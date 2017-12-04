Top 10 Best Reindeer Decorations 2017

When I was little, we’d leave cookies and milk out for Santa Claus, but I was always more excited to leave carrots for his reindeer. Maybe it was because I was that kid who loved everything to do with animals or because of a certain classic claymation speical–but images of reindeer are still one of my favorite decorations to put up during the holidays.

Whether you love reindeer as much as I do or you can never seem to remember the names of Santa’s reindeer, reindeer might be the perfect Christmas decorations. They’re extremely versatile. If you leave a Santa Claus up in your home through January because the holidays have you all tuckered out, first of all–I totally get you, but second, it will be noticeable. But deer are more forgiving that way. Unless they’re attached to a sleigh, most deer figurines can be left out all year round. If you’re not overly religious (or Christian), reindeer can be a more secular decoration choice for winter that still looks wholly festive.

Reindeer strike a unique balance between being something kids will love while also having more elegant and refined lines if you’re going for chic instead of tchotchke. Even when they’re designed with a cuter look, reindeer are inherently graceful in their long limbs, powerful necks, and dramatic antlers. For a side table, mantle, or centerpiece decoration, you basically can’t miss with reindeer.

If you want to know more about the history behind how Santa Claus got his flying reindeer, or you’re looking for outside reindeer decorations for your yard, head on over to my guide to the best outdoor reindeer decorations for a crash course in reindeer history and stunning light up reindeer for your lawn.

Looking for different holiday decorations? See my guides to the best Christmas window decorations, Christmas mailbox decorations, Christmas balls for your tree, mistletoe kissing balls, tabletop Christmas trees, and best Yule log decorations and cake pans.

For reindeer decorations for the inside of your home, let’s get to it.

1. Bowing And Standing Reindeer Set

This set of two reindeer is perfect for both the holiday season and year round. Each deer sports a festive artificial evergreen wreath with miniature pine cones and bright red holly berries, but these are removable so once Christmas is over, they become rustic stag decor. The tallest reindeer stands at nearly a foot tall and its mate is six inches at its tallest point. They are made of resin and subtle shading and detailing have been hand-painted on. Because of their slender, lifelike design, these aren’t sturdy enough to double as kids’ toys, so try to keep them out of reach of the little ones in your home.

Price: $42.13

2. Reindeer & Forest Friends

Highly detailed and heart-achingly adorable, this reindeer figurine complete with woodland creature friends is straight out of the your sweetest Christmas dreams. If one of Santa’s reindeer was also somehow a Disney princess–it would be this one. The reindeer has a kind face, and festive red bridle and jingle bells. The workmanship and attention to detail is captivating and will have you turning this piece around in your hands to see every inch of it from the lifelike musculature of the reindeer to the tiny details on the raccoon, squirrel, rabbit, and owl. The reindeer has intricate swirling fur patterns and a thick, woolly neck. Even the feathers on the reindeer’s smallest cardinal friend are carefully defined and shaded. The piece is cast in a resin, polymer, and stone composite and stands at 16 inches tall and 12 inches wide.

Price: $62.94

3. Flying Reindeer Candle Holder

Wish your Santa’s reindeer decoration could fly? This candle holder comes close. All nine of Santa’s reindeer are represented in 2-D metal cut outs and arranged as though they taking off into the air. Four pairs of reindeer hold red glass votive candle holders for a warm, cozy glow. Candles aren’t included but you can pick up sets of unscented white votives or festive pine-scented votive candles online or in stores. The holder arrives in two pieces (for easy shipping and storage) but easily slots together in no time. The reindeer fly 9.75 inches high and the entire piece is 16 inches long. The little ones will love this.

Price: $19.99

4. Set of 2 Bronze Metal & Wood Reindeer

These unique reindeer are made of rustic wooden bodies and burnished bronze limbs and faces. Both materials are distressed for an antique, family heirloom effect. The interesting contrast is something you don’t see very often along with the 3-D bronze and 2-D wood design. This comes with a set of two reindeer, one facing left and the other facing the right. Each reindeer is 20 inches tall so, with the bronze, expect these to be heavier than their resin counterparts.

