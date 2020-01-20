13 Best Portable Saunas: Your Buying Guide

Portable saunas are a great alternative to the typical indoor models we’re used to. For one, you don’t have to go to the gym or local health spa to experience their benefits. And two, you can package them up with you and take them anywhere. So browse through our selections below and find the best portable sauna for your home and beyond .

Infrared Sauna Benefits

The benefits of infrared saunas are quite numerous. While in use, these saunas are known to increase your blood circulation, stimulate your sweat glands, and help to release toxins that are residing within your body.

For years, infrared saunas have been known to relieve stress and fatigue. They help to subside muscle aches, joint pain, and arthritis. Saunas help to increase your metabolism thus leading to fat burning and weight loss. And they also contribute to better heart health, skin health, an improved immune system and more.

Infrared Portable Sauna

All the benefits listed above can be taken on the go thanks to our selection of infrared saunas being portable. Our list consists of both infrared and steam portable saunas, but there are many who prefer the infrared options for a variety of reasons.

There's little risk of burns as infrared saunas don't use hot steam. And because you don't have to transport actual steamers, they're much more portable too.

How Long to Stay in Sauna

Many of the saunas on our list have timer settings built-in so that you can conveniently just set pick a time, sit back, and relax. Some of these timers have settings that can keep your session going for up to 60-minutes.

However, according to Healthline.com, it's not recommended that you stay in a sauna for more than 15-minutes at a time at a maximum, and just 5 to 10-minutes for beginners. Extended time in the heat can put you at a risk for dehydration. And experts say you should wait for at least 10-minutes after workout sessions before entering a sauna.

