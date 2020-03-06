13 Best Thermometers: Compare, Buy & Save

This is a traditional thermometer with some serious upgrades. Kinsa makes this thermometer for rectal, oral or underarm use for babies, toddlers, children, and adults and is 100% FDA and CDC approved. It is a Best Seller on Amazon and for good reason. It comes complete with the Kinsa smartphone app which allows you to connect this thermometer to your phone.

You can take temperatures in 8 seconds or less and see the reading on your phone. The Kinsa smartphone app utilizes your age, fever, and symptoms to help you understand how to feel better faster, when to take meds and whether or not to call your doctor. This is one of the best thermometers to keep track of your family’s health It provides you with medicine dosage and reminders. You can connect to telemedicine and keep kids still during readings with Bubble game & Sesame Street mode. Also available in the Specialized Edition.