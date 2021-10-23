35 Best Funny Christmas Ornaments (2021)

Whether you’re amused by raunchy ornaments, pop culture ornaments, or clever Christmas tree ornaments, there’s something on our list that’ll look great on your tree this year. Read on to see a carefully selected list of our favorite ornaments for the holidays.
Our Review
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This ornament is hilarious, and deserves a spot on your tree whether you have kids or not. This is a ceramic ornament that measures 2.85 inches in diameter. It’s another fun design from Neurons Not Included. Each ornament has been imprinted with earth friendly ink, and comes in a black velvet gift bag for easy gifting.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This funny ornament is a solid choice for that internet-obsessed person in your life. The design features eco-friendly ink printed on ceramic. A red satin ribbon is included, along with a velvet storage bag.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This funny ornament from Neurons Not Included is ideal for families where chemistry is king…or for folks who just can’t get enough Breaking Bad. The ornament defines chemistry as “a natural science that can be broken down into two major categories — ‘blowing stuff up’ and ‘making drugs’”. Each ornament is handmade. The ornament measures 3 1/2 inches wide by 4 inches tall. The ornament is made from glass, and is about 1/8 inch thick. It comes with a black velvet gift bag, so you can use this on your own tree, or present it as a gift or stocking stuffer.
No chemists in your family? Neurons Not Included has loads of other funny ornaments for the STEM crowd, which you can browse here. Either way, you should click through to see the product listing for this ornament, if only for the hilariously overwrought description of the manufacturing process. These guys definitely have a wicked sense of humor.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Minions have millions of fans around the world. If you and your family love the Minions, then this set of two ornaments is a great addition to your family’s collection of ornaments. This set includes one Dave ornament and one Carl ornament. Both are wearing Santa hats. If you are Minion crazy and want lots of Minions on your tree, you can browse similar ornaments on sale here.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This hot dog ornament from Ornaments To Remember is quirky and offbeat, especially because of all the glitter. The company’s ice cream cone ornament is also really unusual. Both are made from hand-blown glass, crafted by artisans in Europe. The ornament has a hanging height of about three and a half inches. This is a funny ornament for fans of ballpark hot dogs, or perhaps to give as a gift to a chef.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Meticulous Whim makes lots of cute, handmade ornaments, but there’s something inherently funny about these handmade bacon creations. Both the front and back can be customized with a name and/or date. Each bacon ornament measures five 1/4 inches tall, and just under two inches wide. A companion bacon plushie is also available. This is a funny ornament for anyone who loves bacon, or to give as a gag gift to your vegan friends.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Another funny ornament from Lennymud, this ornament is perfect for anyone who wishes they were spending their Christmas at Winterfell. The front of the ceramic ornament reads “Let It Snow” while the back features a simple image of the Stark direwolf. Each ornament measures four inches in diameter with a 3/4 inch thickness. Want to see more designs like this? Browse more Game of Thrones Christmas tree ornaments on sale here.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Ceramic artist Lennymud is famous for quirky, handmade home goods. This quirky ornament is ideal for those who find wordplay funny. This designer notes the ornament is about the size of a baseball. If you like this design and want to see more of the same, browse more ornaments from this designer here.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This goofy taco ornament is a handmade piece that can be customized. The front of the taco features google eyes and a felt smile. On the rear, you can request personalized text, such as a person’s name or the year. Each taco measures about four inches wide and an inch and a half tall. The hanging ribbon adds about three inches in length to the whole piece. We also love this designer’s handmade waffle ornaments.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This funny gingerbread ornament by Tree Buddees features an unfortunate gingerbread man with a snapped leg. The gingerbread man might be broken, but the ornament itself is constructed with sturdy glass to keep it from shattering. The ornament measures approximately three inches around.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This Bud Light mini six-pack may not be drinkable, but it will still look great on your Christmas tree. If you wanted, you could even do a whole blue and white Bud Light tree theme. We’ve seen Bud Light can and Bud Light bucket Christmas ornaments, which would be great for a beer tree. This is definitely perfect for a tree in a college dorm, or in any home that loves beer and sports. No Bud Light drinkers in your house? No worries. There are lots of other beer-inspired Christmas ornaments that you could adopt instead. Browse a whole selection of beer lover’s Christmas ornaments here.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This handmade penguin ornament is just as funny as it is adorable. The fur is actually a soft black fiber, which makes the penguin look bigger than its two-inch height. When it’s not attached to the tree, the penguin can stand on its own.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Bigfoot fans will adore this funny Christmas ornament, which features Bigfoot wearing a Santa hat and draped in decorative lights. The ornament is hand-cast with crushed stone and durable resin. In terms of size, the ornament measures three inches high and weighs half a pound.