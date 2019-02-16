9 Best French Press Coffee Makers: Your Buyer’s Guide

French press coffee makers might seem cumbersome or time-consuming at first, but many coffee enthusiasts believe that the end result is well worth the extra effort.
When using a French press, the flavors and oils in the coffee are enhanced during the brewing process. The temperature can also be easily regulated, as the water is heated up separately over the stove then added once it’s reached the right temperature. The end result is a robust cup of coffee that packs more flavor than your typical automated machine.
That’s why we here at Heavy.com recommend the use of a French press at home for the ultimate cup of Joe.
These are the best french press coffee makers available right now:
-
1. KONA French Press Coffee Tea & Espresso MakerPrice: $29.99Pros:
Cons:
- Protective outer shell
- 34-ounce capacity
- Stainless steel filter screen infuser
- Plastic top is a bit flimsy
- Only comes with one set of screens
- Glass beaker can’t be removed from holder
This French press features a stylish outer shell that protects the glass coffee pot from chips and scratches. Its 34-ounce capacity is useful for making up to eight cups of your favorite coffee or tea beverage at once. The handle is comfortable and sturdy and ensures mess-free pouring. A stainless steel filter screen infuser system keeps grounds from getting into your coffee.
Find more KONA French Press Coffee Tea & Espresso Maker information and reviews here.
-
2. Bodum Brazil 8-Cup French Press Coffee MakerPrice: $20.02Pros:
Cons:
- Serves two to three people at a time
- Heat-resistant borosilicate glass
- Dishwasher-safe
- Some complaints about leftover silt
- Handle can’t be pushed down all the way
- Can be tough to clean out grounds
With its 34-ounce capacity, this Bodum coffee maker can serve two to three people at a time. The carafe is made from a sturdy heat-resistant borosilicate glass material. A multi-part stainless steel mesh filter extracts oils from the coffee to ensure maximum flavor. Both the handle and base are made with BPA-free plastic. The French press is dishwasher-safe.
Find more Bodum Brazil 8-Cup French Press Coffee Maker information and reviews here.
-
3. French Press Coffee & Tea Maker Complete BundlePrice: $50.92Pros:
Cons:
- Includes several essentials
- Multi-screen system
- Can be used for making coffee, espresso, and tea
- Cleaning can be tricky
- Heat retention could be better
- Plastic spoon is a bit flimsy
This coffee, tea, and espresso making bundle comes with all the essentials. For example, you’ll get a spoon and four filter screens along with a coffee and tea scoop. The multi-screen system on this French press ensures a creamy and pure end result. A double borosilicate glass carafe is heat-resistant and is designed to avoid cracking over time.
Find more French Press Coffee & Tea Maker Complete Bundle information and reviews here.
-
4. SterlingPro Double Wall Stainless Steel French Coffee PressPrice: $35.95Pros:
Cons:
- Durable 18/10 stainless steel material
- Keeps drinks warm for longer amounts of time
- Double screens system
- Exterior requires immediate cleaning
- A few complaints about the metal-to-metal scraping sound
- Screens can be tough to clean
An 18/10 stainless steel interior and exterior keeps rust at bay. This French press is also dishwasher-safe. A double screens system removes all grounds, resulting in a smoother cup of coffee. A highlight is the double wall construction, which keeps your drink warmer for longer while remaining cool to the touch.
Find more SterlingPro Double Wall Stainless Steel French Coffee Press information and reviews here.
-
5. Secura Stainless Steel French Press Coffee MakerPrice: $25.48Pros:
Cons:
- Filter screen is easy to clean
- 18/10 stainless steel interior and exterior
- Cool touch handle and knob
- Some wish it kept coffee warmer for longer
- Needs to be washed immediately after use to prevent rust
- May have an initial metallic taste
A multi-layered stainless steel filter prevents even the smallest grounds from getting into your cup. The filter screen is also easy to take apart for cleaning. A cool touch knob and handle promotes safer and more comfortable pouring. This coffee maker is constructed from a durable 18/10 stainless steel material on the inside and outside.
Find more Secura Stainless Steel French Press Coffee Maker information and reviews here.
-
6. Frieling Brushed 18/10 Stainless Steel French PressPrice: $98.40Pros:
Cons:
- Double-wall stainless steel construction
- Carafe can be used as a serving pitcher
- Comfortable full-length handle
- Some wish it kept coffee warm for longer
- No way to seal container when steeping coffee
- Screen can be tough to clean
A double-wall stainless steel construction helps to retain heat, keeping drinks warmer for approximately four hours longer than glass. The carafe can also be used as a serving pitcher. The full-length handle promotes easier pouring and is comfortable in the hand. This French press has a 36-ounce capacity and can be disassembled for washing.
Find more Frieling Brushed 18/10 Stainless Steel French Press information and reviews here.
-
7. Kuissential 8-Cup Stainless Steel French PressPros:
Cons:
- Maintains optimal brewing temperature
- Durable stainless steel construction
- Mirror outside finish
- Doesn’t come with extra filters
- Lid and screen can be tough to clean
- Fingerprints can show up easily on exterior
One of the most notable features of this stainless steel French press is that it maintains optimal brewing temperature, between 195 and 205 degrees Fahrenheit. It’s also made from a durable stainless steel material that won’t break even when dropped. The French press features a mirror finish outside, adding a stylish look to any kitchen countertop.
Find more Kuissential 8-Cup Stainless Steel French Press information and reviews here.
-
8. VonShef Double-Wall Keep Warm Satin Brushed Stainless Steel French PressPros:
Cons:
- Available in three sizes
- Includes measuring spoon and bag sealing clip
- Comes with stainless steel plunger
- Filter screen can be tough to remove for cleaning
- Some complain of a loud screeching noise during operation
- Coffee grounds can get into cup
You can find this French press in three sizes, including three, six, and eight-cup. A measuring spoon and bag sealing clip are included. Clean up is a breeze as the product is dishwasher-safe. A stainless steel plunger helps to filter out ground coffee from your drink. This coffee maker features a durable satin-brushed stainless steel material.
Find more VonShef Double-Wall Keep Warm Satin Brushed Stainless Steel French Press information and reviews here.
-
9. Bodum Chambord 8 cup French Press Coffee MakerPrice: $39.99Pros:
Cons:
- Extracts aromatic oils and flavors
- Three-part stainless steel mesh filter
- Heat-resistant handle
- Glass can break fairly easily
- Sludge frequently accumulates
- Can be tricky to clean
If you prefer your coffee with a maximum amount of flavor, you’ll appreciate how this French press extracts the aromatic oils and flavors with a three-part stainless steel mesh filter for a delicious end result. The eight-cup French press can serve two to three people. The carafe is constructed from a sturdy heat-resistant borosilicate glass. Another highlight is the heat-resistant handle and durable stainless steel frame.
Find more Bodum Chambord 8 cup French Press Coffee Maker information and reviews here.
See Also:
