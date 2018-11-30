5 Best Keurig 2.0 Coffee Makers: Your Easy Buying Guide (2018)

Versatility is one of the main draws of the Keurig 2.0 lineup. Each machine, from the base model to the top-tier ones, lets you simply select a beverage size for any occasion. Each machine also provides you with many different brew varieties. You’ll also find some of the same features on each model, including a touch display, removable water reservoir, and strength control. Pricier models comes with additional features such as customizable user interface wallpaper, programmable controls, and a nightlight for enhanced visibility. Whether you’re making coffee for yourself or a crowd, you’ll want to have one of these – the best Keurig 2.0 models on hand:

1. Keurig 117644 2.0 K200 Brewer

The Keurig K200 is the smallest and most budget-friendly Keurig 2.0 currently on the market. Don’t let its compact size fool you, though, as it has a lot to offer. For starters, it’s available in seven distinctive exterior colors. It’s also equipped with a handy 2-inch touch display. There are nine brew sizes to consider, including carafe sizes, with a range of 4 ounces to 30 ounces. Another highlight is the removable 40 ounce water reservoir. In addition to the fact that it easily brews a steaming 4-cup carafe without hesitation, this coffee machine also offers a separate setting for hot chocolate and other drinks.

Price: $79.97 (27 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Compact

Budget-friendly

Nine different brew options

Cons:

Requires specific K-cups

No auto shut-off

Can be tricky to fill a travel mug

2. Keurig K250 2.0 Brewing System

The Keurig K250 is similar to the K200 in many ways, such as a removable 40 ounce water reservoir, 2-inch black and white touch display, and a strength control setting to let you brew stronger coffee. Many coffee enthusiasts appreciate the variable brew strength control, which makes it easy to prepare your drinks just the way you like them. A convenient water level window gives you a clear idea of how much water is available. Another handy feature is the removable drip tray, which makes cleanup less stressful.

Price: $115.81 (11 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Removable 40-ounce reservoir

Brew strength control

Water level window

Cons:

Not compatible with many other pods

Small brew capacity

A bit loud

3. Keurig K300 2.0 Brewing System

Highlights include a 60 ounce water reservoir and a 2.4-inch interactive black and white touchscreen display. As with other Keurig 2.0 models, the K300 also has a strength control setting for brewing stronger coffee if desired. Along with an included Keurig carafe, you’ll also get K-cup and K-carafe pods to help you get started. The K300 features an innovative Keurig 2.0 brewing technology. As a result, it reaches the lid of the K-cup or K-carafe pod you’re using to ensure an ideal brew each time. Those who prefer a different kind of drink can select a separate setting for mocha, hot cocoa, and chai.

Price: $99.97 (29 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Includes 60 ounce water reservoir

Interactive touchscreen display

Comes with carafe, K-cup, and K-carafe pods

Cons:

Only works with official K-cups

Some consumers think the strong setting produces weak coffee

No auto-on features

4. Keurig K450 Brewing System

The K450 comes with some features that the more affordable Keurig 2.0 models lack. Examples include a 70 ounce water reservoir and auto on/off. As an added bonus, the water reservoir is also illuminated and comes with a flip top lid. The touch display is also color rather than black and white. You can choose to make your coffee a bit stronger by selecting the strength control setting. This machine also relies on Keurig 2.0 brewing technology to deliver a smooth and flavorful result. Other highlights include programmable controls and a customizable user interface wallpaper.

Price: $147.00 (14 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Removable 70 ounce water reservoir

Color touch display

Auto on/off

Cons:

Needle can become clogged, resulting in smaller brew amounts

Periodically splashes

Only compatible with select K-cups

5. Keurig K550 2.0 Brewing System

You can easily make enough coffee for a family or a larger crowd with this machine, which offers 10 distinct brew sizes. As with the K450, it also features an illuminated water reservoir with a flip top lid. Instead of a 70 ounce capacity, though, this one holds up to 80 ounces. The color touch display is larger than in other models, with a total size of 2.8 inches. You’ll find a strength control setting to help choose your favorite brew strength along with user-friendly programmable controls. There’s also a customizable user interface wallpaper. The K550 also boasts a nightlight and hot water on demand function.

Price: $166.99 (45 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

10 brew size options

Removable 80 ounce water reservoir

Larger color touch display

Cons:

Auto brew setting only works for carafe, not K-cups

Restricted to specific types of K-cups

A bit loud

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.