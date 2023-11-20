CBG vs CBD: Similarities, Differences, and 7 Products We Love

The popularity of cannabinoid supplements has soared in recent years, thanks primarily to their varied potential therapeutic effects. Cannabinoids are the active compounds of the hemp plant, which are associated with a range of potential health and wellness benefits including relieving pain, reducing inflammation, improving sleep quality, promoting relaxation, and easing anxiety symptoms.

CBG and CBD are two cannabinoids you’ll often find together in a cannabinoid supplement, as they work synergistically to amplify the overall effects and provide individual potential benefits.

Cannabinoid supplements are available in a wide range of potencies and forms, including oil, topicals, edibles, vapes, and more. With such an overwhelming choice, where do you begin to find the right CBG product for you?

We’ve researched the top cannabinoid brands to find the best CBD and CBG supplements, to help you live a happier and healthier 2023.

Best Overall CBG and CBD Supplement: Medterra CBG+CBD Full Spectrum Tincture

Best CBG and CBD Supplement for Pain: CBDfx CBD + CBG Wellness Tincture

Best Tasting CBG and CBD Supplement: BATCH CBG Oil

Best CBG and CBD Oil for Calm: CBDistillery ommm distilled

Best CBG and CBD Gummies: Canna River Wellness Gummies

Best CBG and CBD Gummies for Recovery: Evn Recovery Gummies

Best CBG and CBD Oil for Inflammation: Colorado Botanicals Recovery+ Full Spectrum Oil

What is CBG?

CBG, or cannabigerol, is one of the 100+ cannabinoids found in hemp and cannabis plants. These active compounds interact with cannabinoid receptors found on the surface of cells throughout the body to exert their effects.

Unlike THC – the psychoactive cannabinoid – CBG does not produce a “high” in most people and is not typically associated with intoxicating effects, although some people may experience mild euphoria.

Known as “the mother of all cannabinoids”, CBD is the cannabinoid from which all others are derived. As the starting cannabinoid, CBG is found most abundantly in young plants, as once the plant has matured, most of the CBG has been converted to other cannabinoids.

Benefits of CBG

You’ll usually find CBG combined with CBD in supplements as they work in tandem to produce maximum therapeutic effects.

The evidence of the potential benefits of CBG alone is minimal, however, early anecdotal evidence suggests that CBD may help:

Ease chronic pain

Reduce inflammation

Boost sleep quality

Improve appetite

Animal studies indicate that CBG may help improve many health conditions including glaucoma, Huntington’s disease, inflammatory bowel disease, bladder dysfunctions, and antibiotic-resistant bacterial infections. Furthermore, very early evidence shows that CBG — combined with CBD — may protect against certain types of cancer, although human studies are needed.

What is CBD?

CBD, or cannabidiol to give it its full name, is one of the most abundant cannabinoids found in cannabis and hemp plants. Like CBG, CBD is non-psychoactive and has no dependency issues for most people.

The compound’s association with a variety of health and wellness benefits and its favorable legal status have seen the popularity of CBD supplements skyrocket in recent years. CBD can be administered orally, topical, and via inhalation, with popular supplements including gummies, oils, vape pens, creams, and drinks.

Benefits of CBD

Recent studies indicate that CBD may have a wide range of health and wellness benefits, including

Relieving many types of pain, including general discomfort and neuropathic pain

Easing the symptoms of anxiety and depression

Inhibiting the symptoms of arthritis and improving mobility

Reducing PTSD symptoms, such as reliving past traumas and night terrors

Protecting against neurological diseases

Improving the quality and quantity of sleep

Treating the symptoms of opioid withdrawal

In addition, in 2018, the FDA approved the use of the CBD drug, Epidolex, to treat two rare forms of epilepsy: Lennox-Gastaut syndrome and Dravet syndrome. Studies into the effectiveness of Epidoles found it decreases the frequency of seizures in patients when compared to a placebo.

CBG vs CBD

As cannabinoids, CBG and CBD are similar compounds, but there are slight differences in their chemical structure. These differences in molecular makeup can result in varied interactions with cannabinoid receptors in the body, and therefore, different therapeutic benefits.

Similarities

Both CBG and CBD are:

Believed to exert their effects via interacting with cannabinoid receptors in the brain and nervous system

Associated with anti-inflammatory properties

Non-intoxicating and non-psychoactive in most, although some may experience these effects

Non-addictive

Differences

While very similar, there are a few ways in which CBG and CBD differ:

CBD is classed as a major cannabinoid, while CBG is classed as a minor cannabinoid, meaning that CBG is found in much smaller concentrations.

CBG is more likely to act as an appetite stimulant, while CBD is believed to suppress appetite.

