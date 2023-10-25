The Best Collagen Supplements for Healthy Skin & Strong Muscles

Collagen supplements are all the rage among athletes, health enthusiasts, and everyday people looking to improve their health and well-being. Collagen is a protein linked to various benefits for the skin, bones, muscles, and tendons, making it a go-to supplement for people seeking relief from joint pain, aching muscles, and stiff tendons.

While there are many benefits associated with collagen supplements, finding the right collagen supplement for you and your needs can be overwhelming, thanks to the thousands of options available. Thankfully, we’ve compiled a list of the best collagen supplements of 2023 to help you narrow down your options.

Best Collagen Supplements of 2023

Whether you’re looking for a collagen supplement to reduce joint and muscle pain or hope to improve skin elasticity for a more youthful appearance, our list of the best collagen supplements 2023 will help you discover a product that works for you.

Best Overall: Organixx Clean Sourced Collagens

The Organixx anti-aging clean-sourced collagens complete protein blend is our pick for the best overall collagen supplement. This award-winning blend contains five collagen types, plus various vitamins and minerals to help reduce the appearance of wrinkles, lubricate joints to reduce discomfort, and kick start metabolism to aid in weight management. This supplement is a fine powder, making it easy to dissolve in any liquid without clumping. It’s also odorless and tasteless, so add it to water, smoothies, coffee, or soup without noticing a difference.

Pros:

Subscription pricing is available to save 15 percent, and free shipping

Made with clean ingredients

No GMO, heavy metals, gluten, whey, soy, artificial colors, preservatives, or sodium

Specs:

Size : 8.9oz bag

Flavor : N/A

Active ingredients : Bovine collagen peptides, bovine bone broth protein, chicken collagen, marine collagen, tryptophan, camu camu, acerola cherry, vitamin B6, zinc

What customers say: People who reviewed the Organixx anti-aging collagen supplement say they’ve seen results in the appearance of their skin, hair, and nails. Other customers say it’s helped reduce joint pain and assisted in digestive problems.

The Super Youth multi-collagen peptide from SkinnyFit is the perfect choice if you’re seeking a great-tasting supplement to help with joint and bone health while giving you a youthful glow and assisting in weight management. This powder includes five collagen types from four natural sources. It also contains apple cider vinegar to improve your metabolism, hyaluronic acid to increase skin elasticity and moisture, and vitamin C to help the body defend from inflammation that may be causing joint or muscle discomfort. Add two scoops to a cup of water once a day, and get ready to experience a healthy difference.

Pros:

Subscription pricing is available to save 40 percent

Made with natural ingredients

Free of gluten, dairy, GMO, and sugar

Specs:

Size : 17oz container

Flavor : Peach mango

Active ingredients : Multi collagen complex, apple cider vinegar, hyaluronic acid, vitamin C

What customers say: SkinnyFit Super Youth formula customers love the peach mango flavor, saying it leads to stronger growing hair, brighter skin, and less visible wrinkles. Other customers mention this supplement as the perfect aid to helping them reach their weight loss goals.

Best for Skin Health: Organifi Collagen

If improving your skin is your main priority regarding collagen supplements, you should try the Organifi collagen powder. This supplement uses only real food ingredients, including five collagen types for radiant skin, stronger nails, and shining hair. Since this versatile powder has no flavor, you can mix it with anything, from coffee to yogurt, without changing the taste of your food or drink.

Pros:

Bulk pricing is available to help you save

Free of gluten, soy, and dairy

No artificial ingredients

Specs:

Size : 14.4 oz container

Flavor : N/A

Active ingredients : Hydrolyzed bovine hide collagen peptides, eggshell membrane collagen, hydrolyzed fish collagen peptides, chicken bone broth protein concentrate

What customers say: Customers verify that this flavorless collagen powder from Organifi blends well in everything, including hot and cold beverages, without getting clumpy or affecting the taste of their food or drink. Users also mention that they notice stronger nails and smoother skin with daily use.

Best for Gut Health: MindBodyGreen Beauty & Gut Collagen+

The Beauty and Gut Collagen+ from MindBodyGreen is the ultimate supplement to help improve your gut health. In addition to grass-fed collagen protein, MindBodyGreen also includes L-glutamine in their collagen blend. L-glutamine is an amino acid that provides nutrients to gut cells to support a healthy intestinal lining. It also contains vitamins C and E, which are antioxidant nutrients to help promote gut health and healthy aging.

