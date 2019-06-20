11 Best Yoga Hammocks for Aerial Fitness

Looking for something to spruce up your yoga life?
Favored by modern yogis, aerial yoga gives the ability to fully invert with ease and adds support for more complex poses. Being airborne also opens up possibilities for entirely new positions.
Hailed as a remarkable therapy for relaxation and posture, yoga hammocks are great for developing core strength, flexibility, and decompressing the spine.
Whether you’re a yogi looking to practice aerial fitness at home or you’re opening a new studio, these yoga hammocks are the best out there. Here’s why.
-
1. Professional Aerial Yoga Hammock by FiretoysPrice: $91.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Nine gorgeous color options
- Decompresses the spine
- Get flying right out of the box - simple knots with instructions
- 10% stretch in fabric means more cushioning than other swings
- Professional quality; yoga studios buy these
- Rig it as either a 1 point or 2 point hammock
- 6m length means that you can adjust the knots to a full variety of heights to suit any ceiling
- Pricey (but worth it for studio quality strength)
- 379 lb weight limit (which is actually less than others on this list)
- If your ceiling is short, you may not need all the extra fabric
This professional yoga hammock by Firetoys is studio-grade quality, so if you’re looking to take the peace of your yoga studio back home to you, this is the swing for you.
In nine different color options, you’ll have no problem selecting a hue that matches your decor.
Yoga hammocks are perfect for developing core strength, flexibility, and decompressing the spine.
With a professional yoga hammock, you can get flying right out of the box. Each hammock is fully tested for safety before leaving the UK. The swings are tied to stainless steel O rings using a specially chosen knot. You have flexibility here: rig it as a 1 or 2 point hammock.
There’s enough fabric to lay fully flat for a meditation session or even take a horizontal split if you have the flexibility. 6m of length affords the space to adjust knots for a variety of heights that suit any ceiling.
The hammocks have only 10% stretch, which is actually fantastic when it comes to support and comfort. Any moves that require a thin band (like inversions) are more comfortable.
Find more Professional Aerial Yoga Hammock by Firetoys information and reviews here.
-
2. Omni Swing – Padded Yoga Swing by Omni GymPrice: $249.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Made of ultra soft rayon
- Cushioned swing for unmatched comfort and quality
- Designed by a physical therapist who specializes in neck and back care
- One year parts guarantee
- Used in yoga studios wordlwide
- Foot stirrups
- Not available with Amazon Prime
- Most expensive on this list
- Not many light color options
The pro Omni Swing features a padded sling and foot stirrups for multi-functionality and comfort.
You’ll fall in love and never want to go back to an unpadded and uncomfortable swing ever again!
Designed by Anthony Cardenas, a physical therapist who specializes in back and neck care, the hammocks are designed to give you the tools you need to help heal and strengthen your body.
Height adjustment loops are sewn into the long handles for easy height adjustment of the sling and short handles. This eliminates the need for daisy chains for small height adjustments.
Hang it conventionally, or try the Omni Gym “The Works” — it’s a 14 piece bundle with a stand, the swing itself, a spring trapeze, instructional poster, and DVDs.
If you don’t want all that, maybe you’ll just want the Omni spring trapeze for a 360-degree swivel and gentle bounce. The spring can also be used alone as a pull-up bar.
Find more Omni Swing - Padded Yoga Swing by Omni Gym information and reviews here.
-
3. F.Life Aerial Silks Equipment – Medium Stretch Silk, 30 FeetPrice: $128.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Studio-quality silks
- A whopping 30 feet long — perfect for acrobatics, inversions and climbing
- Non-slip textured grip for tricks and inversions
- Easy setup
- Mountaineering-grade rigging hardware is included
- Holds 1000 lbs
- It's a thinner material than others (for easy gripping)
- It's expensive, but you're getting -a lot- of fabric
- The burgandy color is more of a deep pink
These medium stretch F. Life silks are ideal for climbing with a non-stick texture that provides a better grip. The lower stretch and thinner width are made for intense poses and tricks!
40 denier tricot weave fabric hangs at 14.5 feet on each side. Two steel screw-lock carabiners, a rescue 8 descender, mountaineering swivel, nylon daisy chains, and carrying bag are all included, so you can fly right out of the box (the fabric won’t even be wrinkled!)
Aerial acrobats will love this home or studio setup. Hang it from a tall tree, garage, or 8-13 ft ceiling (or tie a bigger knot for a lower ceiling).
I mean, how amazing does this look? Seriously. Seriously.
This isn’t the only F. Life aerial silk on our list. It’s a well-known brand for its studio-quality yoga hammocks!
Find more F.Life Aerial Silks - Medium Stretch Silk, 30 Feet information and reviews here.
-
4. Silk Aerial Yoga Hammock Kit by Healthy Model LifePrice: $69.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- No need to track down the proper hardware; everything you need to hang this hammock is included
- High quality material is very soft and silky — totally different from parachute silk
- No beginner handles that can be annoying for more experienced yogis
- You have to tie your own knots
- Extremely stretchy material (this is intentional, and it's still very sturdy, but you may be lower than you want)
- A few people report not receiving the USB stick with instructions
This golden silk aerial yoga hammock kit by Healthy Model Life is longer than others and great for more experienced yogis. The hardware and an aerial yoga video class are included!
