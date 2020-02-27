7 Best Emergency Food Supply Kits: Your Easy Buying Guide

For a sense of normalcy in survival rations on a restricted budget, consider this offering from Augason Farms. There are 42 servings across five different meal types, which works out to about 2,667 calories per day for 72 hours.

The included meals are: Maple brown sugar oatmeal, creamy chicken-flavored rice, creamy potato soup, hearty vegetable chicken soup, and banana chips. To make any of these, you’ll just need to add heated water and stir – occasionally with a whisk, so make sure you one or something like one in your go bag.

You may also need to have some resealable food storage bags to make the best use of this as the portions are not individually packaged. This is likely a cost-cutting measure that keeps the overall price quite low, but if you’re expecting parceled out meals, you’ll be disappointed in this option. Having bags to make your own portions, even after initial cooking, will help.

If you want more meal types or have more than one person to feed, consider the 72-Hour 4-Person Emergency Food Storage Kit. You could also go the individual ingredient route and assemble your own meals using options like black bean burgers, vegetable stew blend, or even simple rolled oats.