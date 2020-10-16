10 Best Bath Mats: Which Is Right for You?

Bathroom rugs are a must-have item in your bathroom , as they add a soft feel to a tile or linoleum floor, and can help absorb water. They also can be decorative, as you can choose a brightly colored or patterned rug to pull the look of your bathroom together.

You can choose to have just one rug outside of your bath tub, or add a couple in front of your vanity and toilet as well.

When looking for a bathroom rug, make sure you measure your space first to be sure the rug will fit perfectly. If you have a small bathroom, a runner style rug is a good option as it will cover all the space you need without bunching up.

If you have a lot of floor space, take advantage of it and use a few different rugs throughout the space. You also want to consider the rug material, as you want something that will feel soft on your feet, but can still be cleaned as bathroom rugs can get mildewy over time.

Microfiber material is a good way to go, as it absorbs water well and dries quickly. Anti-slip backing is also a good thing to have, as it ensures the mats won't slide around on a wet floor.