Setup couldn’t be more straightforward: two carabiners, two daisy chains, and a carry bag mean you can take it anywhere with an exposed beam or tree branch!
Cocoon yourself into this super soft, silky, luxurious hammock after an aerial workout. Inversions that may have been tricky on a mat are effortless with the swing’s assistance.
The gorgeous silky fabric, which is often used in authentic Indian silks, is over 12 feet by 9 feet, which is double the size of others on this list. It can safely hold 440 lbs.
Find more Healthy Model Life Silk Aerial Yoga Swing & Hammock Kit information and reviews here.
-
5. Aerial Yoga Hammock Set by wellsemPrice: $94.90Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Six seriously gorgeous designs in color options like Fairy, Deep Sea, Flame, Purple Air, and Spring
- 5.5 yards (16.5 feet) of 100% nylon 40-Denier Tricot (much nicer feel than parachute material)
- Holds 2,000 lbs
- Daisy chains and carabiners are certified to climbing standards
- Not pre-knotted, but comes with a guide
- A little expensive
- 5.5 yards is a lot of fabric — that's 16.5 feet. Make sure your ceiling or branch is tall enough.
Fully cocooned, lying flat, or swing style: you choose, but this long 16.5 ft aerial yoga hammock set is strong, sturdy, and ready for your everyday practice.
The fabric has low vertical stretch and high horizontal stretch, so as you fly through the air, you won’t stretch out and hit the ground. The two-point hang makes it more comfortable than one-point because it allows more space for you to float.
Aerial yoga exercises lead to weight loss, lessened anxiety, better sleep, more relaxation — and the large three-yard cocoon is also perfect for sensory therapy.
We’d also like to point out the cheerful, beautiful designs — our favorite on this list! Choose from styles like Spring, Fairy, Flame, and Sanlow.
This same version includes a mountaineering swivel and more positive reviews to wade through.
Find more wellsem Aerial Yoga Hammock Set information and reviews here.
-
6. Aerial Silks Fabric by Aum ActivePrice: $44.50Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Soft-to-touch tricot; not parachute material
- Eight vibrant color options
- Save money by only paying for what you need
- 30 day guarantee
- Recommended for experienced aerial yogis who already have a two-point rig set up at home
- Does not include carabiners or mounting rig (but there is an option available)
- Fabric is a little heavy; may be less stretchy than you want
If you’re a pro yogi who already has an aerial rig set up, these colorful new silks by Aum Active are high quality for a lesser price (less equipment — lower price!)
Made of soft, high-quality tricot, the fabric is lightly elastic — but less stretchy than others on this list, if that’s what you’re looking for. It would be perfect for a smaller space and works really well for kids, too. The swing holds up well to lots of spinning and twisting, so it’s especially great for sensory play.
This 13’x9′ silk will ease your transition from pose-to-pose and allow you to try new moves comfortably.
Just five minutes flying on the hammock a day will boost your mood and melt the pain from your body.
You can even easily hang this from the O-strings on a pull-up bar in your doorway.
If you want this SAME aerial hammock with the carabiners and extension straps included, Aum Active sells that too for just a little more.
Find more Aerial Silks Fabric by Aum Active information and reviews here.
-
7. Aerial Yoga Hammock in Green/Yellow/Orange by Newk YogaPrice: $29.39Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- For the quality of this hammock, it could easily be double the price
- Heavily padded, large, comfy foam handles
- Spacious and extra cozy triple stitched swing seat
- Comes with fun extras like an elastic exercise loop band
- Holds up to 600 lbs
- There are only three color options, and one is more expensive
- Mounting accessories not included
- No printed instructions, but it's easy to set up. If you need them, they're available online.
This aerial yoga hammock gets nothing but positive reviews! The lightweight yet durable parachute fabric is put together with high-quality stitching and bright colors. People LOVE the big, padded handles.
Two multi-loop strength daisy chains can handle 200 lbs per hanging strap (for a total of 600 lbs) so safety will never be an issue — at least, not because of the hammock!
Not only is the price right on point, but this yoga swing also includes an exercise loop band (elastic), a sweat wristband, two extension straps, and a drawstring bag for portability.
Whether you’re looking for inversion therapy, upper body strength or a place for your kids to hang out and calm down, the Yoga Swing by Newk Yoga will not disappoint.
Find more Newk Aerial Yoga Hammock information and reviews here.
-
8. YOGABODY Yoga TrapezePrice: $89.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Gym-grade grip rubber handles (3 sets on each side)
- Full 10-year parts guarantee — YOGABODY will replace the swing for any mechanical problems
- Instructional DVD included
- Same yoga swing used in YOGABODY studios worldwide
- Kids love it
- You need a larger area, not just a doorway
- More of a trapeze than a hammock (but still can be a hammock)
- Some people report fraying edges after a few months or years, but YOGABODY will take care of this if you contact them
The gym-grade grip rubber handles make this yoga trapeze capable of a full-body fitness routine.
