9 Best Healthy Organic Energy Drinks for a Natural Boost

When someone asks “are energy drinks bad for you,” the typical response is “yes.” But with those responses, most people are referring to the big-name energy drinks that are found in a convenience store. Energy drinks like Rockstar, Monster, and Red Bull give energy drinks a bad reputation.

But, we’re here to tell you that not all energy drinks are the absolute worst for your body. In fact, there are quite a few healthy energy drinks that are natural and organic that are made with safer ingredients.

The first major concern with the majority of organic energy drinks is that consumers don’t believe these drinks actually work. Most people wonder, “How can plant extracts give me a jolt of energy?” And, of course, the second concern about natural energy drinks is that they will taste like grass (or worse).

We’re here to tell you that, while there are some that are admittedly disgusting, the six healthy organic energy drinks on this list do not. In fact, the drinks on this list are actually (generally) great-tasting. The biggest problem, however, is finding these energy drinks in a grocery store. Luckily, you can find them all on Amazon.

Here are the best healthy organic energy drinks: