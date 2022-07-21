9 Best Healthy Organic Energy Drinks for a Natural Boost

When someone asks “are energy drinks bad for you,” the typical response is “yes.” But with those responses, most people are referring to the big-name energy drinks that are found in a convenience store. Energy drinks like Rockstar, Monster, and Red Bull give energy drinks a bad reputation.
But, we’re here to tell you that not all energy drinks are the absolute worst for your body. In fact, there are quite a few healthy energy drinks that are natural and organic that are made with safer ingredients.
The first major concern with the majority of organic energy drinks is that consumers don’t believe these drinks actually work. Most people wonder, “How can plant extracts give me a jolt of energy?” And, of course, the second concern about natural energy drinks is that they will taste like grass (or worse).
We’re here to tell you that, while there are some that are admittedly disgusting, the six healthy organic energy drinks on this list do not. In fact, the drinks on this list are actually (generally) great-tasting. The biggest problem, however, is finding these energy drinks in a grocery store. Luckily, you can find them all on Amazon.
Here are the best healthy organic energy drinks:
1. **EDITOR’S CHOICE** Sambazon Amazon EnergyPrice: $26.40Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Many Flavor Options Available
- Not Too Sweet
- Great Over Ice
- Newest Recipe Has Minerally Aftertaste (Bummer)
- Only One No-Calorie Flavor
- Pricey
The great taste and carbonation make it not only easy to drink but actually enjoyable. I’ve been a Sambazon Energy Drink consumer for well over five years now, and believe it or not, I purchased my first one over five years ago while working as an overnight store manager at Wal-Mart (believe it or not, they actually used to carry this in-store; they do not anymore).
Of course, overnighters need that extra boost at the start of their shift, and the curiosity in me is what made me check it out. I wasn’t disappointed. This acai energy drink is 100% vegan, and it comes in a perfectly-sized 12-ounce can. The Diet variety has only 60 calories per can (although a serving size is 8 ounces), which is just about half of the calories of a typical Red Bull.
More importantly than calories is the fact that Sambazon is 100% organic, with the ingredients being sparkling filtered water, organic cane syrup, organic acai juice, organic clarified acai, organic acerola juice, citric acid, organic guarana extract, organic yerba mate extract, and organic green tea extract.
-
2. ZOAPrice: $19.49Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Great Flavors
- Unique, Healthy Ingredients
- All Flavors Have Zero Sugar Options
- 16 ounce cans can be filling
- Pricier Than Lower Quality Alternatives (Amp, Monster)
- Zero sugar variety isn't zero calories, too
If you’re looking for a natural energy drink that is loaded with added vitamins but also still tastes great, The Rock’s new ZOA energy drink is the one for you. It’s a 16-ounce, lightly-carbonated energy drink with plenty of flavors and zero sugar varieties. There’s the original flavor, Super Berry, Lemon Lime, Wild Orange, or Pineapple Coconut – each with a zero sugar variety as well.
My personal favorite is the Super Berry, then the Wild Orange flavor. I would describe both of those flavors as great-tasting. Lemon Lime is good, but not as good as the other two. I haven’t tried the pineapple coconut, but you’d better believe I’m going to when I buy them next.
Each can of ZOA comes with 160 mg natural caffeine derived from green tea extra and unroasted green coffee beans. On top of the caffeine, it also includes potassium and magnesium electrolytes, 250mg Branched-Chain amino acids, Vitamins B6 and B12 plus Choline, and 100% DV Vitamin C (derived from Camu Camu, Acerola, and Asorbic Acid).
It’s a great pre-workout, although I personally use it for my 7PM caffeine boost I normally get from evening coffee. If you’re more sensitive to caffeine than I am, you might want to switch it with your afternoon cup of Joe instead.
Either way, if there’s an energy drink that somehow makes you feel like you’re The Rock right before a workout, you know it has to be worth trying!
-
3. Sunshine Sparkling Energy Waters & Good EnergyPrice: $29.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Best-tasting
- Zero Calorie/Zero Sugar Options
- Cool can design
- I'd Like to See More Energy Water Flavors
- I'd Like to See a Naturally Sweetened Option (Monk/Stevia)
- I Can't Find Them At Any Local Grocery Store
If you’re looking for a crisp, feel-good energy drink that tastes great and gives you a good blend of daily vitamins, electrolytes, and natural caffeine, but it also has GREAT flavor, check out Sunshine; both the Sunshine Energy Sparkling Waters and Sunshine Good Energy Drinks are fantastic.
The Sunshine Sparkling Energy Waters are the no-calorie and zero sugar options from the Sunshine beverage company, and it’s currently available with three different flavors: Citrus-Lime, Lotus Pear, and Pomegranate Acai. Among the trio of flavors, Lotus Pear is the obvious standout when it comes to deliciousness, and Pomegranate Acai is a strong second option. I wasn’t a fan of the Citrus-Lime flavor as it does taste a bit odd, but that doesn’t mean you won’t like it.
Now, if you’re not concerned about taking in a little sugar, Sunshine Good Energy has some much better tasting options, too. Blueberry Lemonade is incredible, Ginger Berry is a close second, and Clementine Twist comes in third place (although, even that one is still pretty damn good). The sugar content isn’t too bad, coming in at 10G per can. But be careful—that blueberry lemonade tastes like summertime in a can, so the sugar can add up if you have a couple throughout the day.
However, I’ve found that the Pomegranate Acai and Lotus Pear options are both delicious if you prefer a more seltzery taste.
As far as the caffeine content is concerned, these have 70mg of natural caffeine from green coffee beans (which is like having a small cup of coffee).
My personal preference is the Lotus Pear Sunshine Sparkling Energy option, as it’s the perfect tradeoff; you’re getting a great-tasting, refreshing energy drink that also happens to have zero sugar. Dope.
Find more Sunshine Sparkling Energy Waters & Good Energy information and reviews here.
-
4. Steaz Energy (Berry Zero Flavor!)Price: $37.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 2nd Best-tasting
- O Calorie Options Taste Great
- Long-lasting energy
- Can get expensive depending on the flavor
- The best flavor is typically hard to come by
- Full calorie options are loaded with sugar
If you’re looking to get as close to the original Sambazon Energy drink that existed before they changed the formula to something more syrupy/sweeter, Steaz Energy is the best option. In fact, Steaz Energy is the best-tasting organic energy drink available right now (and, in my opinion, SUPER underappreciated).
It’s made with fair trade ingredients, is certified vegan, and all of its energy is sourced from natural yerba mate and guarana – no chemicals necessary!
But it’s Steaz Energy’s taste that makes me appreciate it so much – a crisp, sweet-but-not-too-sweet soft drink without all of the sugar of a soft drink. There are a few flavors available: Zero Berry (10/10), Zero Blood Orange Clementine (6/10), Zero Super Fruit (9/10), Zero Pear Pomegranate (10/10), and Yumberry (sorry – haven’t tried that one yet!). I like the Pear Pomegranate the best, but it’s harder to find/typically more expensive on Amazon than the other flavors.
As far as the “buzz” is concerned, Steaz Energy feels longer lasting than the rest of the energy drinks I tried, putting it right up there with Sambazon as far as energy replenishment is concerned.
I highly recommend.
Find more Steaz Energy (Berry Zero Flavor!) information and reviews here.
-
5. Phocus: Caffeinated Sparkling WaterPrice: $32.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- O Calorie
- Tastes Great
- L-Theanine Infused
- Kosher, Vegan, Non-Dairy, Gluten-Free
- Seltzer isn't for everyone
- Would like to see other flavors introduced
- Can't create your own variety pack
If you’re looking for a no-calorie energy drink option, and you love the taste of seltzer like I do, I urge you to try Phocus. Phocus is caffeinated sparkling water, which means it’s essentially an energized seltzer. It has the taste of seltzer and 0 calories like seltzer and it has the same amount of caffeine as an 8oz cup of coffee.
Out of all of the flavors I tried, the Yuzu & Lime flavor was the best-tasting. In fact, the only flavor I didn’t really like was the Blood Orange flavor, but other than that, they mostly taste really good.
Each can is also infused with L-Theanine (the active ingredient of green tea), which helps to prevent jitters and crashing from the caffeine.
If you’re trying to start your New Year right without the calories of typical energy drinks, you’ll definitely want to check out Phocus.
Find more Phocus: Caffeinated Sparkling Water information and reviews here.
-
6. Scheckter’s Organic Energy DrinkPrice: $25.26Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Best Tasting
- Great Over Ice
- 135mg Caffeine
- Only One Flavor
- No 0-Calorie Option
- As Much Sugar As a Red Bull (But it's Cane Sugar)
The price tag for Scheckter’s Organic Energy drink is the only thing that’s hard to swallow about it. In fact, it’s THE best-tasting organic energy drink on the market right now. Luckily, it’s also typically available at Hannaford supermarkets for just $2.19 per can (you can find it in their natural section).
Unfortunately, it does have nearly just as many calories as a Red Bull, but it’s still obviously better for your health. It’s made with elderberry and pomegranate juice (which gives it a sort of cherry taste), lemon juice, cane sugar, green tea, and green coffee extract. it contains 80mg of caffeine. It won’t give you the jitters, but it will give you a more alert feeling without the crash the typically follows sugary energy drinks.
-
7. MATI Energy DrinkPrice: $19.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Tastes Refreshing
- Variety Packs Available
- Multiple Flavor Options
- 115mg Caffeine
- I Want More No-Calorie Flavors
- 90-Cal Options Have More Sugar Than I'd Prefer
- More 40-Cal flavors
Every since Sambazon changed its formula for their no-calorie option, I’ve been on the hunt for a new energy drink to add to my fridge for daily consumption. I needed one that tastes great but still had 0-calories. Enter MATI Energy, an organic energy drink that sort of leans into the seltzer side of things when it comes to flavor.
