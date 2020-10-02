50 Christmas Gifts For Veterinarians

Your veterinarian has been with you through the ups and downs of pet ownership. The holidays are here, and you can return the favor with one of these great Christmas gifts for veterinarians. From funny to thoughtful to practical, check out this mega list of the best gifts for veterinarians, vet techs, and animal lovers.
Looking for more great gifts? Check out our 101 best gifts for men or the best gifts for your girlfriend.
{{ data.title }}
Our Review
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If there’s one essential gift for any aspiring veterinarian, The Merck Veterinary Manual is a comprehensive guide and a classic resource. This book covers virtually all domestic species and diseases. New and emerging topics are also covered to fully prepare readers for the years to come.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Veterinarians, vet techs, and dog lovers alike will adore these fun and comfortable sneakers. These Skechers are just as functional as they are practical, down to their memory foam footbed, flexible sole, and low top. Additionally, a donation is made to help save the lives of cats and dogs with every Skechers BOBS purchase.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
We interviewed Wellness Natural Pet Food veterinarian, Dr. Danielle Bernal, about a gift she recommends for veterinarians. Dr. Bernal especially likes these Whimzees doggie dental treats, which “work wonders to keep dogs’ breath fresh and more importantly, help maintain their oral health.” She adds, “Dental disease is the most common health issue for dogs, and these daily dental chews help fight plaque and tartar and are long-lasting to keep Fido entertained, too.” These delicious dog treats are easy to digest and come in extra-small to large sizes.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Its crisp images and clear illustrations make this comprehensive book a must-have for any animal lover. The book, published in association with the Smithsonian Institution, explores the anatomy and evolution of animals. Readers will also find galleries showcasing diversity throughout the animal kingdom.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Vets work long hours, but this Petcube camera can keep an eye on furry friends when no one is home. Built-in video chat allows pet owners to talk to their pets and provide reassurance. Crisp 1080p video ensures a clean and high-quality image. This Petcube camera also has instant sound and motion alerts along with two-way communication.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Each bag in this tote line features an adorable hand-printed design. The totes are durable enough for grocery runs and outings with pets. They’re also easy to clean by hand.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This Good Luck Elephant ring holder makes a charming gift for veterinarians, vet techs, and animal lovers. The elephant sits on a decorative lotus flower and is designed for pins, necklaces, and earrings. This set is made with polyresin and has a glossy finish.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Each hand-carved piece in this Global Crafts set of napkin rings is equally stunning. Every animal is hand-painted and carefully designed with the smallest details in mind. Global Crafts is a member of the Fair Trade Federation. Pair these napkin rings with some colorful cloth napkins for a complete gift.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
National Geographic’s Photo Ark showcases the work of photographer Joel Sartore. While he documents a variety of animals through his photos, Sartore largely focuses on extinct and endangered animals. This book also contains a foreword from Harrison Ford.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Not only does this sweatshirt make a thoughtful gift for any cat lover, it’s also casual and cute and can be paired with jeans, pants, and skirts. The sweatshirt is made with a blend of polyester, cotton, and spandex, and features an adorable cat print. Several colors and styles are available to match her personality.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Sometimes, a hard day is worth it when you can kick back and relax with a plush wrap. This microwavable plush wrap is filled with dried French Lavender and features ultra-soft fabrics. The wrap is also highly portable and is handy to bring along on a trip or daily work commute.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Dog and cat owners can show off their furry companions, or remember beloved pets, with this personalized necklace. Each necklace features an eye-catching handmade disc. This necklace comes in three colors and can be fully customized with images and text during checkout.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Not only are these cozy paw slippers a comfy choice for around the home, they’re also a fun gift for vets, vet techs and animal lovers. Several sizes and colors are available, as these slippers are designed for kids and adults. These fluffy paw slippers feature a non-skid sole and are machine washable for easy cleaning.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
There’s an animal for everyone in this adorable collection of themed cell phone purses. If she’s not into reptiles, you can easily find several other animals. Each bag is made with synthetic leather and features two carrying straps.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Your favorite vet will surely smile at the sight of this funny mug. While this mug holds up to 11 ounces of coffee or tea, there’s a larger 15-ounce version available. Both mugs have vibrant print designs and are safe for the microwave and dishwasher.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
With such a cute assortment of socks, the biggest dilemma your vet will face is deciding which one to wear on any given day. There are 20 pairs of socks in this bundle, complete with a wide range of breeds and dog-related images. These low-cut socks are made with a blend of polyester and spandex. If 20 socks are a bit much, check out these adorable Mutt Mutt dog socks for women.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