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This Basic AF ornament by BlueApe is sure to generate plenty of laughs. You can gift it as a single ornament or pair it with another funny ornament from the collection. The ornament features an eco-friendly bamboo construction, and comes with a piece of twine to hang on the tree.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Pet lovers will appreciate the humor behind this funny dog Christmas ornament. The ornament features a comical note from the dog, and is also signed by the dog. The design is printed on ceramic. This ornament measures roughly three inches around.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The sight of a T-Rex hanging from the tree will make any dinosaur lover smile. This ornament features a T-Rex decked out in a Santa hat riding atop a sparlking resin and glass ornament. The ornament stands five inches tall and weighs half a pound.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This ornament delivers a heartfelt message with a dash of humor. The ceramic ornament features eco-friendly ink that won’t rub off over time. For your convenience, the ornament comes with a red ribbon and a velvet storage bag.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Loftipop ‘The Tree Isn’t the Only Thing Getting Lit This Year’ ornament is sure to keep your friends laughing. The ornament comes with a gold hanging ribbon, and is packaged in a gift box for easy gift-giving. The design is printed on a ceramic background.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Delight your brother with this comical ornament, which says “World’s Okayest Brother” on the front. The message is hand painted onto a ceramic material. You can personalize the ornament by adding a year of your choice.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Surprise and delight the coffee lover in your life with this funny Christmas ornament. The ornament stands 3.5 inches tall, ensuring it will fit on most trees. The ornament arrives in its own box for fast and simple gift-giving.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This funny ‘funcle’ Christmas ornament makes an entertaining family gift. The ornament comes with a red ribbon along with a gift box. The message is printed on a white porcelain surface.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This hilarious ‘Don’t Eat Yellow Snow’ ornament by Lennymud is sure to make friends and family members chuckle. The ornament is roughly the size of a baseball and comes with a cap for hanging. The ornament is made with eco-friendly materials, complete with earthenware clay.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Fans of Clark Griswold (and National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation) will be howling with laughter when they see this funny Christmas ornament. A finished edge gives the wooden ornament a polished look. The image and print is ingrained into the wood, meaning it won’t fade or peel off over time. The ornament is sanded and sealed, and comes with a cord to hang on the tree.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Cat lovers won’t feel left out with this clever ‘Meowy Christmas’ ornament. The design is printed on white ceramic. A ribbon is included for hanging the ornament up. The ornament measures approximately three inches around.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This hilarious ornament is a must for any avid fisherman. The resin ornament features a worm, bobber and a “bite me” sign. There’s plenty of room for this ornament on any tree.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Crooked Santa is sure to make anyone laugh. Just place this bad boy up on the tree, or leave it on the table to display. It also works well as a gift or a stocking stuffer.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Celebrate tacos with this gem. The ornament features three 3D tacos. Each taco features hand-painted glass along with eye-catching glittering accents.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This funny Donald Trump ornament comes ready to entertain. The ornament measures 3.5 inches and is made with heavy duty resin. The 3D figure is sure to grab attention in any room.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Make your friends or family members laugh with this marijuana leaf ornament. The ornament features decorative lights and glitter detail. Underneath the leaf are the words “get lit” while a gold star completes the top of the leaf. The leaf stands four inches tall and comes with a ribbon.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Put a smile on that special someone’s face with this “Queen Bee” ornament. The ornament measures four inches. A ribbon is included to quickly and easily hang it up on a tree.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
A gaming Santa is sure to put a smile on just about anyone’s face. This holiday gaming ornament is ideal for the gamer in your family or circle of friends. The ornament is made with high quality resin and stands 3.5 inches.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If a Jesus selfie ornament doesn’t make your recipient laugh, there are plenty of holiday-themed alternatives. Options range from humping reindeer to a Santa unicorn, Christmas corgi and more. This ornament comes with a ribbon and is ready to hang up on a Christmas tree.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
That pet owner in your life will certainly laugh at this funny ornament. The ornament is inscribed with ‘Dog Hair Don’t Care’ in permanent adhesive vinyl for added durability. A ribbon is included to easily hang up the ornament on a tree.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Rowdy Rudolph is ready to party, complete with his beverage of choice. This funny Christmas ornament is made with hand-painted resin for added durability. The ornament measures 3.5 inches and arrives in a box for easy gift-giving.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Whether they have an aversion to the holidays or simply don’t care, your recipient will appreciate the #Nope Christmas Ornament. The message is imprinted with permanent adhesive vinyl for added durability. A ribbon is included to quickly and easily hang up the ornament.