Best CBG and CBD Products in 2023

If you’re interested in seeing how CBG and CBD can impact your health and wellness here are some of the best CBG and CBD supplements on the market today.

Best Overall CBG and CBD Supplement: Medterra CBG+CBD Full Spectrum Tincture

Pros:

1:1 ratio of CBD to CBG

100% Natural

Third-party lab tested

Specs:

Size: 30ml

Strength: 1,000mg or 2,000mg of cannabinoids per bottle

Flavor: Citrus

Boost your mood and mental clarity with the CBG+CBD Full Spectrum Tincture from Medterra. It’s made with a powerful 1:1 ratio of CBD to CBG, as well as 0.3% of THC to elevate the calming and energizing benefits of cannabinoids.

With a delicate and natural citrus flavor, the oil tastes delightful when administered under the tongue, but it’s also perfect for adding to your favorite hot beverage or your favorite dessert, for a sweet treat with an extra kick.

The tincture is available in two potencies. The 1,000mg tincture contains 36.5mg of cannabinoids per 1ml and the 2,000mg tincture contains 72mg. However, the graduated dropper applicator allows you to alter your dose if necessary.

Independent lab testing shows the potency is as advertised and that the tincture is free of contaminants including heavy metals, solvents, pesticides, herbicides, and microbes.

Best CBG and CBD Supplement for Pain: CBDfx CBD + CBG Wellness Tincture

Pros:

2:1 ratio of CBD to CBG

Boosted with powerful antioxidant

Unique terpene blend for increased absorption

Specs:

Size: 30ml or 60ml

Strength: 1000mg of CBD + 500mg of CBG, 2000mg of CBD + 1000mg of CBG, 4000mg of CBD + 2000mg of CBG, and 6000mg of CBD + 3000mg of CBG per bottle

Flavor: Unflavored

Enjoy all the benefits the hemp plant has to offer with the CBD + CBG Wellness Tincture from CBDfx. It contains a 2:1 ratio of broad-spectrum CBD to CBG, as well as additional minor cannabinoids and terpenes to stimulate the “entourage effect” – a phenomenon where cannabinoids work synergistically to amplify overall therapeutic benefits.

The Wellness Tincture is boosted with the powerful antioxidants coenzyme Q10 and curcumin. As the active ingredient of turmeric, curcumin is believed to have anti-inflammatory properties, which may help ease chronic pain conditions like arthritis. As we age, our coenzyme Q10 levels decrease, so supplementation with the antioxidants can protect against free radical damage.

The all-natural and vegan CBD oil comes in four potencies, so you can tailor your cannabinoid dose to your needs and tolerance. No matter what potency you choose, you can be confident you’re getting what you’re paid for, as every batch is sent for third-party testing to verify potency and purity.

Best Tasting CBG and CBD Supplement: BATCH CBG Oil

Pros:

1:1 CBD to CBG ratio

Made without GMOs, pesticides, or parabens

Subscribe and save 20%

Specs:

Size: 30ml

Strength: 1,000mg CBD and 1,000mg of CBG or 2,000mg of CBD and 2,000mg of CBG

Flavor: Orange and lemon

Experience all the potential benefits of the hemp plant with BATCH’s CBG Oil. Formulated with a 1:1 ratio of CBG to CBD and a curated terpene blend of pinene, limonene, and caryophyllene, to help reduce inflammation, relieve pain, and promote feelings of calm and relaxation.

The 100% natural formulation includes orange and lemon oils to give a fresh, citrus flavor that tastes great when administered under the tongue or when added to your morning tea or smoothie. The CBG oil comes in two potencies and a graduated dropper, so you can ensure a precise and consistent dose, every time.

Suitable for a wide range of dietary requirements, the CBG oil is non-GMO, vegan, and free of seed oils, soy, dairy, and gluten. You can find out more about the oil through the results of third-party testing, which confirms potency and purity…no hidden nasties here.

Best CBG and CBD Oil for Calm: CBDistillery ommm distilled

Pros:

1:1 ratio of CBG to CBD

100% clean ingredients

60-day money-back guarantee

Specs:

Size: 30ml

Strength: 500mg CBG and 500mg of CBD per bottle

Flavor: Unflavored

Encourage a calm body and mind with ommm distilled from CBDistillery. Each 30ml bottle contains 500mg of CBG and 500mg of CBD, as well as a host of beneficial hemp terpenes. The 1:1 blend of CBD and CBG is designed to help clear the mind and reduce stress, which can aid in the management of anxiety symptoms.



You can expect the effects of this CBG oil to kick in quickly thanks to fractionated coconut oil (MCT). This carrier oil improves the bioavailability of cannabinoids so they are absorbed into the bloodstream more quickly and efficiently.

The formulation is completely natural, made with USA-grown hemp, and is vegan. It is unflavored and although not unpleasant, some may find the natural earthy taste of hemp challenging at first. No worries the CBG il can be added to your favorite drinks, food, and desserts without affecting the taste.

Comprehensive lab testing of each batch ensures consistent serving sizes and that the oil is free of contaminants and impurities.

Best CBG and CBD Gummies: Canna River Wellness Gummies

Pros:

1:1 ratio of CBG to CBD

Natural and plant-based

Independently lab-tested

Specs:

Size: 30 gummies

Strength: 50mg CBG and 50mg CBD per gummy

Flavor: Pink watermelon, red berry, strawberry and mango, and passion fruit, orange, and guava

CBD and CBG gummies offer a convenient way of getting a precise dose of cannabinoids whenever and wherever you need them. The Wellness Gummies from Canna River are infused with a potent dose of 50mg of CBG and 50mg of CBD, which work in synchrony to potentially reduce anxiety and relieve everyday aches and pains.

The gummies are completely natural including the refreshing and juicy flavors. Choose from pink watermelon, red berry, strawberry, and mango, or passionfruit, orange, and guava. The plant-based formulation is free of THC, so you won’t need to worry about a potential positive drug test.

Lab testing confirms the potency of cannabinoids is as advertised and that they pass testing for contaminants and impurities. For extra peace of mind, you can review the test results for yourself on the brand’s website.

Best CBG and CBD Gummies for Recovery: Evn Recovery Gummies

Pros:

1:1 ratio of CBG to CBD

Organic hemp

30-day satisfaction guarantee

Specs:

Size: 30 gummies

Strength: 20mg of CBG and 20mg of CBD per gummy

Flavor: Green apple

Achieve balance and focus with the Recovery Gummies from Evn. The all-natural and vegan gummies are infused with a combination of 20mg of CBG and 20mg of CBD to help your body reset and recover, so you can face any challenge the day throws at you.

The gummies are coated with a sweet and crunchy sugar coating, which is the perfect complement to the soft texture and zingy green apple flavor.

The full-spectrum hemp extract for the gummies is sourced from organically-grown hemp, so you’re guaranteed a supplement that is non-GMO, and pesticide and herbicide-free. This is confirmed by the results of third-party testing, which also verifies the potency is what it should be.

Best CBG and CBD Oil for Inflammation: Colorado Botanicals Recovery+ Full Spectrum Oil

Pros:

1:1 ratio of CBD to CBG

Boosted with curcumin and boswellia extract

Subscribe and save up to 15%

Specs:

Size: 30ml

Strength: 375mg of CBG and 375mg of CBD or 750mg of CBG and 750mg of CBD per bottle

Flavor: Peppermint or unflavored

Ease everyday aches and pains, stiff joints, or post-recovery discomfort with the Recovery+ Full Spectrum Oil from Colorado Botanicals. The 1:1 CBD and CBG oil gives you the full benefits of the whole-plant hemp, as well as the extra therapeutic effects of the brand’s unique herbal blend:

Curugen – The next-generation of curcumin (the active compound of turmeric) curugen is the most potent turmeric extract on the market. It has a high bioavailability, is packed with antioxidants, and has the perfect ratio of essential curcuminoids to help reduce inflammation.

Boswellia extract – A popular supplement for inflammation, Boswellia extract may ease the symptoms of several inflammatory conditions including ulcerative colitis, asthma, and arthritis.

The oil is available unflavored or in a fresh peppermint flavor, both of which are made with completely natural ingredients. Third-party lab testing verifies potency, purity, and safety.

How We Picked the Best CBG and CBD Products

To ensure we’re only recommending the best CBG supplements, we have strict criteria that must be met.

Production Process

Only supplements made in facilities compliance with CGMP (Current Good Manufacturing Practices) were selected for our list of top CBD products. Following CGMP regulations — which are set by the FDA — helps guarantee the safety, quality, and purity of cannabinoid supplements.

The method of cannabinoid extraction can also impact the quality of a product. We favor CO2 extraction, which is a clean process that results in a pure hemp extract with a high yield of cannabinoids.

The other popular method of extraction is solvent extraction, which does carry the risk of residual solvents in the hemp oil. We didn’t rule out brands that use solvent extraction, but we did require them to provide third-party test results to show their products are solvent-free.

Reviews

Customer reviews provide a key insight into the reliability of a brand and how effective its products are. We read through dozens of verified reviews to see how well supplements were tolerated and the benefits users experienced, as well as gather information on the duration of effects, flavor, side effects, and more.