All pet owners need the occasional carrier, whether it’s for a road trip or a routine vet visit. This Sherpa travel carrier is also approved for use on most major airlines. Highlights include top and side entry, mesh panels for proper ventilation, and padding carrying straps. The faux lambskin liner is machine washable. An integrated seatbelt and luggage strap keep pets secure.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This funny plaque is a great gift for your favorite veterinarian. The plaque is made with sturdy wood and is designed to stand up straight on its own. Its rustic design makes this plaque a unique addition to any office.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Whether she’s dressing up for a special occasion or another day at work, this colorful dog paw pendant will instantly elevate any outfit. The vibrant pendant is roughly the size of a quarter and is available with or without a 20-inch sterling silver neck chain. A blend of Mother of Pearl, Purple Turquoise, Spiny Oyster, and Genuine Turquoise makes this dog paw necklace a unique gift for vets and dog-lovers alike.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The National Wildlife Federation presents a comprehensive guide for attracting butterflies, birds, and various backyard wildlife. This expanded second edition caters to animal lovers who wish to bring nature home. There are 17 step-by-step projects, wildlife-friendly practices, and hundreds of vibrant photos throughout this guide for nature enthusiasts.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
These adorable paw print bands are compatible with all versions of the Apple Watch. They’re also available in sizes ranging from 38 to 44 millimeters. Each smartwatch band is waterproof and resistant to sweat and oil. The high-performance material won’t irritate the skin.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Whether you’re searching for gifts for veterinarians, vet techs, or assistants, you can’t go wrong with this ‘I Save Animals’ tumbler. This tumbler comes in two colors and features a 12-ounce capacity. Double-wall vacuum insulation keeps drinks hot or cold for hours at a time. Other perks include a spill-resistant design and sturdy 18/8 stainless steel material, which comes in handy in any busy office setting.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
While this snake necklace makes a thoughtful gift for vets and anyone who likes reptiles, it’s equally stunning for anyone who appreciates beautiful jewelry. This necklace is made with alloy, while the stone is a blend of alloy and crystal. An upscale velvet bag is included for easy gift giving.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Celebrate your veterinarian with this “all in one doctor” tote bag. The bag is highly versatile and can be used for grocery runs, shopping outings, and even trips to the beach. It’s also machine washable and built to stand the test of time with heavy-duty reinforced fabric handles. Small and medium sizes are available.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Laughter is the best medicine, especially after a challenging day at work. This humorous coloring book is well suited for veterinarians, vet techs, and animal lovers in need of a laugh. The book features high-quality pages and works well with all coloring and paint mediums.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Cat lovers will find lots to like about this adorable calendar, from its striking photos to breed information, health tips, and more. Each calendar is fully recyclable and doesn’t contain any shrinkwrap. As an added bonus, the back is made with recycled chipboard for added durability.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
From camping to outdoor parties, these sturdy rubber drinking cups are designed for active lifestyles. Each glass features a funny message accompanied by a paw print. This set of four is reusable and comes with a handy carrying bag.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
A pocket-sized reference to veterinary medicine, facts, procedures, and formulas is a handy gift for aspiring and practicing vets, as well as vet techs. This third edition is divided into 10 sections for a more user-friendly experience. Vets will also find current drug information, updated images, and more.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This adorable dog calendar is based off Twitter and Instagram feeds from Matt Nelson of WeRateDogs. Each page has the day and date and can be torn off. Full-color illustrations capture the eye and imagination of dog lovers everywhere.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Whether your year has involved routine visits or more challenging ones, show your vet some appreciation with this heartfelt thank you poem. The poem is double-matted and features delicate watercolor graphics. This 8×10 poem can be easily mounted or displayed on a desk.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Sometimes, even a seemingly small gift can have a meaningful impact. This heartbeat dog paw bracelet is hypoallergenic and won’t rust or tarnish over time. A velvet bag is included for quick and easy gift-giving.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Dr. Jan Pol has seen it all during his 40 years as a veterinarian in rural Michigan. Never Turn Your Back on an Angus Cow: My Life as a Country Vet is humorous, informative and straightforward, making it an accessible book for vets in all career stages. This book is available in several formats, including paperback, hardcover, Kindle, and audiobook.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
