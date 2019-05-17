15 Best Knife Block Sets: Your Easy Buying Guide

It comes with a premium price tag, but this knife block set lives up to expectations with its forged German stainless steel construction, well-balanced handles and self-sharpening slots for each knife.

Some knives are a bit more delicate and aren’t quite made for all-around kitchen work. These J.A. Henckels knives feature a durable forged German stainless steel construction to confidently slice through just about anything. You’ll find a variety of knives, including paring knives, serrated and traditional utility knives, a boning knife, prep knife, carving knife, chef’s knife and more. The set also includes forged serrated steak knives, a bread knife and santoku knife. A pair of kitchen shears is also included.

Aside from quality knives, you’re also paying for the convenience of a robust 19-slot self-sharpening knife block. Each knife is automatically sharpened when it’s placed into its designated slot for storage, or removed for use. Once the knife is inserted, built-in ceramic honing wheels get to work sharpening the blades. Serrated knives are an exception, however, as Henckels says their toothed blades don’t need to be sharpened.

A single-piece construction ensures an uninterrupted transition from the blade to the handle. In case you crave even more stability, you’ll appreciate the traditional triple-rivet handles.