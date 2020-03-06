13 Best Thermometers: Compare, Buy & Save

With the coronavirus hitting the shores of the United States, the Center for Disease Control has recommended certain items you need to help monitor yours and your family’s health. Thermometers are an important part of any home wellness kit. Compare, buy & save with our helpful list of the best thermometers still available right now.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This is a traditional thermometer with some serious upgrades. Kinsa makes this thermometer for rectal, oral or underarm use for babies, toddlers, children, and adults and is 100% FDA and CDC approved. It is a Best Seller on Amazon and for good reason. It comes complete with the Kinsa smartphone app which allows you to connect this thermometer to your phone.
You can take temperatures in 8 seconds or less and see the reading on your phone. The Kinsa smartphone app utilizes your age, fever, and symptoms to help you understand how to feel better faster, when to take meds and whether or not to call your doctor. This is one of the best thermometers to keep track of your family’s health It provides you with medicine dosage and reminders. You can connect to telemedicine and keep kids still during readings with Bubble game & Sesame Street mode. Also available in the Specialized Edition.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you are looking for a lightweight, sleek and easy to use, digital thermometer for babies, children and adults then you have come to the right place. This digital thermometer from Mabis is featured in light green and provides clinically accurate results in 9 seconds or less. This thermometer is so accurate it can calculate temperature to within 2/10 of a degree Fahrenheit. If you are charting temps for an infant or baby this thermometer will remember the last temperature it took.
It features a tone indicator that beeps at peak temperature while another tone indicates when temps reach 99.5 degrees Fahrenheit or above. The display is large and easy to read so you won’t confuse your temps. It features a battery-saving mode that automatically shuts off when not used for 30 seconds. With purchase, you will receive the thermometer, a plastic storage case, battery which will last for approximately 3000 readings, 5 extra probe covers and complete instructions. Every family and household should have one of these in their medicine cabinet as well as emergency and/or first aid kits, and should also have one in your vehicle for travel.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The CDC has put together a list of items that every house and vehicle should have as part of an emergency health kit. The thermometer is on that list and is an item every family should have more than one of. This digital thermometer from Wohlman is a sleek and easy to use option that will fit perfectly in any first aid kit or medicine cabinet. Safe for use on infants, toddlers, children, and adults. It can be used on the forehead or in the inner ear. The magnetic cover design makes it very easy to switch between forehead mode and ear mode
This thermometer gives an incredibly accurate readout in one second. It can measure body temperature as well as surface, liquid and room temps. The thermometer weighs only 2.56 ounces and takes two AAA batteries. There is a high-temperature alarm as well as three different colored lights to indicate certain temperatures. Every family should have one of these thermometers in their home, vehicles, and emergency/first aid kits.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This Wyltec medical digital thermometer is a great addition to any first aid kit and medicine cabinet. This thermometer has a rigid tip and is easy to use under the arm, orally or rectally. It is perfect for infants, babies, toddlers, children, teens, and adults. It features a fast read display and is FDA approved. Get your temperature readout in 15 seconds or less.
The thermometer comes with a convenient case which helps to keep it clean and sterile for the next use. The display reads in Fahrenheit and Celsius. The featured color is Blue but it also comes in Red, Grey, and Purple. Every family should invest in multiple thermometers so they have one in the medicine cabinet, first aid kit and vehicles for travel. There are also sleeves for the thermometer available to ensure that each use is used properly and illnesses aren’t spread.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Medline makes a no muss no fuss easy to use infrared forehead thermometer that is perfect for fussy babies and adults. Takes both human and surface temperatures in Fahrenheit as well as Celsius. Prevents the spread of illnesses by eliminating patient contact. Color-coded for easy to read and understand readouts; red: fever/ green: healthy reading/ blue: in progress.
This thermometer is approved for use in both clinical and home settings and is lightweight only weighing in at 1.97 ounces. The compact design is exclusive to Medline and is the future of temperature taking.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
With the world facing a major health crisis in the Coronavirus, every household should be taking extreme measures to ensure the health and well-being of its inhabitants. Technology can be a useful tool when it comes to health and wellness and this temporal thermometer is the future of temperature taking. This thermometer has 16 infrared sensors that take over 4000 measurements to provide a highly-accurate result every time. It features fast measurement and color-coded fever indicators.
If you have small children, toddlers or infants/babies then this is the perfect, non-invasive thermometer you have been searching for. Data from every measurement and health advice appears in the Withings Thermo app and is accessible via Android or iPhone. No other thermometer can do what this one does. It can keep and chart up to 8 different people’s temperatures and wellness history. It is incredibly accurate, sleek, lightweight and should definitely be in your medicine cabinet. There are 2 and 3-year protection plans available should you want or need a warranty.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The MissionMax medical digital thermometer is a trusted and easy to use item. With the COVID-19 hitting the United States it is imperative that people are able to put together kits to help keep their families healthy. The thermometer is essential to those kits. This is the perfect thermometer for family and/or basal readings and is FDA and CE approved and certified.
