you need to see below.
The Billie Eilish X Takashi Murakami Limited Edition toy is superb!
It’s made by, as the name suggests, Takashi Murakami – a top-tier contemporary artist.
It’s limited edition, as well, so expect this seven-inch figure to be worth quite a bit down the line.
Yeah, it’s expensive, but just look at it. It’s pure undiluted style mixed with cuteness.
Recommended Ages: 12 Months and Up
You may already have When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, but you don’t have this EU Import Deluxe version.
This imported edition comes with the CD album, three lithos, a poster, tattoos and stickers sheets, and a deluxe clamshell case.
This isn’t for everyone, but if you’re a collector and want something special as a keepsake, this is well worth considering.
(Also, fun fact: NME called this album a memorable and game-changing debut, hence why she’s so popular!)
Recommended Ages: Not Stated
Here’s another one for collectors, it’s the When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? Pale Yellow Vinyl.
Vinyl is for serious audiophiles – people who love listening to high-quality music.
Vinyl is higher quality than CD (but still loses out to Hi-res music) and Eilish’s album genuinely sounds best when played from the highest quality source possible.
Honestly, there’s so much you miss when listening to it from CD, or worse, cassette!
(Another fun fact: The Guardian said Eilish’s album was a hugely assured debut!)
Recommended Ages: Not Stated
If you’ve got a young girl in the house, this Billie Eilish Twin Duvet Cover and Pillow Shams is some of the best Billie Eilish merch there is.
If you’re wondering why this costs a little more than you’d expect, there’s a reason for that.
This set is hypoallergenic, stain-resistant, fade-resistant, and wrinkle-resistant. No dust mites, and less ironing. WIN!
It also features a zipper rather than buttons, so you won’t need to constantly adjust the quilt inside. Nice!
Recommended Ages: Not Stated
Although the picture quality’s not great, this Billie Eilish Backpack is really great.
For a start, having a powerline built-in so kids can charge their mobile device while on the go is a great idea.
You’ll need to purchase a power bank and USB cable separately, but the connector is built into the bag.
It also features a layered design, triangle reinforcement, internal pocket, and has plenty of space.
Oh, and the spider from the you should see me in a crown video makes an appearance in the design. How lovely!
Recommended Ages: Not Stated
Here’s another great choice for a Billie Eilish Backpack.
While lacking a USB connector, this bag packs in a lot of style.
The lace design really makes this backpack stand out.
There’s also lots of blank, black space, which is perfect for badges to really make this bag your own.
Recommended Ages: Not Stated
Sometimes the simplest Billie Eilish gifts are the best.
This QuanliXiy Billie Eilish Pillowcase Cover ticks all the boxes.
It’s affordable, and the use of images and cartoons for the design means this thing will look great on any youngster’s bed.
And if you’re after a cheap pillow insert to pair with this cover, you can pick one up that fits for under 10 bucks.
Recommended Ages: Not Stated
This Billie Eilish Cat Ear Crop Top Hoodie is full of style.
It’s a crop top hoodie, meaning this isn’t designed to keep the heat in, it’s more of an accessory.
Another rule I’ve learned recently, if you add cat ears to anything, it instantly becomes cooler. Them’s the rules.
This hoodie is also available in white, because white is in at the moment, and for sizes small, medium, large, and extra-large.
Recommended Ages: Not Stated
When winter kicks in, you’ll want to wrap up warm.
If you want to be cozy and show off a little style, check out this Billie Eilish Hat Beanie Knit Hat.
It’s a knitted beanie with an embroidered logo.
And if you hate the cold, this is one of the best Billie Eilish gifts money can buy!
Recommended Ages: Not Stated
This momoobaby Billie Eilish T-Shirt is a nice little t-shirt.
The design is clean, the image pops – what’s not to love?
In terms of sizes, this t comes in small, medium, large, extra-large, and XXL.
It’s some pretty good Billie Eilish merch that I think most wouldn’t mind being seen in.
Recommended Ages: Not Stated
The SIMYJOY Range of Billie Eilish T-Shirts has a load of cool designs.
I’ve singled out the bellyache t simply because I think it’s one of the best Billie Eilish gifts around.
While some in this range look like a generic transfer on a t-shirt, this one gets the style balance just right and is available in a massive selection of sizes.
Recommended Ages: Not Stated
If you’ve got a birthday or get together coming up, you absolutely need to check out the JXpartyUSA Billie Eilish Toppers.
This super-affordable, 12-piece set is sure to jazz up any cake they come into contact with.
Of the 12, you get two red, two orange, two yellow, two blue, two purple, and two green toppers.
As I say, if you’ve got a party coming up, this is one of the most useful Billie Eilish gifts there is.
Recommended Ages: 3 Years and Up
Is it possible to have too many socks? No. No it is not.
But regular socks are boring, so if you want to up your foot game, these Billie Eilish Cotton Stocks are ideal.
Each sock features the Eilish hanging man motif, and fits sizes five to nine.
