We all have one in our lives: a guy that can’t get enough time working on projects in the shop. He might be your dad, an uncle, or a great next-door neighbor. That guy is always on the lookout for things to build, fix, or turn up to eleven. Whether his workspace is in the basement or garage, you know that sawdust is his man glitter.
You might think these handymen have every tool and gadget ever known but don’t just settle on a six-pack of beer and a thank you note; there will always be something cool to give them. There will definitely be something guaranteed to sharpen their saw blades on our list of 101 Handyman Gifts He’ll Actually Use.
Every handyman is going to climb a ladder at some point in their career but let’s face it: ladders can be dangerous. The Ladder Lockdown Safety Saddle is a product designed to take the danger out of ladder operations. It keeps your ladder securely in place on all types of terrain including grass, concrete, wood, sand, and…get this…even ice.
It’s made of 14-gauge powdercoated steel with a thick nylon strap that locks the ladder into the saddle so that your ladder simply doesn’t move. The Ladder Lockdown Safety Saddle includes removable staples for use on soft surfaces and a non-slip rubber pad for use on hard, flat surfaces. You wouldn’t think about it by looking at one but a ladder can be one of the most dangerous tools anyone can own. Do yourself (and your handyman) a favor and give him the Ladder Lockdown.
Is your check engine light on again? With the BlueDriver Bluetooth Pro OBD2 Scan Tool, you can see what your car computer is trying to tell you without taking it to the auto shop. Simply plug into your car’s computer input (usually under the driver’s side dashboard). BlueDriver will match your vehicle’s make, model, and trouble code and send the data to the app on your mobile device.
Once the BlueDriver app decodes the reading from your car, it will offer up potential fixes from a database of millions of solutions and even sync up to Amazon to order the right parts if you need them. BlueDriver is licensed and certified for both Apple and Android devices. And we all know that sometimes when the check engine light comes on, it’s a fluke; BlueDriver will confirm that for you but it may also alert you to something really wrong.
T-shirts from Old Guys Rule wear like iron, are of excellent quality, and sport great-looking graphics for that special man in your life. But above all of the nice things about their clothing line, there’s another unforgettable detail: eventually, all guys get to enjoy “old guy” status. That means Old Guys Rule clothing is for every guy you know.
This particular example sports a classic surf motif and verbiage that calls out that the one wearing this shirt is definitively vintage. The graphic is small on the left front chest and large on the back. It feels great, looks superb, and ready for a day sawing, sanding, or sleeping.
Let’s face it: handymen get dirty. It’s a fact. If you’re looking to save some more of his clothing, why not give him a pair of these Dickies Men’s Basic Blended Coveralls? These 65% Polyester/35% Cotton coveralls offer a generous, roomy fit in the chest & shoulders, a bi-swing back to accommodate a full range of motion, elastic waist inserts for exceptional comfort, and concealed snaps at waist and neck for a more secure fit.
Dickies are built for hard work while equipped for comfort and protection with a heavy-duty brass two-way front zipper secured with concealed snaps to prevent snags. The durable yet breathable poly-cotton twill resists fading, wrinkles & stains. It won’t matter how greasy or grimy the job is, these roomy coveralls are built for easy care. Plus they have generous back pockets and a handy ruler and tool pocket on the right leg.
Dickies has been making quality workwear and apparel for almost one hundred years so they must be doing something right. By giving these coveralls to the handyman you know, you’ll be doing something right, too.
About the size of a baseball, the Light Mine Professional provides 250 lumens of light wherever your handyman is working. The protruding posts can be used as tripods or quad pods to create 360 degrees of freestanding light. Twelve powerful rare earth magnets are located at the end of each post so you may attach and aim the light accurately in any direction.
Eight brighter than bright LEDs are used in the front white lens and four in the back red lens. The Light Mine Professional has four settings: low power spot, high output flood, red night vision, and a high visibility signal beacon. The Light Mine Professional fits in the glove box in case you need a roadside repair light or into a saddle bag to be used with a motorcycle.
There are so many uses for these light mines: Use one in the garage to stick to your car’s hood for engine repairs or when sliding underneath. Keep one in your home for repairs in small tight spaces, such as under the counter, behind a stereo, or when upgrading computer equipment. Stick one to your fridge for emergency situations during a power outage.
Keep one in the shop as a machinist’s light to attach to a drill press or bandsaw. Better yet, keep it on a lanyard and use it as a magnetic pickup tool for dropped hardware. This is truly a must-have item in any handyman’s shop.
Handymen like tools and sometimes tools take a different form than a pair of pliers or a cordless drill. The InSinkErator HOT100 Instant Hot Water Dispenser System is one of those tools. It’s so simple and useful that your handyman will absolutely love it.
The HOT100 delivers near-boiling water instantly. While the vendor markets the device by showcasing applications such as preparing gourmet coffee, steaming vegetables, and warming baby bottles, the HOT100 may also be used in a homebrew environment or cleaning sink for parts, places where hot water doesn’t justify a full or even a small hot water tank.
It features a chrome or satin nickel finish hot water faucet with a push-button and a 750-watt, 2/3-gallon stainless steel tank. An easy-adjustable thermostat allows temperature control from 160 to 210 degrees Fahrenheit. The unit is meant for a do-it-yourself installation with no special plumbing required.
Connections to an existing sink are tool-free with dry-start protection. The entire system only requires an unswitched AC power outlet, a dedicated control valve with compression fitting, and T-fitting. The faucet requires a standard 1-1/4-inch to 1-1/2-inch diameter hole for installation with a maximum counter thickness of 2 inches.
If there is anything that 2020 has drilled into our collective brain is that one can always expect the unexpected. This highly-rated Survival Gear Kit from Eiliks features 24 tools in one case that will come in handy for a job here or there…or if the world suddenly decides to change on us. Even if your handyman isn’t necessarily interested in adventure, camping, or hiking, this multi-tool kit is perfect for the truck, backpack, office, or boat.
The kit comes with several essential items such as a survival knife, paracord bracelets, wire saw, water bottle clip, emergency blanket, flintstone, scraper, blow fire tube, four pieces of fire tinder, a flashlight, whistle, saber card, survival pen, multi-use spoon fork, two carabiners, and fishing tools. The case itself measures eight inches by four inches by two inches so it will fit just about anywhere. It contains nearly everything needed in a natural disaster (like an earthquake or hurricane) or wilderness adventure.
Building stuff is fun and building stuff with your kids is even better. Todd Davis has put together a great book, Handy Dad, that provides 25 awesome projects for guys to build with their kids. We’re talking skate ramps, zip lines, go-carts, and more.
You can choose projects that range from simple to challenging and that take anywhere from five minutes to a full weekend. All the directions you’ll need are right there in the book so you can grab materials found around the house or at the local hardware store. Get to work banging up a sweet BMX ramp or half-pipe, building a treehouse or tire swing, or throwing together a slip-and-slide or tie-dye station for an afternoon you and your kids will remember forever. And once you’re through with those first 25 projects, Todd has 30 more to take on in his other book, Handy Dad in the Great Outdoors.
Tin snips can be tough to use if you’re not used to them. These Fiskars PowerArc Easy Action Aluminum Tin Snips feature advanced mechanics and ergonomics that deliver more strength, comfort, and control. They have curved blades that alter the angle between blades to give over 40 percent more power, especially during the toughest part of the cut.
A spring-assisted handle prevents overextension, helps reduce hand fatigue, and features an open-top loop, so you can rotate your hand over the handle to apply more power. In addition, the snips have a padded grip that enhances comfort and the larger bottom loop fits large gloved hands. Aluminum construction makes these snips lighter and replaceable stainless steel Micro-Tip blades ensure every cut is clean and precise even up to 22-gauge cold-rolled sheet metal.
Looking for a cheesy “as seen on TV” type of crazy cool gift that actually works? Then look no farther than the Tiger Wrench Professional Multi-Socket Wrench. It offers 48 sockets in one wrench that might just become your handyman’s favorite toolbox item.
Just click between the different sizes to find the right tool for the job. You don’t need multiple socket wrenches or large tool kits anymore with this bad boy. Simply swivel the head to find the right fit. The Tiger Wrench changes from one size to the next as fast as you can click the tool. The tooth design allows for both standard and metric sizes.
Unlike other wrenches, Tiger Wrench allows for work at 45-degree angles. The Tiger Wrench is handy, convenient, and saves time during a job. This professional-grade tool is designed with a 360-degree rotating head that quickly switches out to the size that is needed. With this one wrench, the guesswork will be taken out of your projects so you can get some real work done.
If there’s any such thing as a universal constant, it’s that guys will never have enough hooks to hang things in the shop. These Orasant Heavy-Duty Steel Storage Hooks can hold various tools like shovels, brooms, power tools, bikes, yard power tools, ladders, and more with no issues. These are perfect tool hangers to help make use of vertical storage space more effectively and get everything organized.
This ten-pack of hooks features five hardware sizes that can hold items up to 88 pounds. By utilizing three welding joints to connect the double hook with the baseboard firmly these might be the most secure storage hooks for your garage wall. Two variations of anchors are offered in the pack; black deep thread anchors for drywall and white expansion anchors for wood, brick, and concrete walls with fasteners to match.
When you’re moving around tools, gear, furniture, or anything large, bungee cords come in really handy. Cordzilla Stretch Rope from Lehigh has a safe working load of 400 pounds and comes in several lengths and colors (including this green three-footer here). The rope features an eight-millimeter bungee encased inside a flexible polypropylene rope to create an incredibly strong, extra safe, multi-purpose tie-down.
Never worry about bungees breaking ever again with Cordzilla Stretch Rope. The vinyl-coated steel hooks feature extra-wide openings to clamp onto most roof racks, truck beds, or boat trailers. The bungee rope also has anodized aluminum safety clips to secure your load. On top of all that, Stretch Rope even comes in camo. Nice.