And, that’s perfect for me – I absolutely LOVE seltzer.
MATI energy’s zero calorie options are entirely sugar-free, contain no diet sweeteners or stevia (that after taste isn’t for me!), and still manages to have a refreshing taste with some unique flavors. In fact, the Raspberry Mint is probably my favorite because of the unique flavor profile, but the lemon ginger flavor is also really great. The grapefruit flavor is my least favorite of the three 0-calorie options, but even that’s still pretty good.
But, most importantly here, is that it’s a natural energy drink that simply works. There’s no spike, no crash nor jitters, as it uses natural Guayusa’s natural caffeine paired with theobromine, L-theanine, and antioxidants. It’s vegan certified, too.
While I typically grab a cup of coffee in the mornings and an iced coffee/americano in the afternoons, my pre-Overwatch energy drink of choice is now MATI. Tastes great, no sugar, and comparatively cheap? It’s a no-brainer for me.
Now, while I prefer the no-calorie options, there are plenty of other Mati drink options available for those who prefer something a bit more. These flavors are still low in calories, but some of them do have more sugar (18g) than I’d like to add to my daily diet. Flavor-wise, they taste pretty damn good – my two favorites are the Cherry (unfortunately one of the 90-cal options with 18g of sugar) and the Passion Fruit flavors (one of the 40-cal options with 8g of sugar). However, they all taste pretty good – sort of like a sparkling flavored iced tea.
-
8. BrainJuicePrice: $43.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 2.5-Ounce Shot
- Portability
- Tastes Like Drinking a Blueberry Green Tea Drink
- 4 Different Flavors Available (and a Variety Pack!)
- No Carbonation (Can Be Disappointing to Some)
- No Calorie Free Option
- Packaging For Each Flavor is Too Similar
For a less-filling organic energy solution, check out BrainJuice, a 2.5-ounce Nootropic Green Tea Shot that’s made with organic and natural ingredients. It gives your mind clarity and allows you to feel focused. It tastes like peach mango tea, and it comes with a 100% money back guarantee if you end up hating it (which you won’t).
BrainJuice is a natural energy drink that’s packed with Vitamins B5, B6 and C, as well as Amino Acids like L-Theanine, Acetyl-L-Carnitine, and Alpha GPC to boost dopamine. It’s completely sugar-free, so if you’re worried about your sugar consumption, it’s a great alternative. BrainJuice is the #1 Best Seller in dietary supplements at the WholeFoods flagship store in Austin, so obviously, the drink does something right.
One of the things I DON’T like about BrainJuice is that the bottles all look the same, regardless of the flavor. Typically, with energy drinks especially, when the flavor changes, the color of the bottle changes. Not the case here – the only thing that changes color is a super small highlighted box of text on the front. For those who are always in a rush and like things to be as easy as possible when they go to grab a certain flavor in the morning, it’s a minor annoyance that the entire bottle of Orange BrainJuice isn’t, well, orange.
-
9. Dark Dog Organic Energy DrinkPrice: $29.88Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Great Flavor Options (Cranberry Mint!)
- No Jitters
- Low Calorie Options
- No Calorie Free Option
- No Variety Pack Available
- 50/50 Shot You'll Like the Taste
Dark Dog is a great way to kickstart your energy without having a crash later on in the day. It’s made with organic cane sugar, coconut sugar, lemon juice, B Vitamins, Vitamin C, ginger, mursalski tea extract, and rosehip extract. It’s suitable for vegans and celiacs, as it’s gluten free.
Generally speaking, it tastes good. I’ve tried all of the flavors now: Blood Orange, Original, 50 Calorie version, and the one with coconut water. The original is the best-tasting of the bunch, followed by the 50 calorie one, then the blood orange. Unfortunately, the one with coconut water just isn’t for me (I’ve never been a fan of coconut water), but if you are, then you’ll likely find it the best of the four varieties. There’s no chemically/minerally taste like you find with 5 Hour Energy, as Dark Dog tastes 100% clean and natural.
But, out of those who I’ve talked to about Dark Dog, you either LOVE the taste or hate it – the only way to find out is to find a can somewhere and test it out.
Why Should You Want a Healthier Energy Drink
I'm very conscious about what I put into my body, and if you're reading this, it's likely that you are as well. Popular energy drinks like Red Bull and Monster, although they taste pretty good, are LOADED with chemicals that shouldn't be ingested, including artificial colors and flavors. Not to mention that one can of original Red Bull is 29g of sugar, akin to that of most soft drinks. Monster contains preservatives, including Benzoic and Sorbic Acids, as well as riboflavin, cyanocobalamin, and pyridoxine hydrocholoride. It also contains 54g of sugar per can. No thanks.