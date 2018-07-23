5 Best Probiotics for Kids (2018)

Since you’re here, you probably already take probiotics, know the benefits and want your kids to get those same benefits, too. We know how probiotics create a healthy microbiota and prevent a “leaky gut” that can cause fatigue, weight gain, digestion issues, brain fog, recurrent UTIs and way more.

Maybe your doctor or a friend recommended your child to try probiotics to help fix some health problems. Don’t worry, they work — it’s science.

A few years back, my doctor told me: “One day, America will realize that a daily probiotic is better for your health than a daily multivitamin.”

I don’t think we’re there yet, but we’re definitely headed in that direction. There’s only more research going into pro- and prebiotics because doctors, scientists and really all people are discovering their health benefits. The recent rise in probiotic products may make it hard to choose which one is best for your child, so I dove deep and researched the best probiotics for kids. Here’s our top five.

What are the best probiotic for kids?

1. Organic Probiotics for Kids: Powder or Chewable (Shipped Cold) by Garden of Life – 60 ct – $25.59

Pros: Cons: 5 Billion CFU – Shipped Cold

Also contains prebiotics

Dairy free, soy free, vegetarian, gluten free, no added sugar

Immediately starts to help with lots of health issues like eczema, tummy troubles & constipation

Kids actually like them. They taste good! Some kids don’t like them

Needs to be refrigerated to retain potency

If this matters to you, Garden of Life was bought by Nestle in 2017.

Guaranteed to arrive cold, these probiotics have everything your child needs to stay healthy. Each capsule contains Lactobacillus acidophilus, paracasei, gasseri and plantarum as well as Bifidobacterium (Bifidobacteria) lactis, infantis, breve, and bifidum for digestive health. Garden of Life includes organic prebiotics to help the good flora thrive.

There’s also a powder version and vitamin-enriched chewable bears here! The vitamin ones are my absolute favorite; why not get it all in at once?

2. Best Probiotic for Kids – High Potency Probiotics for Digestion & Antibiotics by Florajen – 30 ct – $17.66

Pros: Cons: Perfect for restoring your child’s gut bacteria after a round of antibiotics

Strengthens immune health

Each capsule can be opened and mixed with food or drink

Allergen free, gluten-free, dairy-free, kosher, non-GMO

80% of reviews are 5 stars Requires refrigeration to retain potency

It’s sometimes hit or miss to order these in the summer if you live in a really hot and remote region. Make sure the package will arrive within a couple of days to avoid bacteria die-off.

If your child (or baby 6 months and up!) has recently had strep throat or something else painful that’s needed antibiotics, this one’s for you. With 6 billion live cultures per refrigerated capsule, this kid-formulated probiotic will help improve gut health in children and maintain a natural balance in the body’s ecosystem. Great for those with dairy intolerances, too.

3. Children’s Probiotic Drops – Liquid Grape or Cherry by Probonix – $32.94

Pros: Cons: No Gluten, Dairy, Sugar, Soy, Egg, Fish/Shellfish, Peanuts/Tree Nuts, Non-GMO

No refridgeration needed

Babies can get in on this action

Quicker results than other probiotics It may be an acquire taste. Cherry seems more popular.

Dropper has no measurement lines

Improve your child’s digestive health with these probiotic drops. Easy, no mess, no refrigeration — the liquid formula can be dropped onto the tongue or mixed into a drink. Probonix asserts that each drop is coated in a proprietary acid mixture that allows safe passage through the destructive, acidic stomach and into your gut 10 TIMES more efficiently than other probiotics on the market.

Each drop supports healthy gut bacteria with L. acidophilus, B. bifidum, B. breve, L. rhamnosus, B. infantis, B. lactis, L. reuteri, B. longum, Tartaric Acid and Inulin Prebiotic. The most important one for most people is L. acidophilus, so these drops have your child completely covered.

4. Easy to Swallow Daily Pearl Probiotic for Kids by Replenish the Good – 60 day supply for $18.04

Pros: Cons: 15x more effective than gummies

Easy to swallow

Non-GMO, Vegetarian, Yeast-free; No Lactose, Wheat, Soy, Gluten, Nuts, Shellfish, Chemicals, Eggs, Preservatives, Artificial Colors, Flavors, or Sweeteners.

Big probiotics; tiny pearl

Hardly any negative reviews at all The “taste” is not favorable – so swallow it quickly

Some think they are hard to swallow, not because of size but the shape. Most people don’t have an issue.

Kid-friendly strains make up this easy-to-swallow pearl. The formula has a perfect ratio of Lactobacillus acidophilus, Lactobacillus plantarum, Bifidobacterium lactis, Bifidobacterium infantis and Lactobacillus reuteri. Replenish your child’s gut with healthy bacteria during and after a dose of antibiotics. This probiotic can reduce or eliminate digestive issues like constipation, tummy aches and diarrhea.

It doesn’t just stop at digestion, though. More and more research shows that our brains, immune system and gut microbes are elaborately intertwined. If your gut flora is off-balance, your brain may be a little off-balance, too: studies are showing that abnormal gut flora is linked to abnormal brain development. This is why lots of kids with ADHD and Autism have GI issues. This fixes that.

5. Best Probiotics for Kids – Sugar Free Animal Shapes, Tastes Like Candy, Natural Wild Berry Chewable Tablets by Doctor MK’s – $19.92

Pros: Cons: Tastes like candy. Duh! Also shaped like animals. These things can’t get any cooler.

10 strains of bacteria

No refrigeration required

Donates 10% of profits to CureKids Cancer charity No childproof cap

Developed by an actual physician, these kids probiotics are flawless for a boost after antibiotics, when traveling or everyday for overall health. Your infant or child will probably actually beg for these probiotics since they taste so yummy. (So be sure to keep them out of reach! There is no childproof cap.)

Parents of children with mental health struggles state they have noticed an improvement in their child’s behavior after consuming these regularly. Reasonably priced, Doctor MK’s probiotics will help tummy issues, diarrhea and gas pains in your kids.

