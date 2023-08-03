15 Best Masonic Gifts: The Ultimate List

Cufflinks are a subtle and classy way to broadcast your role in the Masonic Order to other brothers at any formal gathering. The design really pops on the silver material and they come in a nice box for storage. These are a luxurious-feeling pair of cufflinks and would even make a great heirloom to pass onto the next generation of Masons. And if you’re shopping for a guy who likes luxury goods in general, then you’ll want to browse our mega-list of the best high-end gifts for men.