Price: $97.24

5. National Tree 30 Inch Standing Deer

For something a little bigger, this 30 inch tall reindeer is great for indoors or outdoors as long as you’re keeping them out of the elements. It would look right at home just as you walk into your house or outside next to your front door under an awning would be perfect. With a foam interior covered in natural wood fibers, this deer is large but lightweight so it’s easy to move around and store. This also means that if you live in a climate prone to high winds, you might to keep this reindeer inside unless you want to risk seeing a reindeer fly. The reindeer is handcrafted with details like a light-colored belly, petite hooves, brown nose, and soft eyes. It wears a wreathe of flocked artificial evergreen, jingle bells, and a festive burlap ribbon. You could dress this rustic deer up or down and it will fit in with a variety of decorating styles.

Price: $91.17 (54 percent off MSRP)

6. Sunlit Festive Reindeer & Snow Shower Curtain

A festive reindeer decoration doesn’t always have to be a statue. This holiday shower curtain brings a peaceful wintry scene to your home without taking up table space. The neutral white and blue is versatile and because it isn’t strictly Christmas themed, you can leave this snowy shower curtain on all winter if you like. The water repelling shower curtain is PVC-free so it won’t have that nasty plastic smell that cheap shower curtains have. It’s machine washable as well as mold and mildew-resistant. You can use this alone or with a shower liner.

Price: $17.99

7. Chrome Reindeer Family

Reindeer are unique among deer species in that it’s not only stags who grow antlers. This sweet reindeer family is made of ceramic which has been electroplated with chrome for a bright shine. The stylized design of the reindeer make them great for all year round. You get three deer with this set and they aren’t just three of the same reindeer in different sizes. Each reindeer is individual with slightly different head positions, antlers, and embellishments of an embossed floral pattern. The largest reindeer is 14.5 inches tall, the medium one is 11.25 inches tall, and the baby is 8.75 inches tall. Keep in mind that with the ceramic and electroplating that these will be fairly sturdy but heavy.

Price: $55.99

8. Sitting Reindeer With Pine Cones & Holly

This sweet, retro-style ceramic reindeer is cozy and elegant all at the same time. The gold antlers and glossy finish combined with the innocent expression of the reindeer bedecked in the natural beauty of evergreens will steal the show as a centerpiece. The attention to detail is impressive from the pink of the reindeer’s inner ears down to the veins of the holly leaves and each scalloped scale of the pine cones. This beautiful deer is 10 inches high and nine inches long.

Price: $54.99

9. Melissa & Doug Giant Lifelike Stuffed Animal Deer

We’ve seen a lot of lovely reindeer decorations that are fairly fragile that you’d want to keep away from small hands. This is an entirely different story. The Lifelike Stuffed Animal Deer from Melissa & Doug is the reindeer decoration that your little ones can hug, play with, and even toss down the stairs (to make it fly, of course) without the deer minding at all. It’s built to stand up all on its own, however it’s still soft and collapsible so this isn’t intended to be sat on. With lush fur and detailed coloring, the Lifelike Stuffed Animal Deer is realistic enough to be a woodland friend to the kids or part of your holiday display. It’s a substantial size that is sure to wow the little ones this holiday. This deer is over three feet tall, 34 inches long, 17 inches across and weighs just under six pounds.

Price: $52.33

10. Reindeer With Bell Collars (Sold Separately)

These resin reindeer are sold separately and are gorgeous alone or together. The carvings capture exquisite details of the reindeer’s muscles and intricate antler points. The finish makes then appear to be carved from heavily ringed pieces of wood. Even with the festive but rustic bell collar, these reindeer look wild, like they’ve just wandered out of the forest. The standing reindeer is 11.5 inches tall and 8.5 inches long while the sitting reindeer is 7.5 inches tall and nine inches long.

Price: From $54.95

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.