I’d say they’re pretty cool. Mostly because I’m a sock guy. Duh.
Recommended Ages: Not Stated
Think you’ve seen it all? Then take a look at these Billie Eilish Merry XMAS Fashion Sneakers.
Christmas. Billie Eilish sneakers.
Thankfully, the Christmas theme isn’t too noticeable, so you could totally wear these the rest of the year.
I’m not sure how many adults are going to buy this, but for kids? Sure, why not?
Recommended Ages: Not Stated
There are around 73 billion Billie Eilish phone cases, so let’s go over the best.
My personal pick is this HGT-YUS Protective case for iPhone 7 and iPhone 8.
It’s simple – a black backdrop with the name of Billie’s album sprawled across – and sometimes simple stands out the best.
It’s also made from TPU and polycarbonate, meaning while the main selling point is it’s Billie Eilish gifts, it’ll still protect your phone.
Recommended Ages: Not Stated
This iPhone 7 and iPhone 8 Case is another simple but elegant design.
A black backdrop with Eilish’s hanging man motif spread across the side.
You don’t need over-the-top phone cases to fit in. Sometimes simple is the best route.
Recommended Ages: Not Stated
The Billie Eilish iPhone 6/6S Case is pretty good.
It opts for a more artistic design than the others on this list and I think it pays off.
For non-Eilish fans, its design is from the Bellyache music video.
And for anyone who’s seen that video, it’s hard not to see yellow raincoats and instantly think of Eilish, right?
Recommended Ages: Not Stated
I’ll be honest with you, I have no idea what this is, but it’s popular.
The full item name is Silver Basic Girl’s Fashion Cool Billie Eilish T-Shirt and Shorts Set Short Sleeve Crop Top Fan Tee. Sheesh.
Do you know what that means? I don’t.
I think it’s a crop-top and shorts, maybe for running or sleeping in?
I may be too far old to understand it, but apparently youngsters like this sort of thing.
Recommended Ages: Not Stated
See, now, this is a good t-shirt.
This Billie Eilish Shirt features the art of Takashi Murakami on a colored backdrop with the track title you should see me in a crown curving around the image.
It’s colorful, cute, and above all else, fun.
And it’s 100 percent cotton, too.
Recommended Ages: Not Stated
As the song says, you should see me in a cap.
This Billie Eilish Baseball Cap is for both men and women.
What I like about this cap is there’s a whole range to check out.
Don’t like the color scheme? There’s more available, with something to please everyone.
Crown! CROWN! I meant crown!
Recommended Ages: Not Stated
Here is another stylish Billie Eilish Baseball Cap.
All you really need to think about is do you prefer this one to the other one on this list?
Personally, I prefer the other one, just because I like the other design more. But if you like this one, go with this.
It’s really that simple.
Recommended Ages: Not Stated
Kids love to dress up as their idols, and some adults enjoy cosplaying. If either of those things rings true to you, do check out this Billie Eilish-style Wig I found.
It comes with a wig cap, and is adjustable, so it should fit most head sizes.
It’s also made from high-quality, heat-friendly synthetic fiber.
This technically isn’t Billie Eilish merch, but hey, it may prove useful if you’re thinking of cosplaying.
Recommended Ages: Not Stated
Despite the terrible image quality strikes again, but these OLKUO Billie Eilish Sweatpants are pretty stylish.
They’re black sweatpants with Eilish’s face plastered all over them.
They’re 100 percent polyester and are machine washable.
Just keep in mind, they’re designed for the Asian body, so be sure to check the size chart before you purchase.
Recommended Ages: Not Stated
Like socks, you can never have too many notepads. Especially if they’re as cool as this one.
The Bad Guy Notebook Journal is a solid Billie Eilish gift for writers.
You can use it as a journal or just a regular notepad to write down stuff in.
I mean, it’s a notepad. It’s not going to win any popularity contests or anything, but it does exactly what it should.
Recommended Ages: Not Stated
The Billie Eilish Limited Poster Artwork is great for making a kids room feel more theirs.
There’s a few different sizes available as well: 8×10, 11×14, 16×20, and 20×24.
This artwork also comes with a one-year guarentee, so any issues, contact Amazon or the seller and they’ll do their best to help you out.
Recommended Ages: Not Stated
This Billie Fine Art Print is some absolutely freaking stunning Billie Eilish merch!
I’m not sure why, but Eilish’s style translates perfectly to the more cartooney, anime style of drawing.
There’s two different sizes available for this print, 8.5×11 and 13×19, the latter of which costs a little extra, so it all depends how large a print you need.
Recommended Ages: Not Stated
This Unofficial Billie Eilish Coloring Book is perfect for kids.
This book contains 15 hand-drawn coloring pages, and there two of each drawing, so don’t worry if you mess up at all.
It also includes bleed pages to avoid color spilling through to the design on the next page. Handy!
If you’re after some inexpensive Billie Eilish merch, you won’t go wrong with this.
Recommended Ages: Not Stated