No one wants to work out in the cold. The Heat Storm HS-1500-TT Infrared Heater with Tripod is a 1500 Watt infrared heater that is a portable option for keeping a working area up to 200 square feet all nice and toasty. It provides a 5,200 BTU output and operates with simple 110V plug power. It is easy to move from area to area and runs completely silent.
The Heat Storm is a great heating solution for patios, garages, workshops, or job sites. Heat Storm offers this portable heater in different configurations including one with a roll cage for mechanics, and a wall-mounted version. This tripod version allows for the handyman to bring heat anywhere he’s working. The heater and tripod together weigh just 16 pounds so just about anyone can move it around when needed and is adjustable up to six and a half feet tall with rubber feet that grip the floor securely.
The folks at Irwin know a thing or two about clamps. Their one-handed quick clamps are beyond compare. This three-inch woodworking vise offers portable convenience and excellent grip for your projects. This vise is made of forged iron and features a clamping pressure of 1,250 pounds.
It can attach to worktables up to two inches thick so you can work almost anywhere. Designed with an anvil shaping horn, it features sturdy pipe jaws with a two-inch capacity for general purpose and light-duty work. It won’t replace a heavy-duty workbench vise but it’s not meant to; this vise is for woodworkers who need intermediate flexibility. For an even more thoughtful gift for your handyman, be sure to include some nylon vise jaws to protect what they’re working on.
Having the right tool for the job makes all the difference. This GDC Zip Blade from Gerber is the right tool for cutting twine, slicing open a box, or stripping wire. It features a compact efficiency that any handyman will appreciate.
This may be the workhorse of utility knives. Small enough to fit in the palm of your hand, it has enough muscle to cut cardboard and slice through the toughest of clamshell packaging. It has a quick-release clip lets you remove the blade with one hand while leaving your other one free to steady a load or keep things aligned.
When open, a frame lock keeps the compact .68-inch fine edge blade secure, so there’s no wobble when you’re powering through a cut. A built-in fob lets you attach it to the zipper of your jacket or bag so it’s always close by. Simple, pure, and effective. Your handyman needs this.
Knives need just one thing: sharpening. The AnySharp Pro Knife Sharpener makes sharpening any of your dull blades effortless. It will restore an incredibly sharp cutting edge to all of your blunt knife blades. The AnySharp utilizes tungsten carbide to extend the life of almost any knife. AnySharp works on virtually any knife, including expensive hardened steel knives and serrated blades like for slicing bread and hunting.
The AnySharp Pro is pre-set at an optimal 20 degrees to give a hyper-sharp edge each and every time. Try getting a perfect angle with a sharpening stone! This sharpener provides professional results instantly. The tool features a suction cup base that attaches to any smooth surface or worktop without the need for additional tools.
When your whole knife has been run through the AnySharp Pro, the edge may touch as it exits. The AnySharp has a long-lasting polymer guiding top that is softer than metal and therefore won’t damage the metal edge. Totally blunt knives can be honed to an optimal angle with excess metal removed rapidly the first time you use it.
Looking to give a tool that is both reliable and versatile? The Channellock 87 9-Inch First Responder Rescue Tool is the first choice for EMTs and firefighters. It pries open windows and doors, cuts wires and cables easily, shuts off gas safety valves, and loosens hose couplings. The 87 Rescue Tool is 2 inches shorter and 30 percent lighter than Channellock’s previous rescue tool but is still packed with powerful safety functions essential in emergency situations…or whatever you’re doing this weekend around the house.
The 87 Rescue Tool offers five safety functions in one compact tool that can easily fit in a pocket. At just shorter than nine inches long and slightly more than a pound, the 87 features hardened cutting edges designed to shear through soft metal and standard battery cables and a narrow jaw that fits into tight spaces, plus a spanner wrench to tighten and loosen up to 5-inch hose couplings.
Channellock uses high carbon C1080 steel for superior performance on the job, and an electronic coating for ultimate rust prevention. While the 87 is designed for cutting, the 88 6-In-1 Rescue Tool features a set of plier jaws for some serious bite. It doesn’t get much cooler than this, people.
Working on cars sometimes means working low or crawling underneath greasy vehicles. With this Pro-Lift 36-Inch Z-Creeper Seat, your handyman will have a much easier time with it all. The creeper can be easily converted from a lie-down rolling platform to a seat to fit whatever work is necessary with a retractable pin.
Thick padded cushions create a comfortable base for easy access and movement during work. Six swivel casters are securely bolted to the steel frame for simple and fluid maneuverability. The seat and headrest are all constructed of padded vinyl. With a 300-pounds weight capacity, this creeper seat even caters to the men of larger carriage as well.
The Kreg KWS1000 Mobile Project Center is a workbench, sawhorse, assembly table, and clamping station all in one. It’s easy to set up and store away, and provides a sturdy platform for all kinds of project tasks. It provides a portable workspace that can be used for a wide variety of project tasks. In one mode, it’s a sturdy sawhorse that’s great for supporting boards as you cut. Flip the large tables into position and this product offers the features you’d expect to find in a high-end stationary workbench.
The Clamp Trak and included Bench Clamp provide multiple ways to hold workpieces. The open tables can support up to 350 pounds and feature built-in storage trays, holsters for your drill, and more. The shelf underneath of the table holds supplies and tools out of the way but close at hand, too. For a handyman, the KWS1000 would be a very nice gift that he would definitely use.
A powered miter saw (or chop saw) is an absolute must-have item in any handyman’s shop. The Bosch GCM12SD features a smooth cutting motion, accurate performance, and a space-saving design. Pre-aligned squarelock fences help the saw maintain precision throughout its life and a soft-grip ambidextrous handle adds to user comfort.
The saw offers a large cutting capacity, easy-to-read bevel and miter scales with detents at common angles, and easy-access upfront controls. No one likes breathing in sawdust so Bosch included a combination dust chute and vacuum adaptor to take care of it. Everything about this miter saw screams quality and Bosch tools are more than well-known for their high quality and long life. Handymen don’t really giggle but they might when they open up this amazing Bosch miter saw that you wrapped up.
Tacklife is a company that manufactures high quality yet inexpensive tools that enhance any workshop. Their 5,000-Lumens worklight provides some incredible brightness with just 50 Watts of power. The worklight casts a 120-degree beam angle that helps to reduce shadows and glare to provide unparalleled illumination. Adjustable knobs on the housing allow for rotation of the light by up to 270 degrees vertically and 360 degrees on-axis.
Molded ribs along the back of the unit provide effective heat dissipation to help your handyman get some years out of this worklight. The high-quality lamp beads and circuit boards enables the lamps to reach a luminous efficacy index of 100 Lumens per Watt. The fuselage is made of thin aluminum to keep the weight down while maintaining durability.
This worklight is rated IP65 waterproof so it’s definitely good to use at an exterior job site. On top of that, the life of the LED unit is rated to last up to 30,000 hours. For the price, you simply can’t beat a value like this.
Flashlights and squinting to see down small cracks and behind walls just doesn’t work. This amazing little endoscope features an enhanced 5MP camera with six adjustable LED lights threaded through a semi-rigid cable that’s perfect for snaking in behind large objects. The camera is wirelessly compatible with both Android and iOS systems.
The diameter of the camera end is only 8.5mm so it will fit into many areas without a problem. Length of the cable is 16.5 feet however Depstech offers longer models if you need one. It’s perfect for drains, automobile engines, appliances, and behind walls. Image resolution is up to 2592 x 1944 pixels making for a crystal clear picture. The housing hosts a camera button to take a picture and save it on your mobile.
The endoscope comes packaged with several accessories including a mirror, magnet, and hook. The mirror is good for viewing assistance, the magnet for getting metal pieces out of hard-to-reach places, and the hook for picking up small objects. Think about picking up this carrying case and additional attachment pack to give an amazing full-fledged gift worthy of any handyman.
BlueFire Kevlar Firepit Gloves are legitimately awesome. As the name states, these gloves allow the user to handle any hot object up to 932 degrees Fahrenheit for a few seconds at a time. Or in other words: you can actually hold onto burning logs (for a few seconds). Do I have your attention now? Excellent.
BlueFire Gloves are made with the finest grade of Kevlar, Aramid, Nomex, and silicone materials. They also feature CE Level 3 Cut-Resistant fiber so knives and sharp utensils won’t sever the gloves while working with hot items. The extra-long cuff offers up more coverage and protects your forearms when you must reach into your oven, grill, fireplace, smoker, or even welding. Use them as oven mitts or even hot pads to protect your countertops and tables. If your handyman grills in any capacity, these are the gloves they need.
Okay, we all know how important wearing a mask is anywhere we go these days. But guys who work with their hands also need masks to keep the dust out of their lungs. Enter the RZ Mask M2 Mesh Dust Mask.
This second-generation design features a highly breathable, comfortable, and durable mesh fabric construction with an adjustable hook and loop closure in the back that makes taking it on and off a breeze. The M2 is excellent in the summer heat and it’s also good in freezing temperatures, too. Each M2 includes two standard F1 active carbon filters that are up to 99.9 percent effective and also last up to 60 hours each.
The lightweight and slim design features a full mesh main body construction, resulting in improved airflow and breathability to the point where you might not mind having it on in the first place. The M2 is a good lightweight air filtration mask for those who work and play hard.
There is nothing more important for hard-working men and women than excellent footwear that can go the distance each and every day. Second Shift Steel Toe Work Boots from Caterpillar will go that distance and then some. These boots will deliver protection, comfort, and durability to get you through your day regardless of what you’re doing.
Rugged styling and quality leather an amazing choice for the handyman for construction work, woodworking, landscaping, and much more. The leather uppers are full grain and oiled to deliver solid performance. The rubber soles provide electrical hazard protection against open circuits up to 14,000 Volts in dry conditions. Finally, these steel toe boots are rated the highest available for strength, impact, and compression.
