15 Best Knife Block Sets: Your Easy Buying Guide

If you need to replace more than just a kitchen knife, consider one of these best kitchen knife block sets. Aside from having all your meal prep essentials at your fingertips, the right block set also simplifies storage and saves valuable space.
-
1. J.A. Henckels International Self-Sharpening Knife Block Set (20-Piece)Price: $249.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Single-piece construction provides a smooth transition from blade to handle
- Each knife slot is labeled
- Knives are automatically sharpened
- Pricey
- Made in China
- Block is cumbersome
It comes with a premium price tag, but this knife block set lives up to expectations with its forged German stainless steel construction, well-balanced handles and self-sharpening slots for each knife.
Some knives are a bit more delicate and aren’t quite made for all-around kitchen work. These J.A. Henckels knives feature a durable forged German stainless steel construction to confidently slice through just about anything. You’ll find a variety of knives, including paring knives, serrated and traditional utility knives, a boning knife, prep knife, carving knife, chef’s knife and more. The set also includes forged serrated steak knives, a bread knife and santoku knife. A pair of kitchen shears is also included.
Aside from quality knives, you’re also paying for the convenience of a robust 19-slot self-sharpening knife block. Each knife is automatically sharpened when it’s placed into its designated slot for storage, or removed for use. Once the knife is inserted, built-in ceramic honing wheels get to work sharpening the blades. Serrated knives are an exception, however, as Henckels says their toothed blades don’t need to be sharpened.
A single-piece construction ensures an uninterrupted transition from the blade to the handle. In case you crave even more stability, you’ll appreciate the traditional triple-rivet handles.
-
2. Chicago Cutlery 1134968 Fusion Knife Block Set (17-Piece)Price: $119.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Comes with a chop assist tool for stability
- Forged design balances each knife
- Designed to stay sharper for longer
- Not dishwasher safe
- Some say the knives don't line up properly in their designated slots
- Should be dried immediately to prevent rust
If you’re looking for overall value, this 17-piece knife set is worth considering, given its versatility, durability and longevity.
When you purchase a knife block set, longevity is probably a priority. This set is made with high-carbon stainless steel that resists rust and pitting. It’s also stain resistant. The fusion construction also enables the knives to stay sharper for longer.
This set features a chef’s knife and a serrated bread knife. There are also two santoku knives along with a utility knife, paring knife and a steak knife. A sharpening steel is included, along with chop assist. The chestnut-stain wood block makes a stylish addition to any kitchen.
A forged design promotes equal weight and balance for added control and security as you cut. These knives also have a 26-degree taper grind edge for precise results and effortless sharpening when it’s needed. The cushion-grip handles are comfortable to hold and have non-slip properties.
-
3. Dalstrong Phantom Series (6-Piece)Price: $399.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Each knife is hand-crafted
- Tapered blade design improves flexibility and durability
- Full-tang design increases stability
- Block isn't very heavy
- Not designed to cut through bone
- Can take awhile to sharpen
If the bulk of your culinary work requires precision, it’s hard to overlook this Phantom Series knife set by Dalstrong.
Each knife in this set is crafted over 45 days and is hand sharpened between 13 and 15 degrees, according to Dalstrong. The knives are made with Japanese AUS-8 high-carbon steel, while each edge is hand finished to an eye-catching mirror polish. A 58+ Rockwell rating puts these knives squarely into the premium category.
If you’re stretching your budget for a solid knife block set, you’ll want to make sure you get the most bang for your buck. High levels of chromium made the blades stain resistant. Chefs of all levels will appreciate the tapered blade design, which improves flexibility and durability. A low blade profile makes the knives easy to maneuver. A full-tang design ensures each knife will feel sturdy in your hand.
The non-slip handles are made with pakkawood from Spain and naturally withstand moisture as well as heat and cold.
-
4. Cuisinart Stainless Steel Hollow Handle Cutlery Block Set (15-Piece)Price: $40.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- High-carbon stainless steel blades
- Precision-tapered blades produce a fine sharp edge
- Set includes all-purpose kitchen shears
- Small bread knife
- Some say the steak knives are oddly curved
- A few complaints of rust spots
If your goal is to make meal prep simpler without spending a fortune, this block set by Cuisinart is a solid choice.
