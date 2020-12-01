11 Best Santa Suits for Sale: Your Ultimate List

With Santa Con, bar crawls in tons of cities, holiday parties galore, and to bring the Santa spirit to life, Santa costumes are a must-have for the holiday season. The essentials to the suit are pretty standard across the board – a plush red jacket and coordinating pants, a belly that jiggles, a long white beard, tall black boots, and of course a Santa hat all complete the look.
There are a ton of reasons why a man would need a quality Santa Claus costume. Whether you have kids you want to surprise or you are going on a pub crawl and need to look the part this classic costume will definitely make you look like Old Saint Nick. The costume comes complete with 11 different pieces from the coat to the pants and boots. Make sure you check out the different sizes and the sizing chart so that you find one that fits your specific body type. Enjoy the holiday season and celebrate in style.
Rubie’s is one of the leading costume designers so it’s no surprise that they have a plethora of Santa Claus costumes to choose from. This one is likely the most traditional and features a satin lined jacket with a hidden front zipper, elastic waist pants with pockets, and a matching hat. It also comes with white gloves, a black vinyl belt, and vinyl boot-tops, designed to be worn over your own black shoes. The only thing missing from this costume is some Santa glasses and a Santa bag.
You’ll look holly and jolly with this authentic and affordable Santa costume. The costume includes the red pullover coat and coordinating pants. It also comes with the Santa Claus hat with an attached wig, a white long beard, boot covers, a belt, and gloves. If you want to take your costume to the next level, skip the boot covers and buy these awesome Santa boots instead.
While more traditional Santa costumes are probably best if you’re going to be handing out presents, if you want a good laugh at Santa Con or a holiday party, this inflatable Santa is sure to earn a few chuckles. The costume is pretty affordable and inflates within 60 seconds with the included air pump. Don’t forget to grab a Santa hat and beard to complete the look. This one costs under $10.
Santa is nothing without his reindeer, which is why we love this awesome costume for the full effect. The costume is designed with a Santa jacket, which closes with Velcro tabs located on the back of the neck. The reindeer prop has elastic “suspender” straps that fit over your shoulders for a comfortable fit. The costume is one size fits most, so you don’t have to worry about specific sizing. Looking for alternative funny Christmas inspired costumes? Check out this Christmas tree costume, this elf costume, or this awesome candy cane costume.
This Santa costume is super plush, and while it’s a bit more expensive than some of the alternative traditional Santa costumes on the market, if offers a costume designed with thicker and more luxurious fabric, which drives up the price. The costume features a gorgeous high-quality velvet Santa Claus suit with a lined faux fur trim jacket, lined pants with pockets, and a matching hat, all in rich crimson red. The black vinyl belt, boot-tops, and gloves are also all included. If you’re a skinny guy, you’ll want to pick up this authentic Santa belly for underneath your costume.
While there’s no rule that says women can’t dress up as Santa Claus, this costume is perfect if you’re looking for a festive but feminine option for Santa Con or a holiday party. The fit is versatile, fitting most body shapes, and it’s made with durable and high-quality fabric. Grab the Mrs. Claus wig and coordinating glasses here.
Anyone can pass as Santa Claus with this awesome and realistic costume. Whether you’re dressing up for a bar crawl, a holiday party, or for your kids, you’ll love this costume for years to come. This 10 piece costume comes with everything you’ll need to complete the look including a zippered coat, pants, hat, belt, boot tops, gloves, glasses, wig, beard, and an eyebrow stick. While it costs a bit more than some other costumes, you won’t need to fill in the gaps with additional accessories, making it worth the cost.
Mrs. Claus costumes can be matronly, which isn’t the cutest look. If you’re looking for something a bit more youthful, this Miss Santa costume might be the perfect holiday costume for you. The affordable costume includes a ruby red dress with fur lining, a matching caplet, a traditional Santa hat, and a belt to cinch the waist for a flattering fit. Purchase these white and red striped tights for a festive addition to your outfit.
Amp up the sexy with this sultry Santa costume, perfect for a holiday party, a bar crawl, or Santa Con. The costume is available in three versatile sizes and can be purchased in a bright festive red or dark forest green depending on your preference. The costume includes both the dress (with faux fur trim and a fun and cozy hood) and a belt. Complete the look with these knee-high faux fur-lined Santa boots.
If you’re looking for a Santa Claus costume that’s a little bit different than the traditional getup, consider something like this outfit, which is meant to take you back in time. The fabric is rich and high quality, with tons of gorgeous embellishments and detailing that take the costume to the next level. The costume features a long hooded jacket made of velvet, lined with satin, and trimmed with white faux fur. It also comes with coordinating pants, a belt, and boot tops with jingle bells.