But do they feel good when wearing them? You’d better believe it. Order true to size like you would any shoe and get ready to put in another eight hours.
There is nothing more destructive to a house than water. Given time, even the smallest of leaks can cause thousands of dollars in damage. The General Tools MMD4E Pin-Style Digital Moisture Meter provides accurate readings to detect leaks, dampness, and moisture in wood, walls, ceiling, carpet, and firewood.
This is an essential (and completely welcome) tool for determining water damage and the next steps to take after flooding from storms, hurricanes, roof leaks, or broken pipes to discover hidden water damage. By checking suspicious water stains with a moisture tester around the house, you can determine whether the area is wet (a perfect breeding ground for mold) or has long since dried.
This water leak detector also is helpful for locating roof leaks or to ensure firewood is ready to burn. It also can tell you the level of surface dryness before painting, sealing, or treating wood or drywall. The meter couldn’t be simpler to use: simply stick the stainless steel pins into the surface of what you are measuring in order to get a read-out.
Overall measurement range of 5 to 50 percent for wood and 1.5 to 33 percent for building materials. The backlit, large, easy-to-read digits and clearly-designed LED alerts tell you immediately if the moisture content is high, medium, or low. It also has audible high, medium, and low alerts so you will be able to hear the level even if you are in a dark or awkward space where you can’t see the screen.
This tool might look like a little bit of measuring overkill but the Kreg KMA2900 Multi-Mark Marking and Measuring Tool is incredibly handy and a nice implement to have in your toolbox. It three different scale configurations, a built-in level, and a nice 3/16-inch reveal gauge.
With the Kreg Multi-Mark, you can layout mitered corners, set 3/16-inch reveals, transfer measurements, square material, set blade heights, layout wall studs, use as a basic rule, layout marking, and (oh, yeah) use as a simple level. There are probably six or seven other things that you’ll figure out to do with the Multi-Mark that I haven’t mentioned here.
A hot mug o’ Joe is almost a necessary item of importance for any handyman. Keep that mug piping hot with this Mr. Coffee Mug Warmer. It keeps whatever you’re drinking (coffee, tea, or cocoa) hot when you want it.
The power switch is conveniently located to keep it on or off and the on light indicator lets anyone know when your liquid of choice is ready for hot sipping. The cord is extra long as well to use this mug warmer just about anywhere. The mug warmer can easily be wiped clean and it’s small enough to carry around. Who knows? This might become your handyman’s favorite item in the workshop.
Scissors are an often overlooked piece of hardware in any home or shop. A good pair of scissors can save the day whether it’s opening blister cases, shipping boxes, or simply cutting paper. These Multi Function 5-In-1 Scissors from AnySharp might be the best pair you ever own and here’s why: yes, there are five different tools in one pair of scissors but they cut amazingly well.
The blades on these scissors are curved to keep your hands away from the material you’re cutting and also to improve the angle of your hand so they are kept comfortable for longer periods of time. The blade edges are serrated which help prevent sticking and also cut through most anything including old credit cards, blister packs, sticks, thick layers of cloth or cardboard, and even cooking ingredients like chicken bone (!).
And besides cutting they can function as a bottle opener, nutcracker, garlic crush, and wire stripper. Made of hardened tempered steel, they also feature large comfort grip handles that are suitable for either left or right-handed use. The adjustable tension bolt allows for the scissors to be tightened if they ever work loose so they’ll stay working for years. Plan on putting this pair of amazing scissors on the ol’ shop pegboard.
If you have a drawer or counter littered with electronics cables, consider this Glow Charger Cord Holder from Cord Buddy. The idea is simple: the Cord Holder acts as a paperweight (cordweight?) to keep three phone charging cables organized and ready for use. When you approach the Cord Buddy, a motion sensor light is turned on so you can find the right cord end in the dark.
The top features a magnetic snap together closing feature to keep things tight and together. It’s great for your nightstand, desk, dresser, or countertop. There are so many gadgets in our lives now, even out in the shop, that cords are getting out of hand. Get those cords organized and straight with the Cord Buddy.
Shops have tools, cords, and other stuff that needs to be hung up. But once in a while, I find that I need temporary hanging if I’m working remotely or in the middle of a project. Enter the Heroclip Carabiner Clip and Hook.
Heroclip is a 3-in-1 carabiner and hook that can hang just about anything just about anywhere. This version is their medium size which can hold up to 60 pounds however Heroclip makes a small and a mini version as well for smaller items. Each Heroclip features a rubber tip on the hook that creates a phenomenal grip so your stuff stays secure. And they come in a variety of colors to match your style.
The hook and clip nest together when not in use with a gate clearance of 1-1/2 inches. Dimensions when open are 3 inches by 3-3/4 inches. Each Heroclip is made of aircraft-grade aluminum and weighs just two ounces. These aren’t made for climbing (DON’T USE THESE FOR CLIMBING) but hanging your gear in the shop, garage, house, car, or shed? Heroclips work just great, thank you very much.
If your handyman digs holes, even just a few, in his day to day work, you’d better take a look at this ridiculously cool shovel upgrade. The Root Slayer Shovel from Radius Garden has turned the average spade on its head…er…handle. First off, look at those serrated edges. They’re going to cut through roots and plant material like nothing else.
This shovel gives you your original shovel point then adds another one but then, in a brilliant moment of design, also includes a reversed point that takes advantage of the downward spearing motion to sever roots and dirt. The top of the head features reinforced edges for your feet to really plow down through what you’re digging through.
The shovel head is made of powdercoated carbon steel to last many, many years. And take a look at the top of that handle with the circular handle to reduce fatigue on your hands and wrists; it’s like a shovel from Middle Earth. Radius Garden also makes an XL version as well as an edger that takes advantage of this design so you can really get some work done.
Hammering nails is a daily activity for most handymen but every so often the hammer misses the mark and…ouch. Consider this Safety Nailer Combo Pack as a great gift to give to your handyman. Safety Nailers provide stability for the nail or screw that’s being installed while protecting tender fingers at the same time.
Magnets in the plastic housing stop fasteners from falling out of the device when open or closed (think how cool that is when working at the top of a ladder!). The Safety Nailer fits over the finger and thumb with elastic straps that are stretchable for a true one size fits all product and they’re good for right or left-hand use.
The 180-degree hinge makes it so you may fully open the device to grab a fastener out of a bag or off the ground utilizing the magnets to make the fastener jump into the groove. The striking plate allows the user to protect their fingers from a bad swing of the hammer or a drill that falls over sideways when trying to start a screw because, hey, it happens. The Safety Nailer is a great idea.
The Grip Drips Paint Can Rim Cover with Magnetic Brush Holder is a must-have tool for anyone who paints anything. The cover fits snugly onto the rim of any standard gallon paint can to protect the groove around the rim from filling with paint. The cover allows you to pour your paint directly from the can with the rim cover on.
The brush holder features a strong magnet for the paintbrush to be placed when needed so it won’t fall off into the dirt or into the paint can. The rim cover comes off easily when painting is finished. Simply wash with soap and warm water to save to use again for the next project. With no paint in the rim of your can, it can be resealed to keep leftover paint fresh for the next time.
The Bondic LED UV Liquid Plastic Welding Pro Kit is an interesting tool that can be used to repair plastic, wood, metal, PVC, steel, rubber, wiring, ceramics, vinyl, leather, and more. By using the included liquid then the welding tool, it solidifies by exposure to UV light. Bondic isn’t a glue and it’s solvent-free so it will never dry in the container.
Bondic works best by layering in 1mm passes and when the surface is clean and free of grease. Once clean, spread the Bondic material where needed then use the welder to expose it to UV light for four seconds. It hardens instantly and is both heat and water-resistant. Bondic is resistant to oils and lubricants as well.
Bondic is infinitely customizable. It can be molded, milled, filed, painted, polished, and sanded. Bondic is lightweight, portable, and will take up hardly any room in the toolbox. It takes some getting used to but once learned, your Bondic Welding Tool might come in real handy more often than you think.
Air compressors are awesome things but wrapping up the hose after every job can be a total pain. Take a look at this Campbell Hausfeld Retractable 50-Foot Air Hose Reel. The auto-retract features keeps the hose where it belongs when it’s not in use: on the reel! The latch spaces out and locks in place at varying intervals to keep your workspace neat and tidy.
The reel includes a 50-foot 3/8-inch ID hose with a capacity of 300 PSI for your standard shop use. The hose is made of corrosion-resistant PVC to stand up to the elements. The bracket to hang the reel on the wall is swivel-mounted and can be attached to the wall or ceiling (on studs, of course). The hose case is durable and rugged just like you are.
Quit putting up with tangled air hoses in your shop with this air hose reel. And here’s another idea: if you’re taking your compressor and hose reel with you to the job site, this reel is completely portable, too.
If there’s going to be just one flashlight in your toolbox, better make it the Vibelite Pick-Up Flashlight. It features three super bright LED bulbs that provide 360 degrees of illumination. On top of that, it’s extendable to 22 inches and features a magnetic head and base to pick up those little fasteners that wind up under something heavy.
The flashlight is made from a military-grade aluminum alloy which makes this tool weather and shock-proof. It’s perfect to have in the car for roadside emergencies or something less dramatic like camping, boating, or fishing. If you ever drop your keys down a storm drain, you’re going to be very happy to have the Vibelite Pick-Up Flashlight with you.
Being a handyman is more than working in the shop and fixing things. It also means keeping things organized and clean and that goes double for the house. Becky Rapinchuk, creator of the popular Clean Mama blog, has written a simple and accessible cleaning guide called Simply Clean.
But being guys, our attention span may not be as vigorous as our capacity for sawing, drilling, or hammering. Lucky for us, the book features a proven step-by-step schedule for cleaning that house in just ten minutes a day. Hello? Are you paying attention? Ten minutes a day.