This basic knife set stands out for its all-around value. For the price you get a chef’s knife, slicing knife, santoku knife, serrated knife, two paring knives, and steak knives. A sharpening steel is also included, along with general-purpose shears and the knife block.
Each knife has a high-carbon stainless steel blade for accurate and precise cuts. Precision-tapered blades produce a fine sharp edge that works especially well for detail. The lightweight knives work especially well for carving, slicing and chopping for meal prep.
-
5. McCook MC25 Stainless Steel Kitchen Knife Set (14-Piece)Price: $63.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- High-carbon stainless steel construction
- Tapered edge design
- Space-saving design
- Not dishwasher safe
- Should be dried quickly to prevent rust
- Sharpener isn't the sturdiest
This 14-piece set also stands out for its value, as it includes a built-in sharpener and kitchen scissors.
Whether you’re just starting your culinary experimentation or you’re a seasoned chef, this 14-piece set covers all the basics and more. You’ll get a chef’s knife, slicing knife, serrated utility knife, santoku knife, utility knife and steak knives. All-purpose kitchen shears help you complete tasks such as chopping up your favorite herbs. Each piece has its own slot in the butcher wooden knife block. A built-in sharpener adds an element of convenience.
You’ll find this knife block set in a variety of colors and styles, with sizes ranging from six to 16 pieces.
-
6. Deik Knife Set (14-Piece)Price: $38.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Knifes are forged into one piece
- Good variety of knives for the price
- Curved and tapered handles promote comfort
- Sharpening steel isn't the best quality
- Stand looks a bit cheap
- Advanced chefs might not find them durable enough
Aside from its stylish acrylic stand, this knife block set stands out for its ergonomic design.
Having the right handles is crucial for meal prep. These knives have curved and tapered handles that are specifically designed to fit snugly into your hand. Aside from the comfortable fit, these handles maximize control and performance. Whether your meal prep involves slicing, chopping, mincing or cutting, the knife will feel secure and steady in your hand.
The acrylic stand comes with an assortment of knives, each of which has a designated slot. You get a chef’s knife, bread knife, utility knife, carving knife and steak knives. A stainless sharpening steel is included for added convenience.
The set also includes 7.5-inch shears. Each piece is made with high-carbon stainless steel. Aside from the overall durability of the material, it also protects against rust and bacterial build-up. The knives are forged into one piece to remain strong and sturdy despite continuous use.
-
7. Emojoy Knife Set (15-Piece)Price: $64.98Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Each knife has an angle of 15 to 17 degrees per side
- Durable full-tang design
- High-carbon stainless steel blades
- Not dishwasher safe
- Prone to water spots
- Finish on the handles may fade over time
This Emojoy Knife Set makes a timeless addition to your kitchen with its classic wood grain and pakkawood handles.
It’s hard to get around the fact that wood blocks generally aren’t the most attractive item in a kitchen. If you prefer classic styling, this knife set is a practical choice. The wood grain is designed to improve with age, while the pakkawood handles give this kitchen knife set a timeless appearance.
Good looks aren’t the only thing going for this knife block set, though. You’ll find high-carbon stainless steel blades on each knife, along with a triple riveted design for added stability. Not only do the handles look nice, the pakkawood construction makes them more ergonomic. Each knife has an angle of 15 to 17 degrees per side and can be easily cleaned when necessary. The full-tang design makes each knife more stable and durable.
This set comes with a chef’s knife, slicing knife, santoku knife, bread knife, utility knife, paring knife and steak knives. Scissors are included, along with a knife sharpener.
-
8. Chef Essential Knife Set (6-Piece)Price: $21.89Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Works well for fruits, veggies and boneless meat
- High-carbon steel blades
- Each knife has a protective sheath
- Not recommended for the dishwasher
- Handles aren't the sturdiest
- Blades don't stay sharp for very long
Add a pop of color to your kitchen with this multi-colored knife set.
While its vibrant colors surely catch your eye first, you’ll soon notice that this knife set comes without a block. Whether you’re short on space or you simply don’t need a storage block, this knife set is a practical solution.