Pros:

Subscription pricing is available to save $11 per month and get free shipping

Free gluten, dairy, soy, and sugar

Non-GMO

Specs:

Size : 13.9oz bag

Flavor : Unflavored and chocolate

Active ingredients : grass-fed collagen, hyaluronic acid, l-glutamine, turmeric, sulforaphane glucosinolate, biotin, vitamins C and E

What customers say: Verified customer reviews rave about the differences they notice in their bodies since taking the Beauty and Gut Collagen+ from MindBodyGreen. Not only are users mentioning improved digestive and gut health, but many found themselves to have healthier-looking skin, hair, and nails.

Best Anti-Aging Blend: AnnieMak Clean Multi Collagens

If you’re looking for a complete anti-aging formula, try the Clean Multi Collagens supplement from AnnieMak. AnnieMak takes pride in their skincare products, including their supplements, using clean ingredients and patented formulas that are safe and effective. This collagen powder contains five types of collagen, acerola cherry, zinc, and camu camu to help you get smooth skin, shiny hair, and strong nails.

Pros:

Subscription pricing is available to save 26 percent and receive free shipping

Made with clean-sourced ingredients

Free of GMO, gluten, sulfate, and paraben

Specs:

Size : 6oz bag

Flavor : N/A

Active ingredients : hydrolyzed grass-fed pasture-raised bovine collagen peptides, bovine bone broth hydrolyzed protein, chicken bone broth collagen concentrate, wild-caught hydrolyzed fish collagen peptides, eggshell membrane collagen, tryptophan, acerola cherry, camu camu, zinc, and vitamin b6

What customers say: Customers who use this product say that with regular use, they’re noticing healthier-looking skin, nails, and hair. People also review the AnnieMak collagen powder, saying it helps relieve joint discomfort.

Hims & Hers fortify collagen powder makes an excellent addition to your recovery routine, working to support muscle recovery post-work. Each serving contains 18 amino acids and is free of artificial sweeteners, so you’re only putting the essential nutrients into your build to aid muscle health. This powder is free of taste and scent and can dissolve in cold or hot liquids.

Pros:

Free of soy, gluten, and artificial sweeteners

Made with clean ingredients

Dissolves in warm and cold liquids

Specs:

Size : 10.5oz container

Flavor : N/A

Active ingredients : grass-fed bovine collagen, 18 amino acids

What customers say: Customers who use this collagen powder from Hims & Hers say they notice healthier muscles and joints within a few weeks of regular use. People also mention the powder dissolves pretty easily and is free of taste, so you don’t notice it in your beverage.

Best for Joint Health: Earth Echo Collagen Peptides

Whether you’re experiencing joint pain from exercise or aging, try the Earth Echo’s collagen peptides powder. Earth Echo uses only quality ingredients that are the most bioavailable and ethically sourced to ensure you’re only fueling your body with the best ingredients. The supplement is great for your health and the earth. Thanks to their global partnerships dedicated to improving the earth, a tree gets planted for every purchase you make from Earth Echo.

Pros:

Subscription pricing is available to save

Free of soy, dairy, gluten, and corn

Made from ethically sourced ingredients

Specs:

Size : 14.7oz bag

Flavor : N/A

Active ingredients : hydrolyzed collagen type I and III, and 18 amino acids

What customers say: Customers love the collagen peptide powder from Earth Echo because it mixes well with liquids and doesn’t have a taste. Many also say it helps reduce inflammation and joint discomfort.

How We Picked the Best Collagen Supplements

Collagen supplements are considered dietary supplements and, therefore, not regulated by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). That’s not to say that collagen supplements aren’t safe, but there are a few things we look into before suggesting collagen supplements to ensure their safety and effectiveness.

Production Process

The production process is how a company uses their collagen supplement. Collagen is a naturally occurring protein in the human body. Collagen supplements contain collagen peptides, which come from a process called hydrolyzation. This process breaks protein into a powder form, making it easier for the body to absorb through the bloodstream.

A company can also make a collagen peptide through hydrolysis, typically in gummies or candies. These collagen products are not as easy to digest as hydrolyzed ones and often don’t yield the same results.

Reviews

Collagen supplements are a dietary supplement; not all supplements will work the same for everyone. Reviews give us a grasp on how well each supplement works for most people who use it. If reviews show a consensus and most users are experiencing desired results, we feel more confident recommending that product.

Customer reviews can also provide insight into customer service, delivery, and packaging, which are important for the best overall experience with your collagen product.

Testing

One of the best ways to confirm a collagen supplement is safe is through third-party testing results. We always want to find products with a third-party tested label because an independent lab tested the product.

These independent labs test for pesticides, heavy metals, and other harmful chemicals you wouldn’t want to find in your collagen supplement. Third-party testing also verifies that the product contains the active ingredients listed on the label.