Guys may not have the time, organizational skills, or habits to maintain a constantly clean and decluttered living space but that doesn’t matter. No matter how messy you may naturally be, this book will show you how to get it done and get it done quickly. There are step-by-step lessons on how to speed clean spaces, recipes for your own non-toxic cleaning supplies, and checklists and schedules to help keep you on track.
There are a lot of light-up beanies on Amazon but not many of them are so highly reviewed as this LED Beanie Hat. It’s comfortable and warm and it’s even washable. The LED assembly is easily removable and includes four bulbs with three adjustable brightness settings.
The beanie provides eight hours of runtime on one charge and features a standard USB recharging port so you can charge in the car, at your computer, or with a portable power bank. The beanie is waterproof and perfect for those early (dark) mornings where your dog needs a walk and simply won’t leave you alone.
Ah, Leatherman. How I love your incredibly amazing multi-tools. But “multi-tool” isn’t a strong enough name for something so great. I know, what about Wingman? That name is perfect for a tool that I always have at my side and…what? You say you already have a multi-tool named Wingman? Well, OF COURSE you do.
Let me guess: it probably has as many as 14 tools to handle anything I’m faced with, right? Tools like a knife, pliers, screwdrivers, wire cutters, wire stripper, scissors, a package opener, bottle and can openers, a file, and a ruler? That’s what I thought. Leatherman, you’re simply the best. And that one-handed opening feature on all the tools in the Wingman is crazy cool.
What’s that? A 25-year warranty? You’re out of your mind, Leatherman. Why in the world would you offer something like that? I know, because your tools are meant to be stood behind as a remarkable company with purpose. I have to be honest here, Leatherman: now I think you’re just showing off.
Clamping material together at a perfect 90-degree angle is nearly impossible without a stout tool like this Housolution Right Angle Clamp. It’s made of a premium die-cast aluminum alloy. The sliding T-shaped single handle has an adjustable rotary jaw to align and hold your work precisely. The clamp has anti-skid pads to help set up instantly and secure quickly.
This right-angle clamp has a swing jaw design that allows two pieces of different thicknesses to be joined at a 90-degree angle. It’s perfect for aligning, nailing, woodworking, welding, screwing, making cabinets, boxes, and picture frames. You may want to get two or even four of these depending on what’s on your to-do list!
Look: you’re not always going to have your toolbox with you. You may not always have a Leatherman with you (what?!?). But with The Claw, marketed as the World’s Smallest Multi-Tool, you have on your keychain a super tiny pocket powerhouse. Coming in at smaller than a US penny, it’s the most compact addition to your arsenal of tools.
The Claw is a toolbox on a key ring, always on hand when you need it to come to the rescue with many handy functions to pop, slash, pry, and scratch your way through life. When used with the included ring, it can pop open bottles, turn screws, cut open boxes, open paint cans, remove staples, and be used as a tiny pry bar. And because it’s TSA approved, it can hang on your coat, bag, or keychain to go anywhere with you.
The Claw is made from the tough Grade 5 aerospace titanium so it’s rugged and incredibly durable. The Claw is insured for a lifetime of dependable service against manufacturing defects. What do you have to lose with this spy tool the size of your little finger? Nothing, that’s what.
Practical for both indoor and outdoor use, this Etekcity Infrared Thermometer 774 allows for safe measuring of surface temperatures from a distance while still maintaining accuracy. Measure extreme temperatures ranging from -58 degrees to 716 degrees Fahrenheit without ever needing to come in contact. While not suitable for measuring human internal temperatures, this scanner can be used for a high range of applications, from electronic components to oven temperatures to air conditioners.
Simply aim the laser pointer at your desired subject and look at the clear backlit LCD display. Readings may be taken in Fahrenheit or Celsius units. Once locked, the display reading will display for 15 seconds after measuring. The housing features a cushioned grip and is made of high-impact plastic made to take a beating.
The Upper Hand Work Support by FastCap is a fun little device that I didn’t think I needed but now realize how essential it has become in my shop. What this tool does is to take the weight off heavy objects like cabinets that require fastening to the wall. The support is extendable from 28 to 60 inches and features a pump handle for slight height adjustments on the fly.
Each end of the Upper Hand sports a six by six-inch pad with rubber facing that prevents scuffs. The neoprene grip allows for comfortable transport to and from the job along with a carrying case to keep your Upper Hand in check. Ball detents are present for positive locking of the strut at specific intervals. You can even use it to brace against the inside bed of your truck to keep supplies from flying around.
I’m not much of an off-roader; in fact, I don’t own a Jeep or a large truck and I’m typically working on projects to have much time to speed around in the mud. That said, I have an incredible amount of respect for anyone who knows how to get large vehicles out of a bog using something like this Smittybilt Gen 2 XRC 9,500-Pound Winch.
The Gen2 series of XRC winches have been updated with heavy-duty features for enhanced performance and durability. This XRC winch has the muscle and reliability to bail your off-road rig out of any situation. There are other, more expensive winches out there but Smittybilt has been the go-to manufacturer for Jeep for many, many years. And for the price of this winch, you simply can’t beat the quality. The customer service is great, too.
But even though I don’t go off-roading, I could see how this XRC winch could be handy as a makeshift hoist to raise car frames or lift supplies to my shop’s attic. All of Smittybuilt’s Gen2 XRC Winches come backed by a lifetime (!) mechanical warranty and a five-year electrical warranty. This one is for a maximum of 9,500 pounds but don’t you worry, Smittybilt has larger ones!
It was in my late forties that I figured out that my body wasn’t going to be bulletproof for much longer. My knees were the first body part to cry out in terror when faced with a full day of finishing concrete. Good thing that superior products like these NoCry Professional Knee Pads exist. They feature heavy-duty foam padding and gel cushion for some great comfort and safety.
They’re easy to adjust for a nice fit using flexible neoprene straps plus the design helps to keep them in place all day long. Quick-release slip buckle clips make putting them on and taking them off a cinch. The shells are made of a strong, grooved plastic that’s made for taking a beating. 600D polyester mesh around your knees breathe nice to keep the airflow moving.
Look, it’s okay to admit that you need some help protecting your joints especially when you’re talking about working on concrete, laying hardwood floors, or pretty much any work on the floor. Work smarter, not harder! Get these NoCry knee pads and be good to your body, okay? It’s the only one you get.
Besides a tough toolbox to carry your precious implements of fix-it-ness around (I’m talking about tools), maybe the most important carrying case a handyman has is a stout tool belt. The ToughBuilt Contractor Tool Belt features a heavy-duty padded belt with three pouches that can be customized to suit the wearer’s specifications. That’s right: you build your own tool belt how you want it.
This set comes with the belt, three pouches, and three “ClipTech” hubs. Each of the pouches features a kickstand so they stay standing up when set down. They hang on the belt using the ClipTech hubs that can be placed anywhere around the belt’s circumference. Six large capacity pockets can hold a lot of gear along with all of the other spaces for whatever tools you need on any particular day.
The belt fits waist sizes from 32 to 48 inches and also has a hammer loop, two tape measure clips, and pockets for a speed square and notebook. In all, there are 36 pockets and loops on this thing. Each of the pieces is made with rugged six-layer construction and rivet reinforcement. Look, if you’re going to own a tool belt (this is a given), get a really good one. Get this ToughBuilt Contractor Tool Belt.
All of the dads reading this know what I’m talking about when I bring up thermostat anxiety. I just set this ten minutes ago! Who moved it? I’m trying to save this family money! Save yourself some headaches and adopt the Google Nest Learning Thermostat.
It’s a smart thermostat that learns your schedule and programs itself to help save energy (hooray!). You can control it from anywhere with the Nest app from your phone or mobile device plus it works with Alexa and Google Assistant so you can adjust the temperature with your voice. Here’s the best part: you can lock the rest of your family out so only you can change the temperature. Let me know how that works for you.
The big, bright display and different metal finish choices will suit any home’s style. Now look, you need working Internet and Wi-Fi for this little gadget to work and energy savings aren’t guaranteed. But in the war for thermostat supremacy, you need all the help you can get.
When you’re a handyman, do-it-yourselfer, or anyone else that works hard, you know that your hands get abused on a regular basis (especially in the winter). I’m here to tell you that you don’t have to take that noise any more. Use O’Keeffe’s Working Hands Hand Cream and get that skin back to fighting trim.
It’s a concentrated hand cream that heals, relieves, and repairs extremely dry, cracked hands; you know, like yours. The special formula of this magic stuff creates a protective layer on the skin’s surface that instantly boosts moisture and helps prevent moisture loss. It will make a difference that you’ll feel in just days.
There is nothing like the elegant simplicity of a clean, ruled notebook. Cell phone apps just don’t cut it when you’re a guy that works with his hands and needs to keep material lists, dimensions, and little drawings of the Next Great Project. The folks at Field Notes understand this and have printed dozens of memo book variations for use in the wild.
This particular series celebrates America’s National Parks. There are four different three-packs with three different covers in each one. The covers are printed using a custom, five-color process that started with under-printing white ink. This means that the color of the paper is incorporated into the artwork. In other words, they’re beautiful and useful.
Each book features a brief history of the park on its inside back cover, a spot for the official National Park Passport Stamp on the inside front cover, and 48 pages of Finch Opaque 60#T marked with a 3/16″ graph to record your plans, routes, notes, and memories. Inside each book, you’ll find 48 pages of their popular graph paper. It’s a bright white 60# text weight paper with a fine, one-color application of “Green Earth” soy-based Toyo ink for the grid.
But maybe this series is a little too fancy for the handyman you know? No worries. You can still find the standard graph paper, ruled, or plain versions. Consider how really cool and practical a genuine leather cover would be to go along with it. Man, I hope one of my family is reading this review because I really want one.
