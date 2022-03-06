7 Best Commercial Vacuum Sealers: Your Buyer’s Guide

Looking to find a more powerful and functional vacuum sealer for home use than whatever Walmart or Target have on their shelves in-store? We’ve found just the thing you need: a commercial vacuum sealer.
Below, find Heavy’s top choices for the best commercial vacuum sealers for sale in 2022:
1. Weston Pro-2300 Commercial Stainless Steel Vacuum Sealer
- Seal Food in Less Than 1 Minute
- Easy to Use
- Durable
- Too Large For Smaller Kitchens
- Pricey
- Sealer Bags Not Included
If you’re searching for a state-of-the-art vacuum sealer, the Weston Pro-2300 is one to check out.
Constructed with strong stainless steel, the powerful device transmits up to 935 watts to its 28-inch pump. With this strength, it ensures that not even the smallest trace of moisture is left or sneaks through. This can be especially useful if you need to seal oily food which can sometimes make the bag’s edges slip.
This adaptable device works with bags of all sizes, including up to 15-inch ones. With this adaptability, you can secure tricky items, including whole fish.
To confirm that the bags are evenly sealed, you can peer into the machine’s transparent lid. This will also help you keep an eye on how well the item is being sealed and whether you need to adjust the settings. You can also monitor the process by watching the front LED light progress bar.
In addition to the bright progress bar, you’ll notice three other colorful buttons on the front. These allow you to start, manually seal, and stop the machine. These one-touch operations are straightforward making it a great option for beginners.
As the machine runs, its heavy-duty fan will automatically twirl. As you continue to use the sealer, the fan will release cool air around the motor so that it doesn’t overheat. For extra protection, you’ll also find a 10-amp buss fuse along the side which works as a circuit breaker. You can alter this fuse as necessary.
Keep in mind though that you’ll need to purchase sealer bags before using the Weston Pro-2300. The company does offer some you can purchase separately, including 6×10-inch and 8×12-inch ones. You can also use non-brand bags but they might not fit as well.
When you’re done with your Weston sealer, simply detach its power cord and store it into the back compartment.
Find more Weston Pro-2300 Stainless Steel Vacuum Sealer information and reviews here.
2. Avid Armor A420 Vacuum Sealer Machine
- Additional Accessory Port
- User-Friendly
- Customizable Features
- Only 1-Year Warranty
- Some bags might not seal well if oily
- MIght have trouble removing all moisture
Avid Armor is renowned throughout the food appliance industry for its high-quality vacuum sealers. One commercial model of its that’s particularly enticing is the A420.
Built with a 12-inch bar and three-millimeter seal wire, this compact machine is made to work hard. It uses a double piston pump that runs on 230 watts – a remarkable amount that quickly removes air. Thanks to this impressive suction, the model helps protect food up to five times better than many similar models.
The lid contains a digital screen allowing you to effortlessly monitor and adjust settings. There’s also a pressure dial on the left side so you can check the current airflow. For safety, a cooling fan is embedded near the motor.
There are four functions built into the A420: pulse, seal, marinate, and canister. After you choose one, you can then pick more specific details. These include dry, moist, gentle, and normal. With these, you can make sure that the sealer properly encloses your food. For extra protection, the Avid Armor A420 will double seal the bags.
Inside, you’ll find a roll storage container. This can hold a 25-foot roll. The machine does come with a material roll when you purchase it. To aid you in trimming the plastic, there’s a cutter that you can use to slice it to your desired measurements.
The Avid Armor A420’s lid features a sturdy handle that’s easy to lift up and down. The lid features a locking mechanism that makes sure that once inserted, the bag stays in place so you don’t have to manually feed and align it.
While this model might seem like a replica of Avid Armor’s A100 model, there are a few minor differences. But perhaps one of the most noticeable is its weight. At 11.5 pounds, it’s significantly lighter making it ideal for those who plan to move this device around often.
Find more Avid Armor A420 Vacuum Sealer Machine information and reviews here.
3. WeVac CV12 Vacuum Sealer
- It’s made of high-quality materials.
- It secures liquid well.
- The lid automatically clicks into place once closed.
- It might take some time to learn how to use.
- It makes frequent beeping sounds when running.
- You might need to reseal certain options.
WeVac has been in the vacuum sealing business for over 15 years and their products certainly show this expertise.