If a product is third-party tested, you can usually find a link to the results from the product page on the company’s website.

Quality Ingredients

If you want to add a collagen supplement to your regimen, you’re doing it because you’re trying to improve your health and wellness. Therefore, it’s important to find a collagen supplement with clean ingredients so you’re not putting harmful or unwanted things into your body that will counteract the collagen.

We look for products that have clean-soured ingredients. We also like to see all-natural collagen supplements free of GMOs, artificial ingredients, and common allergens.

What to Look for When Buying Collagen Supplements

With so many collagen products available on the market, it’s easy to feel overwhelmed by the options. Even when trying to narrow down our list of top favorites, consider the following to help you find the best collagen supplement for you.

What it helps

Most collagen supplements will yield similar results, especially if the supplement is only collagen peptides. It will improve your overall wellness and may provide many benefits, such as improved skin, joint, and muscle health.

However, some companies create collagen supplements to provide a specific benefit and may add extra vitamins or minerals to provide that benefit. A collagen powder for joint health may have added antioxidants to relieve joint inflammation and discomfort. A supplement to improve gut health may have nutrients to improve digestion.

Form

Collagen supplements are most commonly in powder form. You can add the powder to beverages, like water or coffee, or blend them into a smoothie, yogurt, or soup. Many powders are tasteless and scentless, so they won’t mess with how what you’re eating or drinking tastes.

The downside of powder collagen is it’s not quick and convenient. You can try collagen capsules if you don’t have time in the morning for a cup of coffee with collagen or don’t want to blend it into your food. Capsules have the powder inside the casing; you swallow it like a pill.

Flavor

You can find many flavored collagen supplements and unflavored ones. Deciding on flavored or unflavored depends on what you plan on mixing your supplement with. Some people like to add their collagen to soups, coffee, tea, or water and don’t want to change the taste of their food or beverage. In that case, they’ll use an unflavored supplement.

However, sometimes people enjoy the added flavor of their smoothies or yogurt. Finding a chocolate, vanilla, or fruit-flavored supplement can add an enjoyable taste to your morning collagen.

Price

You’ll want to take it daily to get the best results from collagen supplements. Many powder supplements come in a 30-serving supply, typically lasting about one month. That means your collagen will become a monthly expense, and you’ll want to find something within your budget.

There are a few things to consider to get the best price for your collagen supplement. One is to look for companies that offer a subscription. A subscription lowers the unit price and often comes with free shipping. You can also look for companies with bulk deals to purchase two or three months of collagen for a lower per-unit price.

Benefits of Collagen Supplements

Collagen is a protein that naturally occurs in the body and is one of the most abundant proteins in the body. The collagen your body naturally makes plays a primary role in maintaining healthy skin, muscles, bones, ligaments, tendons, and other conductive tissues.

Unfortunately, as you age, the body produces less collagen. Collagen production also decreases from sun exposure, smoking, excess alcohol use, and a lack of sleep. This lack of collagen can contribute to wrinkles, joint discomfort, and weakened muscles.

The benefit of taking collagen supplements as a powder or pill is to provide your body with enough collagen for healthy skin, muscles, and joints. Some benefits of regular collagen supplement use may include:

Increased skin moisture and elasticity for less visible wrinkles

Thicker hair and stronger nails

Reduced joint and muscle soreness

Improved muscle recovery post-exercise

FAQs

How long does it take for collagen supplements to work?

Collagen supplements take time and consistency to provide the best benefits. It can take three to six months to see results, but depending on your desire, you may experience benefits in a few weeks.

What happens when you stop taking collagen supplements?

Forgetting to take a collagen supplement every once in a while will not lead to any unwanted effects. However, if you stop taking collagen supplements, you will notice many benefits, such as improved skin or joints, slowly reverting to its original state before using collagen.

Are collagen supplements right for me?

Collagen supplements are generally well-tolerated and don’t tend to cause any major side effects. Collagen supplements are good for improving joint, muscle, and skin health but should not be used as a treatment replacement for joint, muscle, and skin conditions such as arthritis or dry skin. You should always consult your doctor before taking any new supplements.

Is it ever too late to take collagen?

It’s never too late or too early to start taking collagen supplements. If you want to improve skin, joint, gut, or muscle health, try a collagen supplement. Like all dietary supplements, collagen supplements work differently for everyone, and it may take a few weeks of daily use before you start to notice results. Collagen supplements are relatively low risk and often don’t result in any severe side effects. Still, it’s always safest to consult your doctor before adding a supplement to your routine.