The set includes all the essentials for your kitchen. You’ll find a paring knife, utility knives, santoku knife, chef’s knife and a slicing knife. Each piece comes with a matching sheath for protection and convenience. The compact set works just as well in your home as it does on the road when traveling, or even grilling outdoors. Each knife has a razor-sharp edge for slicing and dicing. The high-carbon steel blades stand up to rust over time.
You can use this versatile set with just about any type of sharpener. Aside from fruits and veggies, the knives work well with boneless meats. Aside from this multi-colored set, single color sets are available.
-
9. WÜSTHOF Gourmet Block Set (12-Piece)Price: $179.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Knives are laser cut in factory
- Kitchen shears can be disassembled if necessary
- Each knife is well-balanced
- Hand wash only
- Blades aren't very thick
- Sharpener isn't included
This Gourmet Series knife set makes professional-level knives an affordable option for the average cook.
You’ll get plenty of bang for your buck with these Gourmet Series knives. For starters, each knife is laser-cut in the Wüsthof factory in Germany. They also feature high-carbon stainless steel for added durability. The knives are well-balanced for optimal results. Each handle is made with a durable synthetic material with a tighter molecular structure to keep discoloration and fading at bay, according to Wüsthof.
The 12-piece set includes all the essentials and more. You get a paring knife, spear point paring knife, utility knife, bread knife, steel and several steak knives. The included kitchen shears can be disassembled if necessary. Each piece sits inside a designated slot in the 13-slot block.
-
10. Shun TDMS0900 Premier Gourmet Block Knife Set (9-Piece)Price: $749.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Each knife is hand-crafted
- Damascus material adds durability
- Knives have hammered finishes for stability
- Pricey
- Some say the tips are fragile
- Honing steel isn't the highest quality
The inclusion of multiple speciality knives makes this set worth the splurge for creative and advanced chefs.
This multi-piece gourmet block set isn’t exactly cheap. To start with, you get all the essentials, such as a chef’s knife, paring knife and a utility knife. However, the set includes speciality knives that you don’t normally find in your average kitchen block set. Some examples include a vegetable knife, premier slicing knife for cutting thin slices of meat, and a bread knife that works equally well on crusty and tender breads. A combination honing steel is included, along with kitchen shears.
This block set isn’t cheap, but you’re getting a premium product. According to Shun, every knife is carefully crafted by hand and requires at least 100 handcrafted steps to finish. The knives have a VG-10 core, which is renowned for its durability and edge retention. Layered Damascus material is forged into a single piece for added durability. The knives also have a tsuchime, or hammered, finish for added durability.
The set is contained within a stylish bamboo block. Pakkawood handles ensure a comfortable and secure grip.
-
11. Vestaware Knife Set (16-Piece)Price: $129.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Triple rivet design adds stability
- Rosewood handles withstand moisture, heat and cold
- Includes a sharpener and shears
- A bit pricey compared to competitors
- Not the highest quality bonus scissors
- Not dishwasher safe
This knife set is worth a look if you’re seeking higher-quality materials at an affordable price.
Whether you’re an accomplished home chef or you’re searching for a solid set for beginners, keep this knife set in mind. You’ll find everything you need to get started, including a two chef’s knives, a serrated bread knife, slicing knife, santoku knife, utility knife, paring knife and steak knives. Kitchen shears are part of the package, as is an eight-inch sharpener.
Meal prep is made simpler with this set, which covers the basics such as chopping, dicing, slicing, and mincing your favorite fruits, veggies and meat. Ultra-sharp edges increase the durability and overall performance of each knife. Rosewood handles withstand hot and cold temperatures as well as moisture. They’re also ergonomic and have a triple rivet design for added stability.
-
12. OOU Knife Set (15-Piece)Price: $79.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Black oxide layer won't chip over time
- Comes in a transparent acrylic knife block
- Knife sharpener is included
- Sharpener is separate from the block
- Blades don't stay sharp for long
- Holder is a bit top heavy
This all-around knife block set makes an affordable option for home chefs of all levels.
Buying a multi-piece knife set makes even more sense when it’s a solid value. That’s the case with this knife block set, which has a lot to offer for the price. For starters, each piece is made with high-carbon stainless steel material that’s resistant to rust. There’s also a patented black oxide layer that won’t chip off over time. Ultra-sharp edge technology ensures precise results during meal prep.