It features beep alerts while turning on and off and gives a reading in less than 60 seconds. You can recall the previous reading which is perfect if you are charting temps. You can use this thermometer orally, rectally or under the arm for fussy, sick children. The digital readout is easy to see and comprehend. Every family should have one of these at home and one in their vehicles for travel. You can also purchase sleeves to protect the thermometer and your family from the spread of illnesses.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This traditional oral and rectal thermometer from iProven is not only easy to use but super convenient for infants to adults. It has a flexible tip that makes it comfortable to use on infants, toddlers, and small children but is strong enough and durable enough for use on adults as well. Get your temperature in as fast as ten seconds. The thermometer is easy to clean and waterproof so it’s safe to use during bath time with your little ones.
This thermometer is protected by a no questions asked 100-day money-back guarantee. It is featured in White Green but is also available in Grey, Pink and White. There are two more protection plans available if you want to add another warranty on top of the iProven 100-day warranty. There are also sleeves available for the thermometer to ensure that illnesses aren’t spread.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The ADC Temple Touch design is incredibly cool as well as non-invasive. The worst part about taking a temperature is taking the temperature and with this model, it is as simple as applying gentle pressure on the person’s temple. Perfect for babies, toddlers, kids, and adults. It delivers accurate readings in 6 seconds or less. Reduces risk of cross-contamination and avoids the need for costly probe covers.
This thermometer features an audible tone when the measurement is complete and also has an auto-off function that conserves battery life. This model will remember the previous reading should you be charting temperatures. It is water-resistant and the digital display reads in Fahrenheit and Celsius. The thermometer weighs only 1.3 oz including batteries and it takes 2 AAA batteries which are included with purchase. Every family should have one of these in their medicine cabinet as well as in their vehicles for travel and their first aid kits.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
With reports of the COVID-19 hitting the United States the CDC has recommended that people take extra precautions when it comes to their family’s health and well-being. One of the ways to stay ahead of any illness is to have a handle on temperatures and fevers. This thermometer features a cutting edge algorithm that allows for optimum performance. This thermometer can read your temperature in less than 60 seconds. It features a flexible tip and is perfect for infants, babies, toddlers, kids, and adults. This thermometer works under the tongue, rectally or under the armpit.
It also features an LED screen that is backlit, clever fever alert beeping, auto-shutdown, memory function that keeps a record of the last reading for temperature charting. It features a waterproof design that is easy to clean and maintain. It has a lightweight design, the battery is included and has a lifetime warranty so if you are unhappy with this product for any reason at any time, you can return it and get a refund. This thermometer is a best seller and should be in every home’s medicine cabinet as well as every vehicle and every emergency and/or first aid kit.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Purple Safety makes this digital thermometer for babies, children, teens, and adults. It is easy to use, compact and lightweight. The thermometer features a flexible tip that can be used orally, rectally or under the arms. It is entirely waterproof and features an LCD screen that will provide temperature within 30 seconds. This thermometer can also be used for ovulation tracking to assist with your family planning.
The thermometer is accurate up to .001 degrees Fahrenheit and comes with a built-in fever alarm and beeper. It calculates both Fahrenheit and Celsius and comes with a plastic case to protect the tip. It comes with a battery and backup battery too. You can purchase this thermometer in the featured purple, but it also comes in pink and grey. Each and every family should have multiple thermometers. One in their medicine cabinet, one in their vehicle and one in an emergency and/or first aid kit.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This wearable underarm thermometer from MISIKI is a gentle way to take your infant’s or child’s temperature. Place the sticker underneath your child’s arm and keep the thermometer readout near you to monitor your kid’s body temperature in real-time for 24 hours. The latest smart chip technology provides a reading that is up to .18 degrees Fahrenheit. This thermometer features a super long battery life. For every 2 hours charged the temperature patch supports 24 hours of battery life.
When the child’s temperature exceeds 38℃, the BiBi sound will wake you up to take care of your child instantly. This thermometer uses similar technology to a baby monitoring system. After finishing the temperature measurement, remove the thermometer sticker, peel off the double-sided tape, and then put temperature sticker into the storage box. It will automatically turn off when not in use. The thermometer comes with a storage box, one temperature sticker, 10 pieces of double-sided tape, a USB cable for charging and a user manual. Your child won’t even know it is on them weighing only 3.36 ounces it is super lightweight.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Beurer makes a fast working and incredibly accurate digital ear thermometer. Perfect for small infants to adults. Measures body temperature, as well as room and object temperature. This item features a large, easy to read LCD display and comes with 10 extra caps for the protection and prevention of illnesses spreading throughout the house. After one use, just throw the cap away or disinfect it and let dry so you can reuse it.
This thermometer features two fever alarms. One with a warning signal (approaching a fever temperature) & another which rings when a measurement is equal to or greater than 100.4°F -uses smile/frown icons for easy interpretation. If you are charting your child’s temperature this unit will remember the previous ten temperatures taken. This thermometer is FSA and HSA eligible and can also come with a 2 or 3-year protection plan for a minimal extra cost. Each household should have more than one thermometer, one for the house and another for travel and/or in a first aid/emergency kit.