Testing

For a CBG and CBD supplement to make it onto our list, it needed to be sent to a thief-party lab for potency and purity testing. The results of tests should be readily available to the consumer via a certification of analysis (CoA), which shows:

The potency of cannabinoids is as advertised

Analysis of the terpene profile

The concentration of THC does not exceed the legal limit of 0.3%

The supplement is free of contaminants including heavy metals, solvents, pesticides, and microbes.

Quality Ingredients

We prioritized brands that source their hemp from domestic and organic growers. This helps guarantee a quality hemp extract that is free of pesticides and herbicides and is non-GMO.

Furthermore, we tend to avoid CBD supplements with artificial ingredients, sticking with all-natural and simple formulations. Supplements with artificial ingredients and complicated formulations are more likely to cause adverse reactions.

What to Look For When Buying CBG and CBD Products

Here are a few things to keep in mind when buying CBG and CBD supplements

Form

CBD and CBG supplements come in several forms. Let’s take a look at some of the most popular:

Gummies: Offering a convenient and discreet way to get your daily dose of cannabinoids, gummies are infused with an exact dose of CBD in a sweet candy-like treat. Gummies usually take between 30 minutes and an hour to take effect, but they can last anywhere between 4 and 8 hours.

Oils and tinctures: When applied directly under the tongue, the cannabinoids are absorbed directly into the bloodstream without having to go through the digestive system first. Therefore, they tend to act more quickly than CBD gummies. If you’re not fond of the slightly earthy taste of CBD, there are oils available in a variety of flavors, which are great for taking directly or adding to your favorite beverage or dessert.

Topicals: Ideal for providing localized pain relief and easing the symptoms of skin conditions, topical cannabinoids can be applied right where you need them.

They are often boosted with soothing menthol to aid relief and nourishing ingredients to protect the skin barrier.

Vape pens: Inhaling vaporized cannabinoids with a vape pen is the quickest way to feel the effects. CBG and other cannabinoids are absorbed almost instantly into the bloodstream via the tiny vessels in the lungs. CBD vape pens are available in a variety of potencies and flavors, so you can tailor your vape experience to your wants and needs.

Potency

When it comes to potency, it’s not one size fits all. If you’ve never taken cannabinoids before, it’s wise to start with a low dose of 10 to 20mg to check your tolerance and minimize your risk of experiencing side effects. You can increase your dose gradually if you feel it’s necessary.

If you need some guidance in determining the right dose of cannabinoids for you, there are dosage calculators online that take into account age, weight, concern, tolerance, and more.

Flavor

Not everyone enjoys the earthy and slightly bitter taste of cannabinoids, thankfully, CBG and CBD supplements are available in a huge variety of flavors. However, if you do choose a flavored CBG supplement, we advise avoiding products with artificial colors or flavors.

Price

Determining value for money in a CBG supplement is difficult, particularly in such a saturated market. However, we always advise proceeding with caution if a product is so much cheaper than comparable supplements. A cheap CBD supplement is more likely to contain low-quality hemp extract and artificial ingredients.

Check the ingredient list carefully. If the formulation is completely natural, you can be confident that you’re paying for quality. Plus, reputable CBD brands often offer subscriptions, so you can save on regular shipments.

Potential Side Effects of CBG and CBD

Not much is known about the side effects of CBG, but as it interacts with cannabinoid receptors in much the same way as CBD, it can be hypothesized that it will have similar potential side effects. These side effects may include:

Dry eyes and dry mouth

Nausea

Diarrhea

Lethargy

Appetite changes

In rare cases, seizures, liver damage, and impaired cognitive function

These side effects are usually mild and temporary and can be avoided by following the manufacturer’s dosage instructions. That being said, you should speak to your doctor before you start taking a CBG and CBD supplement as they can interact with certain medications, such as mood disorder medications, immunosuppressants, and corticosteroids.

Plus, the FDA advises against taking cannabinoid supplements if you’re pregnant or breastfeeding as they can affect the regulation of key reproductive hormones.

FAQs:

Are CBG and CBD legal?

The Farm Bill of 2018 removed hemp from the legal definition of cannabis. This made it legal to sell hemp-derived CBD and CBG products as long as they contain less than 0.3% of THC (the psychoactive compound) by weight.

While federally legal, laws of CBD and CBG vary by state, so we recommend checking individual laws before buying or traveling.

Will CBG or CBD make me high?

As neither CBD nor CBG is psychoactive it’s highly unlikely to make you high, although so may experience these effects. Even full-spectrum hemp supplements are limited to 0.3% THC, which is far too low to cause a high, but it can help amplify the overall therapeutic effects of cannabinoids.

Main Takeaways