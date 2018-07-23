5 Best Probiotics for Kids (2018)

Since you’re here, you probably already take probiotics, know the benefits and want your kids to get those same benefits, too. We know how probiotics create a healthy microbiota and prevent a “leaky gut” that can cause fatigue, weight gain, digestion issues, brain fog, recurrent UTIs and way more.
Maybe your doctor or a friend recommended your child to try probiotics to help fix some health problems. Don’t worry, they work — it’s science.
A few years back, my doctor told me: “One day, America will realize that a daily probiotic is better for your health than a daily multivitamin.”
I don’t think we’re there yet, but we’re definitely headed in that direction. There’s only more research going into pro- and prebiotics because doctors, scientists and really all people are discovering their health benefits. The recent rise in probiotic products may make it hard to choose which one is best for your child, so I dove deep and researched the best probiotics for kids. Here’s our top five.
What are the best probiotic for kids?
- Best all-around: Garden of Life Organic Probiotics for Kids: Powder or Chewable (Shipped Cold) | Check it out on Amazon – $25.59
- Best for antibiotic side effects: High Potency Probiotics for Digestion & Antibiotics by Florajen | Check it out on Amazon – $17.66
- Easiest to administer to kids: Children’s Probiotic Drops – Liquid Grape or Cherry by Probonix : | Check it out on Amazon – $32.94
- Most effective in the quickest time: Easy to Swallow Daily Pearl Probiotic for Kids by Replenish the Good | Check it out on Amazon – $18.04
- Best tasting: atural Wild Berry Chewable Tablets by Doctor MK | Check it out on Amazon – $19.92
1. Organic Probiotics for Kids: Powder or Chewable (Shipped Cold) by Garden of Life – 60 ct – $25.59
Guaranteed to arrive cold, these probiotics have everything your child needs to stay healthy. Each capsule contains Lactobacillus acidophilus, paracasei, gasseri and plantarum as well as Bifidobacterium (Bifidobacteria) lactis, infantis, breve, and bifidum for digestive health. Garden of Life includes organic prebiotics to help the good flora thrive.
There’s also a powder version and vitamin-enriched chewable bears here! The vitamin ones are my absolute favorite; why not get it all in at once?
Buy the Garden of Life Organic Probiotics for Kids: Powder or Chewable (Shipped Cold) here.
2. Best Probiotic for Kids – High Potency Probiotics for Digestion & Antibiotics by Florajen – 30 ct – $17.66
If your child (or baby 6 months and up!) has recently had strep throat or something else painful that’s needed antibiotics, this one’s for you. With 6 billion live cultures per refrigerated capsule, this kid-formulated probiotic will help improve gut health in children and maintain a natural balance in the body’s ecosystem. Great for those with dairy intolerances, too.
Buy the Best Probiotic for Kids – High Potency Probiotics for Digestion & Antibiotics by Florajen – 30 ct here.
3. Children’s Probiotic Drops – Liquid Grape or Cherry by Probonix – $32.94
Improve your child’s digestive health with these probiotic drops. Easy, no mess, no refrigeration — the liquid formula can be dropped onto the tongue or mixed into a drink. Probonix asserts that each drop is coated in a proprietary acid mixture that allows safe passage through the destructive, acidic stomach and into your gut 10 TIMES more efficiently than other probiotics on the market.
Each drop supports healthy gut bacteria with L. acidophilus, B. bifidum, B. breve, L. rhamnosus, B. infantis, B. lactis, L. reuteri, B. longum, Tartaric Acid and Inulin Prebiotic. The most important one for most people is L. acidophilus, so these drops have your child completely covered.
Buy the Children’s Probiotic Drops – Liquid Grape by Probonix here.
Buy the Children’s Probiotic Drops – Liquid Cherry by Probonix here.
4. Easy to Swallow Daily Pearl Probiotic for Kids by Replenish the Good – 60 day supply for $18.04
Kid-friendly strains make up this easy-to-swallow pearl. The formula has a perfect ratio of Lactobacillus acidophilus, Lactobacillus plantarum, Bifidobacterium lactis, Bifidobacterium infantis and Lactobacillus reuteri. Replenish your child’s gut with healthy bacteria during and after a dose of antibiotics. This probiotic can reduce or eliminate digestive issues like constipation, tummy aches and diarrhea.
It doesn’t just stop at digestion, though. More and more research shows that our brains, immune system and gut microbes are elaborately intertwined. If your gut flora is off-balance, your brain may be a little off-balance, too: studies are showing that abnormal gut flora is linked to abnormal brain development. This is why lots of kids with ADHD and Autism have GI issues. This fixes that.
Buy the Easy to Swallow Daily Pearl Probiotic for Kids by Replenish the Good here.
5. Best Probiotics for Kids – Sugar Free Animal Shapes, Tastes Like Candy, Natural Wild Berry Chewable Tablets by Doctor MK’s – $19.92
Developed by an actual physician, these kids probiotics are flawless for a boost after antibiotics, when traveling or everyday for overall health. Your infant or child will probably actually beg for these probiotics since they taste so yummy. (So be sure to keep them out of reach! There is no childproof cap.)
Parents of children with mental health struggles state they have noticed an improvement in their child’s behavior after consuming these regularly. Reasonably priced, Doctor MK’s probiotics will help tummy issues, diarrhea and gas pains in your kids.
Buy the Kids Probiotics – Sugar Free Animal Shapes, Tastes Like Candy, Natural Wild Berry Chewable Tablets by Doctor MK’s here.
