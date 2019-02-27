11 Best LED Shop Lights: Compare, Buy & Save

If you need high quality lighting for your garage, basement, shop, barn or any other work space, it makes sense to get the most durable and long lasting lighting fixtures you can find. LED shop lights are an efficient, bright and long lasting solution for any space.
The LED lights listed below can be configured for any size space and can be used at home or in commercial buildings with equal success. Read on to learn more about the best LED shop lights available for home and professional use.
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $48.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $59.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $89.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $159.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $239.97 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $37.95 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $244.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $49.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $34.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $149.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $37.95 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
-
1. Barrina 20 Watt LED T5 Integrated Single Fixture (Pack of 6)Price: $48.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Very low profile
- Easy snap-in installation
- Three year warranty
- Difficult to hard wire
- May interfere with FM radio
- The housing is not very durable
This six pack of Barrina LED lights is great for small or large spaces. Each fixture features a single line of LEDs, comparable to a single fluorescent bulb. Each fixture is four feet long, 20 Watts and 6500K. The super bright white light is similar to natural daylight and easier on your eyes than flickering fluorescents.
Each single fixture puts out more than 2200 lumens of light, so all together you can get 13,200 lumens in your shop or garage with this set of lights. Installation is easy with the included snap joints, and these lights also come with a three year limited warranty.
Find more Barrina LED T5 Integrated Single Fixture information and reviews here.
-
2. Hykolity Integrated 36 Watt LED Shop Light (Pack of 4)Price: $59.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Built in on/off switch
- Five year warranty
- Double integrated fixture for brighter output
- Not low profile and difficult to hang flush
- Non-aluminum casing is not very durable
- Not easy to hard wire
These 36 Watt double integrated LED shop lights from Hykolity are even brighter and great for large spaces. This light can be purchased as a pack of four so you can take care of your whole shop, basement or garage in one shot. Each of these four foot long light fixtures provides 3600 lumens of 5000K daylight white light. They are super efficient and can save you 75% in energy costs over traditional shop lights during their 50,000 hour life span.
These LED lights are double integrated, comparable to two fluorescent bulbs in each fixture. The switch is built in, making them easy to power on and off. The fixture is made of composite thermoplastic and glass, and is very easy to install an use on a daily basis. These lights also come with a five year warranty and excellent customer service.
Find more Hykolity Integrated LED Shop Light information and reviews here.
-
3. Hykolity 42 Watt LED Shop Light (Pack of 4)Price: $89.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Durable aluminum construction
- Efficient heat dissipation
- Easy to daisy chain
- Five year warranty
- Packaging is not very good while shipping
- Not easy to hard wire
- May be too bright for some rooms
Here is another, even brighter LED shop light fixture from Hykolity. Each of these double integrated fixtures is four feet long and puts out an impressive 4800 lumens while only consuming 40 Watts of electricity. This four-pack gives you more than enough light for a large garage or basement so that you can work comfortable in bright, daylight equivalent light.
You can either hang each one individually in their own area, or you can daisy chain them together so that you only need one electrical outlet for all four fixtures. The fixtures are very durable with a pull cord on/off switch and composite aluminum construction. If you have any issues during the 50,000 hour lifespan of these lights, Hykolity lights all come with a five year warranty.
Find more Hykolity 40 Watt LED Shop Light information and reviews here.
-
4. AntLux 40 Watt LED Garage Shop Lights (Pack of 4)Price: $159.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Steel and acrylic construction is super durable
- Very powerful and bright
- Five year warranty
- Very easy plug-in daisy chain configuration
- Low profile, flush with ceiling or wall mounting
- Not a well known brand
- Not able to be hard wired
- Some reviewers had issues with receiving damaged units
These four foot integrated LED lights from AntLux are highly reviewed and recommended for home and commercial use. These lights are low profile and mount flush with the ceiling so you never have to worry about bumping your head on a wire-hung fixture again. Each light puts out 4800 lumens and consumes only 40 Watts of electricity while putting out a very bright neutral white light.
