9 Best Drip Coffee Makers: Your Easy Buying Guide

Drip coffee makers are some of the most popular types of coffee machines, between their convenience and affordability. If you’re simply looking for a great cup of coffee, check out the best drip coffee makers below.
1. Braun Brew Sense 12-Cup Drip Coffee MakerPrice: $63.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 12-cup capacity is ideal for families
- Carafe lid seals in flavors for richer coffee taste
- User-friendly digital control panel
- Mostly plastic materials
- No adjustable brew strength
- Lacks keep-warm function
You can easily make enough coffee for your family or a crowd with this 12-cup brewer. However, you can make as little as a single cup per brew.
Despite its larger brewing capacity, this drip coffee maker remains relatively compact. It also stands out for its modern and streamlined design, complete with a sleek black exterior.
The emphasis is on flavor, which is apparent given the uniquely shaped carafe lid, which seals in flavor by minimizing air exposure, along with a gold-tone filter that gets rid of grounds but not the flavorful essential oils.
A charcoal filter removes impurities for fresher-tasting coffee. This drip coffee machine also has a water level indicator along with a 24-hour programmable timer.
Find more Braun Brew Sense 12-Cup Drip Coffee Maker information and reviews here.
2. Cuisinart DCC-1200 Brew Central 12-Cup Programmable CoffeemakerPrice: $71.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 12-cup capacity
- Adjustable heater plate
- Charcoal water filter ensures optimal flavor
- Too tall to fit under some lower cabinets
- Water fill level can be tough to read
- Timer isn’t backlit
Aside from a 12-cup brewing capacity, this coffee maker stands out for its ergonomic handle, which promotes comfortable dripless pouring regardless of how much coffee you brew.
Highlights include a brew pause feature that lets you steal a cup before the brewing process is complete, along with a 24-hour advance brew start.
An adjustable heater plate with low, medium, and high settings, enables you to keep any coffee you’ve brewed at the desired temperature. A charcoal water filter promises the freshest tasting coffee.
Find more Cuisinart DCC-1200 Brew Central 12-Cup Programmable Coffeemaker information and reviews here.
3. DeLonghi Espresso & 10-Cup Drip Coffee MachinePrice: $249.98Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Includes a manual frother
- Front-loading coffee and water reservoirs
- 24-hour digital timer
- Requires a lot of counter space
- Not very quiet, especially the espresso side
- Delicate coffee pot lid
Whether you frequently have trouble deciding which type of coffee you want or you’re trying to please a crowd, the DeLonghi Espresso & 10-cup Drip Coffee Machine is a practical choice.
One side contains a 15-bar pump espresso machine for making speciality drinks such as your favorite latte, espresso or cappuccino. On the other side, you’ll find a 10-cup drip machine. You can top off any drink with rich and creamy foam thanks to the manual frother.
Both the coffee and water reservoirs are front-loading for easy access and cleaning. A 24-hour digital timer lets you prepare for a delicious cup in advance. If you’re nearby and just can’t wait to enjoy a cup as it brews, a brew-pause feature lets you sneak some fresh coffee without creating a mess.
An advanced active carbon filtration system helps purify water so that you can enjoy one delicious cup after the next.
Find more DeLonghi Espresso & 10-Cup Drip Coffee Machine information and reviews here.
4. Hamilton Beach 12-Cup Digital Coffee MakerPrice: $29.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Auto shutoff
- Swing-out basket
- Adjustable brewing strength
- Slow brew time
- Could be warmer
- A bit noisy
You can brew between one and four cups with this coffee maker. It also features fast and easy access for effortless filling. A programmable clock with a two-hour automatic shutoff allows you full control over when you drink your coffee.
Handy features include a swing-out brew basket with a release button along with a wheeled base that promises easy access to the machines’ water reservoir.
An adjustable brewing feature lets you choose between bold and regular strength coffee.
Find more Hamilton Beach 12-Cup Digital Coffee Maker information and reviews here.
5. Mr. Coffee 12-Cup Programmable Coffee MakerPrice: $34.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Water filtration system
- Freshness timer
- Auto pause cycle
- Clock is not backlit
- Warming plate base prone to rust
- A handful of consumers complain of a plastic smell/taste
A unique water filtration system removes up to 97 percent of chlorine, ensuring more flavorful and better-tasting coffee. There’s also a handy freshness timer that monitors how fresh the coffee is from the time it’s brewed.
