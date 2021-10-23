15 Best Anchor Gifts: Your Ultimate List

Anchors are symbolic of so many things – life on the water, security, stability, and being grounded. The meaningful motif makes for a great gift and comes in many forms—from home decor to jewelry, to fashion, the options are endless. Check out our top picks for anchor gifts below.
Those who love to entertain can never have enough serving bowls. These nautically themed bowls are an awesome set, with three distinct designs featured in three various sizes.
These wine sleeves are awesome. Wine tastes better out of a glass, but glass can easily break, especially if you’re bringing your drink onto a boat or dock. These silicone sleeves make the glass shatterproof while still preserving the taste. They’re dishwasher safe and easy to clean.
The anchor motif can easily be incorporated into home decor items like these beautiful wooden coasters. They’re perfect to set out on a coffee table, dining table, or on a home bar. Want to purchase some additional nautical themed barware? Check out some of the other anchor-themed ideas on this list.
Check out this woven necktie for the guys on your list who loves all things nautical and anchor related. The price is right, at under $25, and it’s made of good quality material that will last. The cut of the tie is on par with what’s currently in style, making it an easy pick.
Anchors are a popular motif when it comes to jewelry and you don’t have to spend a fortune to gift a nice piece of anchor jewelry. This simple gold bracelet is perfect, with a larger anchor and rope charm alongside the three stamped Alex and Ani charms.
Beach and anchor themed home decor is great, even for thought without an actual beach house. An anchor can symbolize so many things. A simplistic design like the one on these glasses can go with so many tastes and styles. The set is made with high quality, dishwasher safe glass.
Anchor gifts can make great stocking stuffers, too. This inexpensive but nice quality pair of dress socks features small anchors throughout. The colorful accents add some flair without being overwhelming and are the perfect way to liven up a drab suit.
This simplistic anchor necklace is worth every penny. It’s a piece that can be worn day in or day out, with any outfit, and with existing jewelry. The small charm sits on a sterling silver chain. Snag it while it’s currently on sale for 23 percent off.
An anchor can symbolize so many things. Dependability, strength, grounding, etc. If you’re shopping for someone who embodies these qualities, and anchor sign like this one is the perfect gift. This sign is made with rustic wood, handcrafted in California, and measures 11″ x 11″.
This mug is a great gift for just about anyone on your list – a boyfriend or girlfriend, a best friend, someone who has served in the navy, someone who loves spending time on the water… the list is endless. The standard size mug is microwave safe and can fit 11 oz. of their favorite beverage.
Looking for a small and affordable gift for someone who loves anchors? This little ring dish and trinket tray is approximately 3 x 3 inches and is designed with traditional nautical white and blue colors.
Boat lovers and owners will love this Christmas gift. It’s a personalized cutting board, great for entertaining with snacks on a boat. If you know a new boat owner, this is the gift for them. The board is made from 100 percent natural bamboo, made to last for years to come.
Anchor lovers will love cozying up on their couch or bed with this beautiful and affordable throw blanket. It’s designed with navy and white soft cotton thread, that’s easily machine washable. The throw measures 50″ x 60″, perfect for two to snuggle under.
Shopping for a fashionable guy? This anchor gift will make any tuxedo special, with high-quality gold anchor cufflinks and shirt studs. If these aren’t quite your style, check out these alternative anchor cufflink designs.
Shopping for someone who’s always on the go? This anchor travel bag is super affordable at under $30 and is big enough to hold all of the necessary items for a big grocery haul, a picnic, or a trip to the beach.