Their CV12 model is extremely versatile, but it’s mainly designed to preserve oily foods and liquids, like meats and sauces. How is this done? Simply with its innovative double-seal wires that form a strong bond between the bag’s edges. However, you need to make sure the piece is properly aligned inside. Otherwise, it might not seal correctly.
Unlike many commercial sealers, this option is square rather than rectangular. It measures 14.5 x 18.1 inches and can hold bags as large as 11 x 16 inches. It features a deep interior chamber (12.2 x 13 x 3.9 inches) that holds the food as it gets sealed. Thanks to the model’s transparent chamber lid, you can peek in to watch the process.
As you get to know the appliance, you’ll find it’s built with a plethora of fantastic settings. One is its SmartVac option. If you don’t want to manually adjust the vacuum, you can use this. All you have to do is press a button that tells the machine the bag’s size. There are also marinate and seal functions.
Once you activate the sealer, its dry piston pump will get to work absorbing air. WeVac’s clever vacuum pump makes sure that all moisture is gone so that nothing leaks out and there’s no chance of freezer burn.
While the CV12 is quite durable there are a few things to remember. One is that the chamber does need to be wiped out occasionally. By doing so, it keeps the piece strong and prevents future bags from getting left-behind gunk on them. It’s also somewhat heavy (36 lbs.) so you can’t always move it around to different areas.
Overall, if you’re looking for a well-made and stylish commercial vacuum, this is one to definitely check out.
Find more WeVac CV12 Vacuum Sealer information and reviews here.
-
- It’s user-friendly
- It comes with a 10-year limited warranty
- The cord measures six feet long giving you the freedom to use it practically anywhere
- You might need to trim parts of the vacuum bag for it to fit inside
- While it comes with a storage bag, it isn’t the most durable
- It sometimes has trouble sealing large items
At first glance, you wouldn’t necessarily think this device was a vacuum sealer. But, on closer inspection, you’ll discover that behind this slightly bulky facade is a remarkable machine.
While it might look intimidating to some, this option by PrimalTek is surprisingly user-friendly and its features amplify this.
The PrimalTek Sealer is equipped with a plethora of great features but perhaps one of its most helpful is its bag positioning guides. By securing the vacuum bag within these guides, it keeps them in the correct alignment.
As the bags roll through the machine, its 28-inch vacuum quickly works to remove moisture. This keeps your food fresher for longer periods of time. You’ll also notice that the appliance is equipped with a double-seal bar. This monitors the heat around the seal to make sure it’s properly closed.
Another perk of this machine is its clear lid allowing you to closely watch the sealing compartment. While this might seem unnecessary, it can be quite helpful if you’d like to observe the process.
If you need to adjust something, simply press one of the many functions on the sealer’s lid. Some you’ll find include marinate, pulse, and seal only. If you’d like to cancel the job, simply touch the “cancel” button situated on its right side.
To prevent the appliance from overheating, there’s an auto cooling system. This will keep the motor cool so you can seal items for as long as necessary.
There’s also a progress bar stretched across the top. This measurer will slowly light up in orange to show you how much longer the process will take. On average, this will take about 30 seconds to a minute depending on the item’s size.
Once you’re done, you can secure the cord inside its storage chamber. There’s also a place to store your vacuum sealer roll.
Find more PrimalTek 12" Commercial Grade Vacuum Sealer information and reviews here.
-
- It has a large suction chamber
- It works quickly
- The heat strips are replaceable
- At almost 15 pounds, this device might be a bit heavy for some
- You can’t adjust the suction pressure
- It tends to run loudly
LEM MaxVac is a snazzy option that’s perfect for those who need a reliable yet simple machine. Built out of strong aluminum, it includes a one-handed locking lid. As its name implies, you can slowly close the lid with one hand while using the other to keep the bag aligned in the seal bar.
Along the edges of this pristine lid are ¼-inch heat strips. These can safely seal up to 14-inch bags.
As the LEM MaxVac runs, its powerful piston pump (462 watts) will quickly seal anything from small to large items, including juicy steaks. You can adjust the vacuum pressure yourself or press the auto mode. With this, the machine will use smart technology to determine the right sealing settings.
This appliance also provides a useful cutter that you can use to measure and snip the vacuum bag to your preferred size. If you have leftover vacuum roll material, you can slide that into its interior holder for future use.
While there are numerous accessories built into the device, one of its biggest benefits is a spill trough. This piece will catch any liquid that might ooze out during the seal. You can then remove and rinse it.
LEM MaxVac works for up to five hours before shutting off for a break. While some might dislike this, the feature is meant to protect the device so it stays durable. Even within five hours of continuous use, you can quickly seal up to 500 items. This machine also includes other ETL-certified safety features, like a built-in circuit breaker and a fan to keep the motor comfortable.
This product comes with an 8 x 25-inch roll of vacuum bag. Its six-foot cord is also detachable and can be stored in a small back compartment.
If this is your first time using a commercial sealer, don’t worry. LEM includes a helpful product manual and quick start guide you can refer to.
Find more LEM Products 1253 MaxVac 500 information and reviews here.
-
- It’s lightweight and compact
- It has a wide integrated storage system
- It’s good for consistent tasks
- It might be a little loud for some when running
- The vacuum canister port can be finicky
- You need to verify that the lid is fully pressed down to activate the heating strips
SEATAO isn’t necessarily a widespread name, but the company sells a variety of chic electric kitchen appliances.
While they offer a handful of vacuum sealers, their VH5156 model is one to take notice of. Featuring a sleek gray and black aluminum housing, this option is built to withstand heavy impacts and usage. You’ll find its exterior is scratch-resistant and specially coated so it doesn’t warp if you need to wipe it off.
Its resilience might seem to be its most enticing aspect, but what sets this device apart is its incredible multi-function settings. You’ll find four customizable features designed to help you quickly seal food. These are dry/moist, canister, seal, and vacuum seal.
To access its vacuum roller compartment, lift its lid. Inside, you’ll find the bag material as well as a built-in cutter. Once you’ve cut the plastic, remove it from the device and push the lid down.
One thing you’ll note about this device is its one-hand locking lid. It’s sturdy but light enough to open and close with one hand. It also locks automatically which keeps the lid tightly shut as the device runs.
Running along the lid’s edges are Teflon heating strips. These warm up rapidly and emit enough heat to properly seal the bag without melting it. You can do up to 200 cycles before the machine needs to rest.
To give you an extra boost when using it, this commercial sealer comes with an additional foam gasket, vacuum tube, and vacuum roll. The vacuum tube can connect to external items, like vacuum containers and wine plugs.
If you still have questions or want to learn more about its features, be sure to check out the SEATAO user manual. This guides you through the best ways to use the machine and tips for optimum sealing.
-
- It’s extremely versatile
- It runs quietly
- It’s ideal for those on a budget
- You need to double-check that the vacuum bag isn’t covering the air hole
- It’s not always user-friendly
- You might need to sharpen the cutter after a few uses
On the outside, the HomeMarvel Sealer seems like any other commercial vacuum sealer. But on further inspection, you’ll find that this compact machine provides a surprising array of features.
The sealer features a solid silver aluminum casing with black accents. Across the center of the lid is the device’s easy-to-access functions. These include settings such as dry/moist food, pulse, vacuum seal, can, and seal only. Along the outer edge you’ll find three buttons: loose, stand, and tight (ranging from 75 to 85 kPa). With these, you tell the vacuum pump how tightly (or loosely) you’d like the machine to seal bags.
While it’s no surprise that this device seals items, what might amaze you is the sealer’s inflating ability. Simply open the machine, flip its drip trap, secure the lid, and slide the bag’s outer edge into its strip so that it aligns with the machine’s tiny air hole. The sealer will gently fill the bag with just the right amount of air. This makes it a perfect choice if you’d like to make potato chip packs.
This appliance has a 13.8-inch heat sealing strip that measures four millimeters wide. With this span, you can easily seal up to three bags at once. To help you know when to begin the sealing process, an LED light will flash across the top. When it stops flickering, you can safely start the task.
If you need to cut the bag, HomeMarvel has you covered. With its interior slicer, it expertly cuts the material. To access it, raise the lid. Make sure to firmly press it back down when you’re done though so it locks in place.
HomeMarvel’s sealer can be used up to 100 times before it needs a quick five-minute break. Once it has rested, you can get back to work.
Find more HomeMarvel Commercial Sealer information and reviews here.