These lights are considered equivalent replacements for 120W fluorescents, and provide 50,000 hours of maintenance free operation in their lifetime. There is no flickering, humming or other disturbing noises and there is no ballast to replace. You can knock out the ends on each light in order to easily plug them in to each other for a hassle free daisy chain configuration. These lights also come with a five year warranty for easy and fast replacement if you ever run in to issues.
Find more AntLux 40 Watt LED Garage Shop Lights information and reviews here.
-
5. FrenchMay 40 Watt LED Shop Lights (Pack of 10)Price: $239.97Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Low profile
- Very easy installation
- One-step daisy chain configuration
- Five year warranty
- 45,000 lifespan unlike most other lights 50,000 hours
- Construction is not very durable
- May have an afterglow when not in use
This pack of 10 40 lights is perfect for home use in a large garage or basement, or in commercial settings. Each fixture replaces two fluorescent tubes and consumes only 38 Watts of electricity. These lights have DLC 4.1 certification, making them eligible for a potential rebate on your energy bill. They are also Energy Star qualified and come with a five year warranty from the manufacturer.
These lights are easy to install, commercial grade and shatter resistant. You can daisy chain up to four of these linkable LED shop lights together and they have an easy, integrated pull chain for switching on/off. Installation is possible in under 10 minutes with the simple plug and play configuration of these lights, and all of the hardware is included so no trips to the store are needed.
Find more Hyperikon 38 Watt LED Shop Lights information and reviews here.
-
6. HyperSelect Utility LED Shop Light, 4FT Integrated LED FixturePros:
Cons:
- Very bright and efficient
- Three year warranty
- Easy to install
- Cannot be mounted flush with wall or ceiling
- Bulbs are not replaceable
- Some customers had issues with slow customer service response
These four foot shop lights from Brightech are commercial grade and perfect for any work space. Each light puts out 3,800 lumens, with a color temperature of 4,000K or 5,000K available. These LEDs do not flicker or take time to warm up before switching on, and they do not waste energy in the form of heat output either.
Each of these 40 watt lights is comparable to a 100 watt fluorescent fixture. The lights are so bright that they are recommended to be installed six feet overhead of the intended work space. Each fixture comes with a full installation kit with steep suspension cables and anchors. These lights also come with a three year warranty.
Find more Brightech 40 Watt Linkable LightPRO LED Shop Light information and reviews here.
-
7. Sunco Lighting 10 Pack Flat LED Shop LightPrice: $244.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Very bright 4800 lumens
- Pack of 10 for larger spaces
- Five year warranty
- Bulbs not replaceable
- Some reviewers noted cheap quality installation hardware
- Some customers noted a slight delay when lights are first turned on
If you need to light up a very large space like a warehouse or barn, you will need more than the standard four to six lights per package. This pack includes ten 40 watt lights, which will provide enough daylight-simulating light to let you work comfortably, day or night, in any sized space. Each of these lights put out 4,800 lumens with an efficacy of 120 lumens per watt, brighter than most other 40 watt LED shop lights.
The fixtures are cased in durable aluminum and thermoplastic with an impact-resistant lens. The LED bulbs are built in and the lights come with a 44″ power cord and chrome pull cord switch. Each light comes with a five year warranty, and you can daisy chain up to 20 lights to a single electrical outlet.
Find more FrenchMay Linkable 40 Watt LED Utility Shop Lights information and reviews here.
-
8. Hykolity LED Vapor and Water Tight Weatherproof Light FixturePrice: $49.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Weather proof, can be used outdoors
- Can be hardwired
- Five year warranty
- Very bright 4400 lumens
- Relatively expensive
- Housing is thin and may crack easily
- Some reivewers found customer service to be slow
These LED shop lights from Hykolity are unique because they are vapor and water tight and weatherproof. Most other LED shop lights are for indoor use only and are vulnerable to changes in humidity and weather such as rain or snow. These lights have a water tight housing that will allow you to use them in outdoor spaces such as patios, porches, car ports, or even barns or warehouses with open sides.