Jig Saws are useful for a variety of cutting applications and cordless ones allow for portability which is so nice for someone working at a remote job site. DeWalt makes some of the best cordless power tools on the market like this 20V MAX XR Jig Saw. It features a brushless motor designed to help the tool last much longer and achieve a longer, more efficient runtime versus the brushed motor version.
The compact size and overmolded grip deliver a comfortable working experience and great control when working. A bright LED light helps with dark working conditions and the variable speed trigger and dial provide you the ability to control your working speed. The blade change mechanism is tool-free and all-metal so you can quickly and easily chuck spent blades and throw in new ones.
Finally, the integrated dust blower will help keep your electric motor in tip-top shape without as much contamination as other saws. There are also four total bevel stops for angled cuts. This tool does not come with a battery so unless your handyman has a line of DeWalt cordless tools already, you’ll want to pick up a spare battery and charger. You might think about a pack of blades, too!
When you’re working in the field (or even your own backyard), it’s necessary to have power like what this Generac iQ3500 Portable Inverter Generator can deliver. Extension cords only run so far and cordless batteries run out of juice. For work or play, the Generac iQ3500 is a great solution to get power where you need it.
It features a durable steel enclosure, clean inverter power, and easy portability. This generator puts out more power than a typical Honda of the same size and is 40 percent quieter. The control panel features a digital smart LCD that displays wattage, remaining runtime, status, hour meter, and the fuel level. There are two 110V household outlets on a 30 Amp circuit, a 110V 30 Amp twist-lock outlet, 12V DC connections, and two USB ports.
With an electric start power dial (start/run/stop) and easy pull-start backup, this little generator will provide big-time cleaner power while reduced in weight and size. Bring with you to the campsite, job site, or backyard and never worry about running out of power all day long.
Work gloves. Gotta have them. Whether it’s to protect your hands from inclement cold weather or from abuse thrown at them by concrete, wood splinters, or dirt, work gloves are an essential part of a handyman’s outfit. These Handyman Flex Grip Work Gloves from CLC are made with synthetic leather that provides toughness and helps to resist shrinking or hardening. They’re excellent for outdoor jobs where gloves may (will) become wet.
A wing closing strap keeps these gloves on your hands and with stretchable spandex and Lycra side panels for improved dexterity, these work gloves will stretch and give without losing their integrity or shape. Concealed inner stitching prevents snags on wood or metal. And forget about that cold weather; insulation will keep your hands and fingers warm.
When I first saw this the Super Sawsquatch Circular Saw from Skilsaw, I thought to myself, “That’s ridiculous. And awesome. Would anyone really need a saw that large?” The answer after a proper amount of reflection is, unequivocally, yes. I have a typical 7-1/4-inch circular saw and while it’s a total pain to need a couple of passes to get through a 4×4 post, I can do it.
Now imagine you had the Super Sawsquatch (LOVE THAT NAME). It boasts a 16-5/16-inch blade with a 6-1/4-inch cutting depth which means not only could you get through a fence post in one pass, you could get through a 4×6 beam in one pass. Down, boy. On top of that blade size, this beast of a saw sports the world’s biggest worm drive seen on a portable saw. It will tear through whatever you choose to sic it on.
The magnesium, die-cast foot plate guarantees true, square cuts and in fact, most of the saw is constructed with magnesium parts. That makes this monster actually lighter than other smaller saws. What? Yeah. Lighter. The brass worm drive gearing with the 15 Amp Dual-Field motor and an electric brake that quickly stops the blade will all make your neighbors and co-workers drop their jaws.
You all know what Carhartt is all about, especially all you handy guys out there. That brown canvas material with the white patch means quality. This Carhartt Legacy Tool Bag keeps the affinity going for their gear. This bag is large, durable, and well-organized, making it perfect for job site professionals or serious DIYers.
Built of sturdy synthetic canvas with “Rain Defender” water repellent coating, this Legacy bag will keep tools clean, dry, and within reach. A wide variety of different sized pockets and loops keep tools organized and easy to find. With other tool bags, the fabric just flops over when you’re trying to dig for the right item. The internal metal frame of the Legacy provides structure to easily get in and out without the bag collapsing on itself. Hallelujah.
This 18-inch bag is the largest of the Legacy series with 28 exterior pockets and loops and 16 interior pockets measuring 18-inches x 14-1/2-inches x 11 inches overall. This bag also comes with a load-bearing, abrasion-resistant molded base for even greater support for your heavy tools and gear. Son, you know a tool bag needs to work as hard as you do or it’s a waste of time. Get this Carhartt bag.
When you’re working out in your shop or garage, it’s helpful to have a little music playing to keep things swinging along. There are a million Bluetooth speakers out there and some of them are really great. But if you’re a handyman, you might be a bit of an old soul, one who appreciates handmade quality. If that’s the case, check out this Rerii Handmade Walnut AM/FM Radio with Bluetooth.
It has the look and feel of a vintage 1930’s radio but with the capacity to host Bluetooth streaming and it sounds incredible, especially for a unit this size. It’s clear and crisp with excellent bass, mid, and high range capabilities. The AM/FM radio is easy to dial stations in (yes, junior, you have to use a dial) and the included micro USB cord acts as an antenna.
This unit is rechargeable using a 2200mAh battery with Bluetooth playing time lasting for 15 hours and radio for more than a week. It’s perfect for a cozy shop or garage. And isn’t a good thing to have a really classy looking component that’s useful at the same time? We’ve all got enough plastic gadgets to last a lifetime. When you listen to your local baseball team broadcast coming in like you were right there, you’ll be glad you picked this up.
Everyone has a favorite coffee mug. It’s sort of a ritual for me each morning to pull it down from the cabinet and sip my morning java. The Yeti Rambler Stainless Steel Insulated Coffee Mug is made of 18/8 stainless steel and features double-wall vacuum insulation to keep that coffee nice and hot (or cold beverages nice and cold). Yeti’s typical attention to detail is evident with the no-sweat design that prevents wet or freezing fingers.
The mug features a full-loop “Triple Grip Handle” that will fit guys with large meathooks for hands. Thoughtful. Also thoughtful is the fact that the Rambler is dishwasher safe. The Yeti Rambler can hold 14 ounces of your favorite beverage and might just be the toughest, most over-engineered coffee mug out there. And aren’t you worth it?
-
If you’re a handyman (or know of one), there’s a good chance you enjoy some tasty barbecue from time to time. The challenge with grilling is the clean-up afterward. With this Barbecue Scraper Tool from the Sage Owl, you’re on your way to taking care of that gross, leftover food stuck to your grill teeth. This tool includes a universal hand scraper good for any type of grill with six round grooves from 1/32-inch to 1 inch and five V-shaped grooves for grates with round tips and spaced 1/2-inch apart.
This version of the tool is made of stainless steel which will outlast brass, aluminum, wood, and even stainless brushes which may break off steel strings into your grill. Ew. The tool also includes a long aluminum handle to get more leverage out of your scraping tool. Even the crustiest grill is no match for this Sage Owl Barbecue Scraper Tool.
The stainless version is excellent for older rusty grills. If you have a newer grill with porcelain-coated grates, consider a brass version to help maintain the coating. There are also a number of different combinations and quantity packs to choose from. Finally, each tool features a bottle opener which you may want to reconsider if you’re cracking a cold one after you’ve cleaned the grill. Ew.
The t-shirt is as basic a clothing necessity as it gets for guys. You could wear any old cotton or 50/50 blend but for someone who’s out slaying the dragon each day, why? What you need is this Carhartt K87 Workwear Short Sleeve T-Shirt.
It’s 100 percent cotton for your delicate skin (kidding not kidding), machine washable, and features a rib-knit crewneck that will hold its shape all day long. Plus it’s got a roomy pocket on the left chest with that cooler than cool Carhartt patch that we all know and love. They fit true to size and come in a varietal rainbow of colors.
For the love of Pete, will you just feast your eyes on this superb Whiskey Decanter and Glasses Bar Set from Godinger? It’s like we took it straight from Nick Offerman’s liquor cabinet. You know: that one built of thick mahogany inlaid with gold leaf. This amazing set made of non-leaded crystal features a splendid decanter carafe and two Scotch glasses along with a handmade wooden tray.
The decanter holds 750ml of your favorite amber liquid of choice and, when filled, will look incredible on your home bar. Why did I include this simple yet elegant set on this list of gifts for the handyman? Because a handyman is not some uneducated troglodyte. No, he is someone with exquisite taste who appreciates the finer things in life like a hard day’s work, a faithful dog, and wrapping up the week by sipping on two fingers of Lagavulin Single Malt Scotch while kicking back in a leather recliner.
The Dremel 2200-01 Versa Flame Multi-Function Butane Torch is what your workshop needs to create clean-burning heat when and where you need it. This torch produces variable temperature and is equipped with flame control features for both torch and standard flame operation. The Versa Flame is small enough to be taken everywhere for things such as soldering, pipe fitting, shrinking, and (I’m looking at you, creme brulee) even culinary brazing.
The Versa Flame features a self-ignition button with a safety lock and a flame lock-on for continuous hands-free operation. Nice. The tank capacity with standard butane gas is large and allows for up to 75 minutes of runtime. Contents of the kit include the Versa Flame tool, storage case, blower, deflector, flame diffuser, soldering tip, solder, sponge, and tins.
Cordless drills and impact drivers are almost an essential tool for anyone building anything. But what do you do when faced with tight spaces where you can’t fit that tool? This Right Angle Attachment from DeWalt is made for such times, allowing the user to use the screw gun at 90-degrees to get between close studs or underneath cabinets.
Engineered with a magnet for fastener retention, this attachment is made to be used in impact drivers but will work in any driver or drill without hassle. The front-to-back footprint and metal-gear design makes this attachment powerful yet compact for easy transport or placement in your toolbox or bag. Don’t get caught without a way to attach fasteners or drill holes in small places again! Make sure this DeWalt Right Angle Attachment goes with you to the next job.
