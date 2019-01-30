9 Best Shower Seats: Which Is Right for You? (2019)

This is my top pick. With shower benches, two of the seat legs to go into the tub and two sit outside of it. Normally you'd have to scooch yourself from one side to the other but the Carousel goes a step further.

The chair portion is actually on a sliding track so you can sit on the chair and then move the chair it into the tub instead of you trying to shift yourself over. The chair itself has 360 degrees of rotation so you can face the chair outwards for easiest access and then turn and slide to get into position.

The seat is made of closed-cell, medical-grade foam that won't soak up any water and gives you more cushion than the hard plastic benches. The arms and back of the chair are removable without tools if they are in the way for you. For those who need a little more stability, the seat has a wide adjustable safety strap. The legs are easily adjustable with a wide range of height from 14 inches to 18.5 inches tall.

The bright blue color is a deliberate choice as a color that is more easily seen for those with vision issues since white benches can sometimes blend into the background of a white tub.

It does have a downside to consider. Mainly that the buttons that control the lock and release of the chair's slide and swivel are located on the front of the chair which is okay if you're manipulating the chair yourself, but some users that require assistance may be uncomfortable with caregivers reaching between their legs to use the controls. If they had put the control on the side of the seat, this one would be near perfect.

This chair is best for: People who are a fall risk or looking for safer transfers but who are able to operate the chair themselves.