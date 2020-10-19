101 Handyman Gifts He’ll Actually Use

About the size of a baseball, the Light Mine Professional provides 250 lumens of light wherever your handyman is working. The protruding posts can be used as tripods or quad pods to create 360 degrees of freestanding light. Twelve powerful rare earth magnets are located at the end of each post so you may attach and aim the light accurately in any direction.

Eight brighter than bright LEDs are used in the front white lens and four in the back red lens. The Light Mine Professional has four settings: low power spot, high output flood, red night vision, and a high visibility signal beacon. The Light Mine Professional fits in the glove box in case you need a roadside repair light or into a saddle bag to be used with a motorcycle.

There are so many uses for these light mines: Use one in the garage to stick to your car’s hood for engine repairs or when sliding underneath. Keep one in your home for repairs in small tight spaces, such as under the counter, behind a stereo, or when upgrading computer equipment. Stick one to your fridge for emergency situations during a power outage.

Keep one in the shop as a machinist’s light to attach to a drill press or bandsaw. Better yet, keep it on a lanyard and use it as a magnetic pickup tool for dropped hardware. This is truly a must-have item in any handyman’s shop.