Tim Allen was the master of poking fun at the home improvement genre in a show based on his stand-up routine called (naturally) Home Improvement. Together with Patricia Richardson, Tim played Tim Taylor, a hapless everyman that somehow raised a family and produced a successful TV show, “Tool Time” with Richard Karn playing his exasperated sidekick. The show was a hit on ABC throughout much of the 1990s.
This set of all eight seasons on DVD is a delightful throwback to over 20 years ago when the family camped around the TV to see what shenanigans Tim would get out of next. This limited edition set comes in a collectible red toolbox and is a lot of kitschy fun. Plus, the series featured a young Pamela Anderson so between that and the red toolbox along with some laughs, what’s not to like?
If you really want to go the extra mile for a better punchline, consider this Binford Tools T-Shirt to really drive home how much you love their infatuation with power tools.
I’ve used WD40 for a very long time but these days it might be a good idea to begin thinking of lubricants that are better for the environment. Nexus Green is made in the USA and is completely non-toxic, food-safe and environmentally friendly. It meets the highest standard of safety and protection for the USDA and does not use biological pollutants.
“Well, that’s fine,” you say. “But how does it work?” I’m glad you asked.
Nexus Green leaves a long-lasting, extreme weather and water-resistant barrier to protect against corrosion. It’s effective against rain, wind, and temperatures down to 10 degrees Fahrenheit. It will clean up rust, scuffs, and marks. It will stop squeaking or grinding, drive out moisture, and liberate any mechanisms bogged down with sticky substances. In short, Nexus Green is a powerful all-purpose cleaner, protectant, and lubricant tailor-made for daily household use.
This stuff is non-toxic and odorless along with being safe around children, pets, and food. It can be used on all sorts of surfaces including wood, metal, composites, and plastic. It’s non-flammable, non-toxic, non-carcinogenic, non-corrosive, non-staining, odor-free (breathe), and environmentally friendly. It’s effective and get this: it has an infinite shelf life. Wow. Who knew saving the planet could be so easy?
Phil Davy has created what might be a quintessential tome that belongs in every handyman’s workshop, garage, or even behind the seat of the truck. The Tool Book dives deep to explore tools from every angle, with detailed patent drawings, exploded diagrams, and step-by-step illustrations of tools in action with the science behind the techniques.
Gallery pages display different types of hammers, spades, or chisels, while expert advice tells you what to look for when choosing a tool, and how to use it and care for it best. Discover why each tool is perfect for the job, and why it deserves a prominent spot in your shed, workshop, studio, or maker space. It’s the perfect gift for the handyman or for your DIY dad. Plus, it features a foreword by the Nick Offerman and it’s a hardcover. You can’t beat that.
Just LOOK at this beautiful thing. Elizabeth, I’m coming home! The Hamilton Beach Dual Breakfast Sandwich Maker is what every hard-working American deserves to make tasty breakfast with every single morning.
“I don’t have time to make breakfast!” you exclaim. Let me stop you right there.
It only takes four easy steps and five minutes to make the most delicious morning sandwich that you’ve ever made at home. Here’s what you do: simply build the base of your sandwiches in the bottom layer, place the egg and your sandwich’s top layer on the upper cooking plate, and close the lid. Slowly count to 300 while you’re getting dressed and whammo: your breakfast sandwiches are ready to eat.
“One sandwich isn’t enough!” you shout. “I’m a big guy and need sustenance!” Hang on, hang on.
This breakfast sandwich maker can make two of them at a time so it’s great for big guys like you, or for kids and extra guests like the rest of us. Explore sandwich recipes on the Hamilton Beach website or the included recipe book to make incredible variations. From the traditional egg, ham, and cheese to more unique options like cheddar, apple, bacon, and egg croissant sandwich. Keto and Paleo options are totally doable with this sandwich maker.
All removable parts are dishwasher safe and the surfaces are covered with durable, nonstick coating. You now have no excuse not to make a yummy, healthy breakfast in the morning in no time at all.
Doesn’t it always seem like you run out of propane just as your burgers are almost ready? I hate it when that happens. If I had one of these Smart Wireless Propane Tank Scales I could plan ahead and never worry about running out of propane again. The scale works with 20, 30, and 40-pound cylinders and provides accurate readings via Bluetooth to your mobile device.
Gauges installed with hose connections can only provide an estimate on how much gas you have left in the tank. This tank scale will give you the most accurate reading by using the weight of the tank. The red LED indicator lights up during connection to indicate that it’s communicating with your mobile. Two AA batteries are required for use and should last for up to three months.
Having a quality toolbox is crucial for keeping things organized and for finding the right tool quickly. Fumbling through a kitchen drawer or an old, rusted box is not on anyone’s to-do list today. This Five-Drawer Tool Chest from Keter is a nice way to keep everything together and also offers some convenient perks that other toolboxes can’t match.
Its smaller footprint and modular construction allow it to easily fit in any existing home, utility room, or workshop. You can even take this rolling five-drawer cart with you on the road. It features 16 removable bins and dividers which can be organized to fit your needs, whatever they may be. The tool chest has a central locking system that keeps each drawer secure before, during, and after use. Integrated carry handles on the sides make each module easily portable. The locking swivel casters make for easier mobility.
Now look, this Keter tool chest is made of plastic, specifically, polypropylene resin. But that’s not the end of the world because it’s durable and rugged and it also doesn’t cost a fortune like some of the big name brand offerings. It won’t rust, peel, or dent. This tool chest is a lot lighter than the other metal ones, too, so it’s easier to throw in the truck.
This handyman gift might be more of a project than a gift but when I came across this gadget, I had to include it on the list. The Fantom Magnetic Door Stop might be the best door stopper ever. It holds doors open and stops them from bashing into walls like any other doorstop but it’s hidden and doesn’t get tripped on.
It works by installing a magnet on the underside of the door and a pin with a sleeve in the floor. As the door swings over the pin, the magnet pulls the pin out of the sleeve which stops the door. Wedge doorstops flop around, springs stick out, and both of them are unsightly and can be trip hazards. The Fantom can be installed on virtually any floor surface and any door, including hardwood, carpet, tile, concrete, laminate, and more.
It’s a pretty neat idea however there are many variations of doors, floors, and the materials they both come in. While Fantom claims they have these doorstops available in chrome, brushed alloy, brass, black, white, and clear, only white and clear were available as of this writing.
The DeWalt DWE7485 8-1/4-inch Compact Table Saw packs a lot of cutting power into an itty-bitty package. It’s perfect to take to the job site or even to store away in a small workshop or garage until needed. The saw includes on-board storage for the blade guard assembly, non-through cut riving knife, anti-kickback pawls, blade change wrenches, miter gauge, and push stick. Just pack it in and take it all with you.
The 15 Amp, 5800 RPM motor will eat through anything you throw at it. That includes 4×8 sheets of plywood, particleboard, and MDF by using the rack and pinion fence that can be adjusted for size quickly and easily up to a 24-1/2-inch width. For general home use, cabinet making, projects, and finish work, this could be the best table saw you’ve ever used. DeWalt makes a Job Site Table Saw Stand you might want to consider picking up with the saw.
Falling down when walking over ice and snow isn’t fun and could be dangerous. Give yourself a big advantage over winter with Yaktrax Walk Traction Cleats. These babies are lightweight, affordable, and easy to put on and take off your everyday work boots or sneakers. They’re a simple solution for reducing the risk of falls when walking on snow and ice to work, school, or even to the mailbox.
An elastic outer band and a tab on the heel slip the cleats over your shoes or boots easily. Walk Traction Cleats are perfect for anyone concerned about taking a header in the cold. Traction is provided by abrasion-resistant steel coils coated with zinc to help prevent rust. The shaped edge of the coils provides 360 degrees of traction on cold surfaces for stability in all directions.
Yaktrax Walk Traction Cleats are even tested against breakage in temperatures as low as -41 degrees Fahrenheit. They are available in four sizes to fit most shoes including extra-small for petite sizes (fits shoe size W2.5-6/M1-4.5); small (fits shoe size W6.5-10, M5-8.5); medium (fits shoe size W10.5-12.5, M9-11); and large (fits shoe size W13-15, M11.5-13.5). For oversized shoes or boots, Yaktrax recommends purchasing one size larger than your normal shoe size.
Socket wrenches are great and I swear by mine. That said, I never have mastered the art of figuring out which size I need just by looking at the nut. With the Moongo Tool Universal Socket, that ability doesn’t matter anymore. It works with a standard hex head drill bit attachment to instantly adjust to grip many different fasteners including hex nuts, hooks, eye and lag screws, bolt heads, and other various shape and size objects.
The head uses 54 strong steel rods that are individually spring-actuated to allow the socket to automatically conform to any shape instantly. Not only do you not have to guess which size of socket to use, but you can also move to different types of fasteners without having to change sockets. Brilliant. Loosen and tighten fasteners in seconds so you can move on to something more important than searching through a toolbox for the right socket head.
Sometimes I come across items that at first, I have to question its usefulness but then I quickly shove those thoughts away because of how amazing an item it is. The Promaja Handmade Serbian Chef’s Knife may replace virtually every knife in your kitchen and quickly become your favorite tool to cut, slice and chop nearly anything in front of you. After reading that sentence, do you now understand why I love this knife?
But even though I’d like to use it to cut everything like Wolverine, its true use is for slicing meats and vegetables, and those it cuts well. The Promaja is crafted with signature Sarchach Serbian (a type of high carbon steel) steel with a black pakka wood handle. The construction makes this chef’s knife extremely comfortable to use and may provide incredible precision for even the finest cuts.
