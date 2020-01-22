9 Best Drip Coffee Makers: Your Easy Buying Guide

You can easily make enough coffee for your family or a crowd with this 12-cup brewer. However, you can make as little as a single cup per brew.

Despite its larger brewing capacity, this drip coffee maker remains relatively compact. It also stands out for its modern and streamlined design, complete with a sleek black exterior.

The emphasis is on flavor, which is apparent given the uniquely shaped carafe lid, which seals in flavor by minimizing air exposure, along with a gold-tone filter that gets rid of grounds but not the flavorful essential oils.

A charcoal filter removes impurities for fresher-tasting coffee. This drip coffee machine also has a water level indicator along with a 24-hour programmable timer.