A heartfelt gift such as this memorial lantern is an appropriate choice for a client or vet who has just lost a beloved pet. The lantern includes a flickering LED candle along with sturdy glass inserts. A sentimental note on the door of the lantern is a sweet tribute to any animal companion.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This book about cat behaviors is equally handy for cat owners and vets who want to learn more about cat behavior. The book reveals common feline behaviors along with tips for identifying and preventing unwanted ones. The book is published by the American College of Veterinary Behaviorists and is a reliable cat-related gift for pet owners, vets, and vet techs.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Whether your veterinarian shares a home with a single pet or a small army of furry companions, the Bissell Smart Purifier keeps air as clean as possible. A three-stage filtration process removes almost all particles, down to the smallest microns. This includes pollen, hair, pet dander, and dust. Additionally, proceeds from each purchase go towards the Bissell Pet Foundation to help save homeless pets.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you’re struggling to find a good gift for an aspiring vet, Bite Me by Laura C. Lefkowitz, DVM, is a solid choice. Stories range from humorous to shocking to scary. This book about veterinary medicine is a worthy read for anyone in the field, as well as those who are simply curious as to what vet life truly entails.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you’re looking for a practical veterinarian or vet tech gift, this adorable organizer is a worthy contender. Each bag is made of 600-denier polyester for durability. Storage also isn’t an issue thanks to multiple pockets and a spacious main compartment. Mesh water bottle holders allow for adequate hydration throughout the day. Each bag can be fully customized during checkout.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
End-of-life care for pets can be a challenging and highly emotional time. Author Jeff Allen celebrates the lives of over 30 dogs from his own Monkey’s House dog hospice and sanctuary. Throughout his book, Allen celebrates each dog while capturing big and small moments from every animal’s unique journey.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This cozy hoody makes a practical gift for the hard-working vet tech. Each sweatshirt features a unisex design and a classic fit. A blend of polyester and cotton keeps the hoody feeling soft and comfortable against the skin.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Even the smallest office has room for a funny piece of wall art. Animal lovers, vets, and vet techs alike will surely smile at the sight of this funny saying. There are also plenty of other versions if this one isn’t quite what you had in mind.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Whether she’s just launching a career as a veterinarian or vet tech or she could use a few more tops, this affordable selection is a practical gift. Each scrub top has a modern fit complete with a v-neck design. She’ll also find storage pockets for smaller items. These tops are safe for the washer and dryer and come in a wide range of colors.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Any dog lover, veterinarian or not, will get a kick out of this funny t-shirt. This comfy tee is designed just for her, with a longer length and semi-fitted design. Each shirt is printed in the U.S. and comes in a variety of sizes and colors.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Mastering veterinary anatomy is easier with a fun and comprehensive guide such as this coloring book. This second edition book features 400 illustrations of cats, dogs, birds, goats, cows, horses, and other animals. There’s even a dedicated section for exotic animals.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This funny t-shirt makes a solid choice for the veterinarian or vet tech in your life. Each shirt is made with a comfortable blend of cotton and polyester and is machine washable. You’ll also find different sizes for men and women, along with a selection of various colors.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Losing a pet is never easy. Whether you’re looking to comfort a vet who has recently lost a pet or present them with a thoughtful gift, The Amazing Afterlife of Animals is a worthy read. It’s an equally suitable gift for vets to give to clients who are struggling with the loss of a beloved pet. Author Karen Anderson explores the grieving process while providing insightful stories and tips for healing.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Every veterinarian needs to release some steam during stressful moments. When vacation simply isn’t in the cards, this snarky coloring book can be a fun distraction. Every page features a matte-finish cover and is compatible with all coloring mediums. Looking for vet tech gifts? Check out the similar Vet Tech Life: A Snarky Adult Coloring Book.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
It never hurts to have an extra pen on hand, especially one that’s as stylish as it is functional. This engraved pen caters to veterinarians and anyone who devotes their life to taking care of our furry companions. Each pen features a ballpoint writing tip along with a flashlight tip and stylus cap for compatibility with touchscreen devices. The included satin-lined box makes this a quick and easy gift to give.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Every dog lover can relate to at least one of the 101 stories in this heartwarming book. Chicken Soup for the Soul: My Very Good, Very Bad Dog by Amy Newmark covers it all, from mischievous dogs to intuitive ones to dogs that could double as a therapist. This book is a fun choice for vets, vet techs and dog lovers alike.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
There are plenty of medical bags on the market, but this one stands out for its antimicrobial material, which prevents the growth of microbes and bacteria. A generous three inches of ground clearance also makes it easier to move the bag around. Each bag has a dedicated padded section for laptops up to 15 inches, along with two zippered end pouches for storing medical tools and other essentials.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Anyone who has saved a rescue animal will appreciate this adorable “live, love, rescue” keychain. The keychain makes a thoughtful gift for cat and dog owners and features an elegant paw print. A free jewelry pouch is included for easy gift-giving.