The weight of the blade will persuade you to allow the knife to do the heavy lifting and not your arms. You’ll feel proud to hang this knife in your kitchen. The large, rustic two-tone blade stands out, attracts attention, and makes a beautiful addition to you home. But really, it’s about the slicing and dicing this thing can put out. Yikes.
Does it feel like we keep running, running, running in corporate America, and yet we never get anywhere? Yeah, it does to me. A Craftsman’s Legacy: Why Working with Our Hands Gives Us Meaning examines what it means so much to be a craftsman, a handyman, or even a do-it-yourselfer.
This hardcover book dives into why the author turned away from the business world and embraced a lifetime of making things instead. By discussing their trades with other craftspeople, Eric Gorges gets back to what’s real. Through visits with fellow artisans—calligraphers, potters, stone carvers, glassblowers, engravers, woodworkers, and more—Gorges identifies values that are useful for all of us: taking time to slow down and enjoy the process, embracing failure, knowing when to stop and when to push through, and accepting that perfection is an illusion.
A Craftsman’s Legacy explains how we can embrace a more creative and authentic life and learn to focus on doing what you love. This book is best read with a rich beverage and a comfortable easy chair in front of a roaring fire.
Sometimes the simplest gifts are the best. This FloTool Spill Saver by Hopkins Manufacturing is a great gadget that is simply screwed on to a quart of oil or similar type of bottle. In this way, that inevitable spillage of oil when topping off our engine can be successfully avoided without the use of a funnel.
Hopkins offers a variety of fluid handling products designed to avoid messes, spills, and disasters requiring kitty litter or sand to clean up your garage floor. The FloTool Spill Saver is a great tool to eliminate spills and messes.
I’ve become one of those folks who must have their coffee in the morning before anything gets done. With the Ninja Hot and Cold Brewed System, you’ll have the ability to brew hot cups of coffee or tea or over-ice beverages. Ninja claims they employ something called “Advanced Thermal Flavor Extraction Technology” to make some of the tastiest beverages you’ve ever had by using precise temperature, variable steeping, and even saturation.
My wife loves her coffee as well but just in the morning then it’s tea for the rest of the day. My daughter is a big cold-brew fan. This Ninja brewing system can handle all of that and more with style. Choose between smooth, naturally sweet cold-brewed coffee or tea and vivid, authentic flavored hot-brewed iced coffee or tea that’s never diluted.
The coffee maker recognizes the size of the container from a single cup to a full carafe so you won’t waste what you won’t drink. There are five brew styles to choose from and you can use any brand of coffee or tea, whether it’s loose-leaf or bagged. You can even combine rich coffee and tea concentrate with hot or cold frothed milk to create coffeehouse-style drinks. Fewer trips to the corner overrated coffee stand and fewer paper cups in the landfill? Yes, please.
Whoa, mama. You’ve hit the motherlode gift right here. This DeWalt 247-Piece Mechanics Tool Set is the ultimate garage monkey toy that will make all the other birthday and Christmas gifts fade away from memory. This set comes with a shocking array of sockets, wrenches, specialty bits, and accessories to make a grown man cry. Shoot, I’m crying right now just writing about this.
This gleaming collection of wonderfulness comes packaged in a durable blow-molded case to keep your new babies safe and warm. The sockets and end wrenches employ DeWalt’s “DirectTorque” technology that allows for greater contact with fasteners and greater torque (imagine that) to make tightening and loosening all that much simpler. On top of that, the 72-tooth ratchet allows for a 5-degree arc swing to get those tight spaces with greater access.
Look, there are tool kits and there are tool kits but what you’re dealing with here is a TOOL KIT. Go get this thing to give to your burly man already while I go wipe my tears away.
Wireless charging is now a thing; just slap your mobile device down on a charging pad and it can juice up wirelessly. That’s pretty cool. What would be even cooler is if there was a charging pad installed into your workbench! The NTW AirEnergy Qi Wireless Charging Pad allows you to do just that.
The charger comes with a hole saw bit designed to cut exactly the right size to then insert and secure the charging pad for a flush and clean installation. This charging pad supports all Qi-enabled phones. You don’t have the room or the time to deal with cords on your workstation, do you? Eliminate the need to look for cables with this nifty charging device.
These have apparently been around for years but I didn’t know of their existence until I began putting together this list. The Form-A-Funnel General Purpose Draining Tool is a flexible piece of slick plastic that can be formed into whatever shape you need to guide liquids right to the drain pan. If you’re looking for a guaranteed no-mess oil and fluid change solution, here you go.
The Form-A-Funnel resists household chemicals and resins and even battery acid. Fold, bend, and mold this tool into the shape you need and it retains that shape until the job is finished. It’s made of tough nitrile rubber molded over an alloy that will allow thousands of shapings. The Form-A-Funnel is great for use with small engines and equipment including lawn tractors, ATVs, snowmobiles, generators, and a ton of other uses that I’m sure a handyman will find for it.
They wipe clean easily with most household cleaners or degreasers. Easy to store in your toolbox, drawer, or chest. It rolls up or you can store it flat. Form-A-Funnel offers this great tool in different sizes and quantities and they’re cheap enough to get a few so you’ll always have one on hand.
The AirShim XL Inflatable Pry Bar and Leveling Tool is perfect for variable leveling objects, even heavy ones, so you can get your installation perfect and square. Just put the AirShim under anything big and heavy that you’re getting level like a door, cabinet, appliances, or window. Squeeze the bulb to inflate the tool until you get to the right height.
The AirShim makes aligning and installing materials and objects so much easier and you can handle it yourself. It’s made of a tough but soft vinyl that won’t scuff, scrape, or leave marks on what you’re working on or its surroundings. Forget about cutting shims to size ever again; the adjustment valve allows you to precisely get things in check with one hand.
If you maintain or work on small engines of any kind, this Adjustable Spark Plug Wire Puller is a must-have item for your mechanic’s box. It’s all too easy to grab that spark plug boot and accidentally separate it from its wire. That means either an expensive trip to the small engine repair shop or a wasted weekend getting it fixed yourself.
The plier jaw on the Adjustable Spark Plug Wire Puller adjusts to five different positions allowing easier access to whatever spark plug boot you’re working on. Specially shaped, cushioned jaws grip the boot straight on or from the side. The plastic handle grips help prevent shock to your sensitive hands.
For whatever reason, it seems that spark plug boots adhere themselves to the plug insulator tightly. It’s almost a weld! This tool gives you the power to grasp the boot low and twist in a circular back and forth motion to wiggle it off safely and without damage.
Full disclaimer: I don’t know how to weld. It’s never come up in all my years of building things but I’m thinking it’s time to learn. This Forney Easy Weld 100ST Welding Starter Kit is perfect for beginners. It’s portable and user friendly for rookies to get their feet wet. This kit will get you started right away.
The kit comes with a Forney Easy Weld 100 ST Welder, auto-darkening welding helmet, 3/32-inch steel electrodes, a 4-1/2-inch Type 27 metal/steel grinding wheel, wire brush, driver gloves, and a pair of welding gloves. The included quick start guide will get you up and running ASAP. The 100 ST is a small unit but it is a great starter welder that can weld up to 1/4-inch of mild steel. The unit also features 120 Volt input and 90 Amp output.
Garden hose reels have always been lacking. You either have to roll them up by hand or crank a reel. It’s overly cumbersome. This retractable hose reel by Tacklife seems to be just the trick to make my hose reel blues go away. Pull the hose to a certain length to lock in position then when you’re finished, tug at the hose and the low-speed design brings it back home.
The braking mechanism ensures a controlled rewind while the interior layering system neatly coils the hose back where it should go. A hose and sprayer with seven different patterns are included with the reel. A large wall bracket allows the reel to swing 180 degrees so you can make sure the hose goes where it needs to. Fasteners to secure the reel are included and can go into any surface including brick and concrete.
Air-powered pneumatic tools are amazing to use but storage can be a problem. They’re big and bulky and typical hooks don’t lock them in place. Enter this Pneumatic Tool Holder by Lisle. It can hold up to five pneumatic tools by their fittings in a ten-inch space simultaneously. The holder can be mounted on a toolbox, cart, chest, or wall for easy access.
The pneumatic tool holder features a durable powder coated finish and a locking mechanism that, with your own padlock, will protect your air tools from someone attempting to “borrow” them. The tool slots fit all popular quick connect fittings from Milton, Lincoln, Amflo, and others.
What is it about guy wallets being so packed with paper, cash, cards, and junk? This Slim Front Pocket Wallet will force you to skinny down what you carry with you. Made of genuine leather and available in 18 different shades, this wallet features six card slots, three on the front and three on the back.
The wallet bisects laterally to provide some cash space then closes magnetically. Finally, there is a money clip on one side in case you’ve got a big evening planned. Seriously, you don’t have to carry so much stuff in your wallet! Slim down and align your chi some more. You’ll feel better, trust me.
Car batteries are awkward and heavy to carry plus automobile makers seem to find pleasure in putting them in weird places that are hard to get to these days. This Lang Tools B-600 Heavy Duty Battery Carrier can fix all that. It’s good for use for all batteries with horizontal edges. It features non-slip, acid-resistant, riveted rubber grip pads that secure a firm hold on any battery up to 7-1/2-inches wide.
Simply adjust the tool to the width of the battery you’re wanting to carry, shimmy it over the battery, then snug it tight. Instant one-handed carry ability! It’s made of zinc-coated steel so it’s going to stand the test of time and the orange handle grip cover stands out to make it easy to find in your tool chest.
If your handyman is also a gear monkey, you’d better believe he changes a lot of spark plugs. And because those plugs are in out of the way locations, the chance of raking his knuckles into something when wrenching them in or out is high. This Gearwrench Spark Plug Mechanics Tool Set features an offset handle for great access and to be able to reach around obstructions.
