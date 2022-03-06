7 Best Commercial Vacuum Sealers: Your Buyer’s Guide

If you’re searching for a state-of-the-art vacuum sealer, the Weston Pro-2300 is one to check out.

Constructed with strong stainless steel, the powerful device transmits up to 935 watts to its 28-inch pump. With this strength, it ensures that not even the smallest trace of moisture is left or sneaks through. This can be especially useful if you need to seal oily food which can sometimes make the bag’s edges slip.

This adaptable device works with bags of all sizes, including up to 15-inch ones. With this adaptability, you can secure tricky items, including whole fish.

To confirm that the bags are evenly sealed, you can peer into the machine’s transparent lid. This will also help you keep an eye on how well the item is being sealed and whether you need to adjust the settings. You can also monitor the process by watching the front LED light progress bar.

In addition to the bright progress bar, you’ll notice three other colorful buttons on the front. These allow you to start, manually seal, and stop the machine. These one-touch operations are straightforward making it a great option for beginners.

As the machine runs, its heavy-duty fan will automatically twirl. As you continue to use the sealer, the fan will release cool air around the motor so that it doesn’t overheat. For extra protection, you’ll also find a 10-amp buss fuse along the side which works as a circuit breaker. You can alter this fuse as necessary.

Keep in mind though that you’ll need to purchase sealer bags before using the Weston Pro-2300. The company does offer some you can purchase separately, including 6×10-inch and 8×12-inch ones. You can also use non-brand bags but they might not fit as well.

When you’re done with your Weston sealer, simply detach its power cord and store it into the back compartment.