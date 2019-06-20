11 Best Yoga Hammocks for Aerial Fitness

Looking for something to spruce up your yoga life?

Favored by modern yogis, aerial yoga gives the ability to fully invert with ease and adds support for more complex poses. Being airborne also opens up possibilities for entirely new positions.

Hailed as a remarkable therapy for relaxation and posture, yoga hammocks are great for developing core strength, flexibility, and decompressing the spine.

Whether you’re a yogi looking to practice aerial fitness at home or you’re opening a new studio, these yoga hammocks are the best out there. Here’s why.