If features swivel action and a magnetic core with six (six!) flexible head positions so your guy can really get into tight spaces. The ratchet is longer than most other ratchets to get some real leverage. The dual-material cushioned grip is nice, too. There’s a knurled grip on the tool shaft that provides a non-slip surface for low torque situations.
Each of the three different length sockets has an interior magnet so they can hold on to the spark plug easier and so it doesn’t wear out over time. Each socket extension has a universal joint to provide true 360-degree swivel action. There isn’t an engine around that this Gearwrench Spark Plug Mechanics Tool Set can’t reach.
If you’re going to have one reference book in your home, The Family Handyman’s 100 Things Every Homeowner Must Know should be it. This great hardcover guide provides you with (like the title claims) 100 things that will help you maintain your castle. It’ll help you make informed decisions, avoid frustrations, and save thousands of dollars over the life of your home.
This book goes into a huge range of topics including landscaping, appliances, plumbing, pests, security, electrical systems, and much, much more. Inside are full-color detailed illustrations that are clearly labeled for reference and photographs that will take you through each subject step by step. Look, even a handyman can’t be expected to know everything there is to know about home maintenance. This book will definitely be a great one to have on hand when you can’t quite find what you’re looking for on the Internet.
The Xool Pipe and Tube Cutter is excellent for use on a huge range of different plastic pipe and tube. Everyone is bound to need to cut pipe at some point when working on projects and this cutter is the one to handle it. It can take on every kind of plastic tube out there including PVC, CPVC, PP, PEX, PE, rubber hose, and multilayer tubing up to a 1-1/4-inch outer diameter.
Made of hardened steel, the cutter features a strong design with a ratchet drive that locks down when squeezing for some serious bite. The handle is big and chunky yet easy enough to hold on to and surprisingly comfortable. When not in use, a stainless clasp at the end of the handle keeps the cutter closed and compact.
A handyman has to have access to electrical power. The Stanley 32050 FatMax Power Claw provides that power in spades, wherever it’s needed. It’s a three-outlet power strip that features a spring-loaded clamp that locks onto just about any surface like a table, bench, or ladder rung.
The clamping grips are rubberized and pivot to adjust to the surface as needed to ensure a secure hold. It can hang upside down or off the side of a table or a tree branch or whatever you can possibly think of. The FatMax Power Claw features a three-foot-long, heavy-duty power cord to get you going just about anywhere.
It’s nice to have a heavy-duty general purpose pocket knife in the toolbox; you never know when you may need to cut, slice, or open things that only a knife like this Tac-Force Spring Assisted Folding Pocket Knife can handle. Its design is most useful to EMTs and rescue crews. Included on the knife hilt is a pocket clip, glass breaker, and seat belt cutter.
The knife blade itself is a 3-1/4-inch long, 3mm thick stainless steel blade with serrated edges on the lower half. It locks open when extended with a great grip. This is a solid addition to your toolbox for a really nice price.
Uh, okay. It’s a magnet. But what a magnet this is! The Mag-Mate 900WF Bendable Magnetic Pickup features a bendable copper shaft that can be shaped in any configuration so it can git into tight spots.
The aluminum handle has a knurled pattern to create a solid grip while using it. And that magnet you were so apathetic about a second ago? It’s a powerful rare earth variety that can pick up to five pounds. Aren’t you sorry you discounted this earlier? Yeah, I bet you are.
How many times have you used your cordless screw gun to work on projects? Okay, now tell me how many times you’ve had to switch out bits from drilling to driving? Yeah, that’s what I thought. MILLIONS. With the WORX WX176L 20V Switchdriver, that number is going to go down in a hurry.
This power tool works with an interesting idea: what if you didn’t have to swap out bits all the time? With the Switchdriver, easily and instantly alternate between two bits with the innovative Switchdriver head. Drill your pilot hole then immediately switch to your driver bit without touching the chuck. Automatic torque control is included to stop you from stripping screws, you caveman. It also prevents you from destroying the surface of what you’re working on.
The variable gear train goes slow for backing out or drilling into tricky materials then fast for driving your screws home. Just press a button to switch between the chucks. The heads rotate 180 degrees to give you an entirely new tool. The LED light to brighten up your target is a nice touch. Finally, this bad boy weighs just less than three pounds so swing that thing around without fear of fatigue. Cool, cool, cool.
If you have a work trailer, camper, or boat trailer, you’ve always got to be on the lookout for knuckleheads that want to steal it. With the Trimax Deluxe Universal Wheel Chock, your chances of it missing went down by a whole bunch. Installation is quick and easy for trailers you must leave unattended.
The built-in chock prevents rollaway with a super-strong pick-resistant locking mechanism that comes with two keys so you can share with a buddy…or a spouse. The wheel chock is made of heavy gauge, powder coated steel with arms dipped in rubber to protect your wheel finish. It’s definitely worth the price especially if you consider how frustrated those potential crooks will be when they can’t rip off your trailer.
Hear that? That’s the sound of your muscles crying out in agony because you overdid it at the job site today. Lucky for you the Shiatsu Back Neck and Shoulder Massager is here to soothe those sore joints and tendons back into place.
Eight kneading massage nodes are present to provide some deep massage to your tissues and muscles. This machine uses Shiatsu-based therapy to provide a soothing and relaxing experience to your strained muscles. The unit uses infrared heating to improve your blood circulation to help relieve body aches, cramps, and tension. And these days, there seems to be an overabundance of tension to go around, am I right?
The surface of the massager is covered with premium breathable mesh and leather to provide the best experience possible. With three adjustable speeds, tune the device to provide what you need to massage those aches away. Choose a kneading direction or allow the massager to change direction by itself each minute. And if you fall asleep (understandable), the device automatically powers off in 15 minutes.
This protective project mat is made from heat-resistant, easy-to-clean silicone, meaning wet glue rinses off and dried glue peels off. Nice. Use it anywhere you need to protect your work surface or your project, whether in the garage, shop, or (and you knew we were going here) on the dining room table. Are you crazy? Projects on the dining room table? It happens to the best of us but you’d better have a mat like this to help protect that dining room table.
Since it’s heat-resistant, it works well as a protective barrier for hot glue guns and soldering irons. It measures 15 inches by 30 inches. The material is very soft with one side that features a textured surface to trap debris that could scratch or dent your project. It’s also great for craft projects, art projects, and scrapbooking…if you’re into that sort of thing. We’re not judging.
This Ryobi Glue Gun set includes the P305 gun and the P128 battery and charger. Glue guns are incredibly useful tools that are used for a lot more than attaching google eyes to things or scrapbooking. The P305 Glue Gun is designed for heavy-duty, high-strength adhesives for use around the house and shop.
An LED light on the gun itself indicates when the unit is up to temperature and ready for use. The included 1.3Ah battery will allow for over three and a half hours of runtime. And the convenience of a glue gun that isn’t anchored by a cord can’t be overstated. Take this bad boy anywhere and make things stick. If you already have a Ryobi One+ battery, the tool is available without it but it’s good to have a spare just in case.
You only get two ears so don’t let your hearing get destroyed by loud power tools and machinery. Grab these 3M Peltor EEP-100 Earplugs for help in the fight for keeping your eardrums intact. Like normal, everyday earplugs, they get inserted softly into your ear canal to keep out the noise. But these do something way above the call of duty: they provide protection when necessary but then allow you to hear normally when it’s quiet.
Once the noise gets below 82dB, communication with co-workers and clients happens normally without the need to remove the earplugs. They’re small and lightweight to improve your overall comfort and so they can be used with most protective equipment you wear on and around your head. A fully charged set will go for up to 16 hours of operation. The included charging case simply plugs in using a standard micro B USB charging port.
TPT stands for Titanium Pocket Tool. Big Idea Design really has something here: a multi-tool that accomplishes a lot of things nicely and it really does fit in your pocket. This version of their TPT is more intuitive to use, 25 percent thicker and stronger, and has more versatility and added features, all without straying from the original styling.
Made from grade 5 titanium alloy (that sounds awesome), it’s perfect for quick fixes without the weight and bulk of a full-sized multi-tool. Despite its minimal name and appearance, the TPT features ten tools in one including a pry bar, flat head screwdriver, a universal wrench with 15 sizes, a 1/4-inch hex bit driver, scraper edge, ruler, the ability to host a utility blade, and…wait for it…the all-important bottle opener.
The entire tool isn’t much larger than a standard house key and also sports a 550 paracord lanyard along with a leather sheath. This thing is so secret agent cool that I don’t know what to do with myself. I want one.
When you’re a handyman or a DIYer or just a typical guy, you’re going to transport gear from here to there. You can tackle many jobs, from the simple to the tough, with these Wraptie Quick Tie Down Straps. They’re heavy-duty tie down straps built to handle up to 110 pounds of wrapping and securing. The version here is a six-foot length but they come in four-foot and eight-foot versions as well.
The quick-grab end allows you to connect multiple straps together. They’re made of industrial-grade webbing which is durable and flexible while the hook and loop fasteners let you tie down and secure your stuff in just one easy step. One more thing: Wrapties are made in part from recycled plastic bottles which means you’re helping to save the planet which makes you a superhero.
We kept the best for last. Chances are the handyman you know and want to buy a gift for is an aficionado of do-it-yourself projects. And if a project just happens to result in some homemade gin, so much the better! This Real Homemade Gin Kit is for the man who is looking for a challenge that may result in the tastiest clear beverage he’s ever had.
The only thing more fun than drinking a martini is the satisfaction knowing that you made it yourself. This kit comes with everything needed to create a batch of delicious gin including six botanicals and spices, an instruction sheet, a flavor wheel, bottles, and stainless steel flask. You’ll need to come up with some vodka to make it all happen.
Make something safely delicious or go off the rails to create a concoction no one has ever experienced: it’s up to you. This kit will be a gift that is totally unexpected but completely appreciated. For an extra kick, pick up The Drunken Botanist book to go with it that explains the plants behind the world’s great drinks. Winner!