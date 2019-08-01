15 Best Cordless Drills: Your Buyer’s Guide

Everybody knows the name DeWalt and their DCK240C2 is one of their best-selling drills. This series comes as a kit, complete with carrying case and a number of accessories you can opt into our out of, depending on your needs and budget. This kit comes standards with a cordless drill/driver combo and an impact driver. And you’ll never run out of juice with the (2) included 1.3 Ah battery packs.

Are you working in low-light? No worries—DeWalt’s drills come standard with a built-in LED light to help illuminate your work. With a 300-unit watt motor, both of these drills can be used for most applications. At the end of the day, you’re getting two extremely versatile drills that’ll last you and be an important part of your tool kit. DeWalt is one of the most trusted tool brands in the world, so it’s a win-win that you can find their products on Amazon.

The DeWalt DCK240C2 is the best high-end cordless drill you can find right now.