You’ll find all the essentials in this knife set, including a chef’s knife, bread knife, slicing knife, paring knife, utility knife and multiple steak knives. If you’re tired of wood blocks you’ll appreciate this transparent acrylic knife block. Not only can you see each knife, but the block is also resistant to shocks and scratches. Each knife features a full-tang design for added stability. A knife sharpener is included.
-
13. AmazonBasics Knife Set (14-Piece)Price: $24.68Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Handles are triple riveted for stability
- High-carbon stainless steel blades
- Comes with shears and a sharpener
- Handles are a bit flimsy
- Not the most durable construction
- Not dishwasher safe
If affordability is your primary concern, consider the AmazonBasics Knife Set.
This budget-friendly set comes with everything you need to get started, including a chef’s knife, bread knife, slicing knife, utility knife, peeling knife and steak knives. You’ll also find kitchen shears and a sharpener. The 14-piece wood block is also included. Its affordability and versatility make the set a reasonable choice for college students and first apartments, as well as beginner chefs.
Each piece has a high-carbon stainless steel blade for precise results. Another highlight is the handles, which are triple riveted for added comfort and security. The pine wood block adds a stylish look to any counter.
-
14. Marco Almond KYA27 Rainbow Titanium Cutlery Knife Set (14-Piece)Price: $49.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Designed for use in home or kitchen restaurants
- Titanium coating adds color to each blade
- Ergonomically shaped handles
- Prone to rust if not dried quickly after use
- Kitchen shears aren't very sharp
- Blade quality isn't the best
If you think your kitchen could use a bit more color, check out this colorful rainbow cutlery set.
Each knife in this set features a rainbow color, so you’ll never get bored even when completing the most mundane meal prep tasks. The set has 14 pieces, including essentials such as a chef’s knife, slicing knife, bread knife, santoku knife, utility knife, paring knife and steak knives. All-purpose kitchen shears are also part of the package. This versatile knife set is designed for home or restaurant kitchens.
Aside from their fun rainbow colors, these knives stand out for their durability. The blades are made with stainless steel, while a titanium coating adds to the final product. The knives can complete just about any kitchen task, including chopping, slicing, dicing, cutting up meat and more. Ergonomically handles provide a safer and more secure grip.
-
15. Utopia Kitchen Stainless Steel Knife Block Set (13-Piece)Price: $16.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Ergonimically designed knives
- Stainless steel blades
- Comes with kitchen scissors
- Doesn't include a knife sharpener
- Prone to rust spots
- Some complaints of knives getting stuck in slots
This knife set from Utopia Kitchen is a practical choice for beginner cooks and shoppers on a tight budget.
Whether you’re shopping on a tight budget or you’re looking for a block set that’s ideal for beginners, keep this set from Utopia Kitchen in mind. The set includes 13 pieces. You’ll find everything you need to get started on your new culinary adventures, including a chef’s knife, bread knife, carving knife, utility knife and steak knives. Kitchen scissors are also included.
A combination of conservative blade thickness and an ergonomic knife design provides a comfortable grip and skillful handling. Each blade is made with stainless steel. The handles are made with a plastic material that’s generally resistant to chemicals and moisture.
The best kitchen knife block set makes meal prep that much simpler and less stressful. Even if you're a beginner, a knife block set is a worthwhile investment for the convenience of having everything you need in a single place. You can stay within a strict budget or splurge on sets that cost hundreds of dollars, depending on the qualities and features you prefer.
Generally speaking, pricier sets are made with stronger and more durable materials. These knives tend to stay sharper for longer and can withstand repetitive tasks for a prolonged period of time without wearing down. However, if you're a beginner or aren't much of a cook, you may be fine with a lower quality set.
Most knives come with an angle between 15 and 20 degrees, which is ideal for most kitchen tasks, according to Alderleaf Wilderness College. To keep your knife in top shape, several knife block sets come with their own built-in sharpener.
Appearance may also be important, especially if your knife block will remain on the counter. Most block sets are manufactured with wood, although a few are made with clear acrylic material. However, some chefs find the wood blocks to be more stable overall.