If you prefer a stronger cup of coffee, the brew strength selector helps to pump out a stronger-flavored beverage. There’s also an auto-pause cycle that lets you grab a cup of coffee before the brewing process is complete.
As an added bonus, a two-hour shutoff feature automatically turns the coffeemaker off. Cleanup is easy thanks to a lift and clean filter basket.
Find more Mr. Coffee 12-Cup Programmable Coffee Maker information and reviews here.
6. Moccamaster KBT 10-Cup Coffee Brewer with Thermal CarafePrice: $309.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Brews a full carafe in minutes
- Consistent brew temperature
- BPA-free material
- Carafe doesn’t keep coffee warm for long
- Some plastic materials seem cheap
- No spout on the carafe
This coffee maker brews at a consistent temperature between 196 and 205 degrees Fahrenheit. It’s equipped with a copper element that automatically shuts off once the brewing cycle is complete.
If you’re looking for a machine that can brew several cups in minutes, this one is a good bet as it will brew a half or full carafe between four and six minutes. There’s also a manual drip-stop brew basket with a stainless steel thermal carafe.
Another bonus is that any place where plastic is used is crafted from BPA-free material.
Find more Moccamaster KBT 10-Cup Coffee Brewer with Thermal Carafe information and reviews here.
7. Hamilton Beach Two-Way Single Serve Coffee BrewerPrice: $59.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Carafe and single serve brew options
- Pod holder
- Auto shutoff
- Initial plastic smell
- Paper filter sometimes collapses inward
- Loud at the end of a cycle
There are two sides to this coffee maker: the carafe side, with an extra-large capacity water reservoir, and a single-serve side designed with a multilevel cup rest that can be adjusted to fit a variety of cup and mug sizes.
If you prefer pods, you’ll appreciate the pod holder that snaps onto the single-serve brew basket. Customers really like the brew strength selector, which offers flavors in regular or bold.
There’s also a user-friendly control panel and display along with the ability to program the machine to brew up to 24 hours before. Other features include a programmable timer and auto-shutoff.
Find more Hamilton Beach Two-Way Single Serve Coffee Brewer information and reviews here.
8. Mr. Coffee 10-Cup Optimal Brew Thermal CoffeemakerPrice: $62.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Stainless steel thermal carafe
- Water filtration system
- Fresh brew timer
- Several customers complain about countertop leaks
- Carafe is tough to clean
- Gets a bit noisy at the end of the cycle
This coffee maker is an optimal choice if you prefer to brew coffee and sip it slowly over a period of time, thanks to its stainless steel thermal carafe that keeps the coffee warm. Another highlight is the removable water reservoir and filter basket, both of which lift out easily.
A unique water filtration system reduces chlorine content by up to 97 percent, ensuring more flavorful and better-tasting coffee.
You won’t have to worry about drinking burnt cold coffee thanks to the handy fresh brew timer. You can also grab a cup of coffee using the pause and serve feature.
Find more Mr. Coffee 10-Cup Optimal Brew Thermal Coffeemaker information and reviews here.
9. Ninja 12-Cup Programmable Coffee MakerPrice: $78.90Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Mid-brew pause feature lets you enjoy a cup before brewing is complete
- Adjustable keep warm plate holds coffee temperature up to four hours
- Large 60-ounce water reservoir
- Doesn't come with a frother
- Not designed for specialty drinks
- Can't accommodate larger travel mugs
This 12-cup drip coffee maker offers something for everyone, with features such as a choice between classic and rich brews and thermal flavor extraction. Water is brewed at a hotter temperature for optimal flavor extraction.
A small-batch function is available for brewing between one and four cups, but you can brew up to 12 cups with the large 60-ounce reservoir. A mid-brew pause feature lets you sneak a cup of delicious coffee before the brew cycle is complete. If you can’t enjoy your coffee right away or you want to keep it warm for later, an adjustable warming plate holds consistent flavors and temperatures up to four hours.
A permanent gold-tone filter is eco-friendly and helps keep unwanted flavors out of your coffee.
Find more Ninja 12-Cup Programmable Coffee Maker information and reviews here.
Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program and other affiliate advertising programs and may receive a commission if you purchase a product via a link on this page.