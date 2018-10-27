9 Best Yule Log Decorations & Cake Pans (2018)

Most of us are familiar with Yule logs–the rolled sponge cakes in the shape of a log, but not many know why we have a tradition of eating a dessert made to look like firewood at Christmas. See below for a bit of history.

We’ve been celebrating midwinter with some form of Yule logs for thousands of years. Honor this longstanding tradition by bringing it into your home.

May the log burn, may the wheel turn, may the sun return.