These lights are also ideal for humid indoor conditions such as a greenhouse. These lights are four feet long and provide 4,400 lumens while only consuming 40 watts of power. The light temperature is 5000K daylight white. They can be surface mounted or suspended and there is no ballast needed. These lights are durable and high quality and come with a five year warranty as well.
Find more Hykolity 4′ LED Vapor and Water Tight Weatherproof Light Fixture information and reviews here.
-
9. Luceco Shatterproof Plug-in LED Shop LightPrice: $34.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Inexpensive
- Durable housing
- Easy installation surface mounted or hanging
- Five year warranty
- Cannot be daisy chained
- Not as bright as other options
- Some reviewers received damaged parts
This simple and easy to install light from Luceco can be purchased as a single fixture or a four pack. Features of this light include an inline switch for easy operation, double integration and fast installation. Each light comes with a hassle free five year warranty in case you have any issues. Each of these fictures provides 3600 lumens in a 4000K cool white color temperature.
The glass LED bulbs are sturdy and frosted to reduce glare and are housed in a shatterproof thermoplastic housing. These lights provide a wide 240 degree beam of uniform light with no hot or cool spots. These lights are designed with a five foot cord and cannot be connected together in daisy chain configuration. Each light gives off 1800 lumens and consumes 36 watts.
Find more Luceco Shatterproof Plug-in LED Shop Light information and reviews here.
-
10. Sunco Lighting 40W 4FT LED Shop Light (Pack of 6)Price: $149.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Five year warranty
- Very bright at 4800 lumens
- Inexpensive
- LEDs are not replaceable
- Not many customer reviews
- Reviewers noted some LED sections burnign out quicker than others
This light puts out 4800 lumens in a color temperature of 500K. Each light is double integrated to give off a comparable amount of light as two fluorescent bulbs. As opposed to fluorescents, these lights are shatterproof, have a long life span, do not heat up and will not flicker or buzz.
These LED shop lights are linkable in a daisy chain if you want to connect all or some of them to a single power outlet. Installation is easy and hassle free whether you want to hang or surface mount them, and the pull chain on/off operation is foolproof as well. Each light has a lifespan of 50,000 hours and a warranty of five years.
Find more Juweixin Utility Linkable 40W 4FT LED Shop Light information and reviews here.
-
11. HyperSelect LED Shop Lights (Pack of 4)Pros:
Cons:
- Five year warranty
- Very bright
- Can be flush mounted or hung
- Housing is larger than other options
- Customers had issues with mounting brackets
- Power switch is in inconvenient location
This super bright shop light comes in either 5000K (daylight) or 5000K (crystal white) color temperatures, and can be purchased as a single fixture or a pack of four. Each light has a life span of 45,000 hours and they are super bright, while only consuming 35W of power. You can either install flush mount or as a hanging light fixture with adjustable height, and they come with a five year warranty.
Find more HyperSelect LED Shop Lights information and reviews here.
In the old days the most energy-efficient lighting solution for shop use in homes and commercial spaces was CFL or Compact Fluorescent Lights. CFL lights are inexpensive and more efficient than incandescent, but they are also extremely fragile and often flicker or make an annoying humming noise when turned on.
Today, LED lighting technology has proven to be a much more effective, efficient and inexpensive solution. LED shop lights are lightweight, easy to install and provide a much brighter and more consistent light than CFL or incandescent bulbs.
LEDs are super energy efficient, with some lights saving 75% in energy costs over CFL, or even more if you are switching from incandescent. You do not need any special handyman skills to hang these lights as they usually come with very easy installation hardware and instructions.
See Also:
- 5 Best G9 LED Bulbs: Compare, Buy, & Save (2019)
- 10 Best LED Strip Lights: The Ultimate List (2019)
- 10 Best LED Panel Lights: Compare, Buy & Save
Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.