YOGABODY is a popular yoga studio and this is their signature trapeze. It’s sold in 81 countries! You can’t go wrong with this one. Hang it from a ceiling, beam, tree, or their YOGABODY yoga trapeze stand.
If you’re a yoga instructor, they also offer teacher training with aerial poses. If you’re not a yoga instructor, you’ll love the free DVD video tutorials and pose chart.
Kids LOVE this yoga hammock!
Also available in neon green, orange, and light pink.
Find more YOGABODY Yoga Trapeze information and reviews here.
-
9. F. Life Silk Aerial Yoga HammockPrice: $57.90Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Made from studio material & hardware, certified to climbing standards
- Accessorized by a carry bag
- Easy to assemble with paper instructions
- Includes carabiners and straps
- Soft yet sturdy; holds 440 lbs
- Lots of color options
- Hammock is very thin, but strong
- It's very stretchy and you may prefer less stretch for certain practices
- Once tied, the swing may not be long enough for you
A ton of different hues make this springy yet sturdy silk hammock a fun choice for stretching and relieving back pain.
With its carry bag and easy assembly, F.Life’s yoga swing is designed for on-the-go yogis. Bring it to your studio for an aerial class or hang it from a branch at the park for an airy, whimsical practice.
This yoga swing is also a favorite permanent addition to your home.
You’ll have plenty of room to comfortably lay flat in the silky material that hugs your body like a tight cocoon.
It’s easy to adjust the height; just tie the knot higher or lower depending on the ceiling.
Find more F. Life Silk Aerial Yoga Hammock information and reviews here.
-
10. Aerial Yoga Hammock Kit for Antigravity Exercise with Adjustable Handles Extension StrapsPrice: $49.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 3 training belts & 3 foam handles on each side
- Includes two extension straps
- Comes with a carry bag
- Breathable parachute nylon fabric holds 550 lbs
- Parachute material is more durable for outdoor use
- Doesn't stretch much at all
- You may not be able to lay down inside unless you hang it like a normal hammock
- The caribeaners are slightly sharp where they lock in so be careful not to catch the fabric on them
Three comfort-foam handles and three straps on each side of this yoga trapeze support beginner aerial yogis to make traditional poses easier.
The handles are on separate carabiners from the swing, so you can adjust their height on the extension straps. They also each have their own strip of fabric, so you can use either one, two, or three handles. You can even use the straps on their own (without the handles).
It’s great for practicing backbends, inversions, stretching, splits, and developing core strength.
Reviewers also mentioned that the durability, no-stretch, and handiness of this yoga trapeze make it useful for other fun activities, too.
Choose from three cute colors: pink, purple, or blue.
Find more Aerial Yoga Hammock Kit for Antigravity Exercise information and reviews here.
-
11. UpCircleSeven Aerial Yoga Swing SetPrice: $57.97Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Vibrantly colored and mild shimmer studio-quality swing
- Crafted from high strength parachute material fabric
- Includes two multi-loop climber strength extension straps
- Large and extra padded handles
- Perfect for kids, too
- Hanging accessories not included
- No printed instructions; it's a digital booklet
- Not very comfortable for snoozing/meditation
The UpCircleSeven yoga swing sports large, padded handles and seat — more padded than other popular anti-gravity swings — for superior comfort. This beginner-friendly hammock has been a best seller since 2016.
A spacious triple-stitched swing seat exudes superior comfort during any aerial inversion exercise.
Available in six colors, the hammock comes with a digital guide and two multi-loop climber strength extension straps. Kids love it too!
Find more UpCircleSeven Aerial Yoga Swing Set information and reviews here.
Why use a yoga hammock?
In a typical day, our spines compress and squish from stress, lack of exercise, and poor posture. This is one of the most common causes of back pain. A simple, natural solution to reversing that is hanging upside down and letting your vertebrates expand. Using your swing as a yoga trapeze allows you to stretch, expand, and re-align your back.
Just five minutes upside down a day will bring joy and improve back pain. Enjoy antigravity yoga, aerial pilates, antigravity yoga, spinal decompression, or sensory swing therapy from the comfort of your home!
On top of that, free movement is a fun way to wear out your muscles and ease pain, tension, and stress.
Inversions that may have been difficult on a mat are effortless when supported in a yoga hammock. Not only is aerial yoga a break from the ordinary hot flow class, but soft yoga swings allow a deeper and different stretch than what you get on the ground. Your core strength, upper body strength, and flexibility are all about to transform. It's a great way to switch up your weight training days to add balance, coordination, and lengthening.
Yoga hammocks aren't just for yogis; kids also LOVE them. All children have a blast playing in yoga swings, but they can even act as a calming therapy accessory for special needs children. Occupational therapists and parents love it!
How do you use a yoga swing?
Hang it from a tree; hang it from a doorway; hang it from a yoga stand; hang it from your ceiling. Hang it from anywhere up high!
Like regular yoga but flying in the air, aerial yoga gently coaxes your body and joints into shape and relieves the everyday tension that builds up in the body when we're restricted to the ground. In the air, you’re free to move, expand, and stretch. Feel your aches and pains melt away and improve flexibility with every day you spend on your new yoga hammock.
Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.